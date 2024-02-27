Adam Peters speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL world has once again descended on Indianapolis for the annual scouting combine. Coaches, executives, and scouts will be here to interview prospects, and gather information that will influence their decisions in April. The Combine is also a time when team’s are gauging interesting from player’s agents, and also testing the waters for potential trades.

This is Adam Peters first scouting combine since being hired by the Washington Commanders as their new general manager. He has attended many as the assistant GM for the San Francisco 49ers, but now is tasked with rebuilding Washington’s football team along with new head coach Dan Quinn. He has 9 draft picks going into the draft, including the #2 overall pick.

Interviewing players at the Combine:

Adam Peters is at the podium right now. Said the team is going to interview a lot of quarterbacks and a lot of other positions. Getting to know the person is the biggest part of any position, he said. Understanding how they tick and fit into your culture is huge — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 27, 2024

Finding Brock Purdy with the last pick in the draft:

Adam Peters on finding Brock Purdy: “If we knew he was that good we probably would have taken him sooner…Now I’ve got to find a new quarterback.” pic.twitter.com/LDcItEBDrC — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 27, 2024

Value of the Combine:

Adam Peters says the biggest value of the Combine with the QB evaluations are the medical reports and interviews. Says he hasn't met the top quarterbacks yet. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 27, 2024

Training the scouts:

Peters said the staff and scout did profile tapes, presenting to the scouts exactly what they're looking for in players at certain positions — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 27, 2024

Input from the coaching staff:

Adam Peters told reporters at the combine they've been meeting with the coaching staff to hear what they're looking for in players at their position; likes to hear how they evaluate players. — John Keim (@john_keim) February 27, 2024

Nuance to the QB position:

Adam Peters on the mystery with QB evaluations pic.twitter.com/QQjVH3b1Vx — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 27, 2024

Peters said there's so much more nuance to the quarterback position. Obviously the tape is important, but there's more layers to that — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 27, 2024

Adam Peters on QB evaluations: "Theres a lot of ways to play quarterback effectively but when youre mobile it gives you more options." — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 27, 2024

Caleb Williams:

Adam Peters on his conversations with Kliff Kingsbury about Caleb Williams and taking a walk with Sam Howell. pic.twitter.com/ywb8G3w8iV — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 27, 2024

Peters says he and Kliff Kingsbury haven’t talked much specifically on Caleb Williams. They’ve talked QBs in general but they’re looking at all options. Peters says he met and talked with Sam Howell too - “I feel really good about him too” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 27, 2024

Sam Howell:

Adam Peters said nothing has been decided about when/where they pick QB. Said he likes Sam Howell too. Said he met with Howell a couple weeks ago; took a walk around the fields and got to know him. Likes what he can do. — John Keim (@john_keim) February 27, 2024

Adam Peters said some nice things about Sam Howell. I think his clearest comment was in an answer about how he found Brock Purdy:



“Now I’ve got to find a new quarterback.” pic.twitter.com/CHB3MtZYFy — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) February 27, 2024

QB competition:

Peters on needing a veteran QB if they draft somebody at 2 - You want to have the best competition no matter the position — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 27, 2024

Assistant GM Lance Newmark:

On what assistant general manager Lance Newmark brings to the organization pic.twitter.com/I9JZFZdJXF — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 27, 2024

Peters said Lance Newmark's skill set is immense as a talent evaluator. Haven't worked together before, but Newmark has been a north star for Peters, whether it's in player evaluation or life — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 27, 2024

Draft trades:

Peters on possible draft trades: “With anything that can happen in this league you always want to be involved in it…Whether you actually pull the trigger in the end you want to have all the information” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 27, 2024

S2 cognitive testing:

Commanders subscribe to S2 cognitive test but Peters said it’s just a piece of the puzzle and to understand what portions of it are important/relevant — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 27, 2024

Great energy in the building:

Peters: "It's a great energy in the building now. It's awesome. ... It's been a lot of fun." — John Keim (@john_keim) February 27, 2024

Kam Curl:

Adam Peters says the Commanders have had talks with Kam Curl’s representatives and they’re exploring options — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 27, 2024

Long-term roster building:

Adam Peters on speed of roster build: We want to build responsibly and I don’t know if going after a bunch of high priced free agents sets you up for the long term pic.twitter.com/ozywPG2Rfb — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) February 27, 2024

Trey Lance trade:

Adam Peters on the Trey Lance trade: "Any trade is a data point..I think the world of Trey...There's a lot of different things with him or with anybody that go into the levels of success you have...I did learn a lot from that trade." — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 27, 2024

Eugene Shen: