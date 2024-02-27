 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Adam Peters speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine

The Washington Commanders new GM answers questions from the media

By Scott Jennings
The NFL world has once again descended on Indianapolis for the annual scouting combine. Coaches, executives, and scouts will be here to interview prospects, and gather information that will influence their decisions in April. The Combine is also a time when team’s are gauging interesting from player’s agents, and also testing the waters for potential trades.

This is Adam Peters first scouting combine since being hired by the Washington Commanders as their new general manager. He has attended many as the assistant GM for the San Francisco 49ers, but now is tasked with rebuilding Washington’s football team along with new head coach Dan Quinn. He has 9 draft picks going into the draft, including the #2 overall pick.

Interviewing players at the Combine:

Finding Brock Purdy with the last pick in the draft:

Value of the Combine:

Training the scouts:

Input from the coaching staff:

Nuance to the QB position:

Caleb Williams:

Sam Howell:

QB competition:

Assistant GM Lance Newmark:

Draft trades:

S2 cognitive testing:

Great energy in the building:

Kam Curl:

Long-term roster building:

Trey Lance trade:

Eugene Shen:

