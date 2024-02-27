Javon Foster Could Give the Commanders Options at Offensive Tackle

Javon Foster, OT

School: Missouri | Conference: SEC

College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’5” / 309 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 4-5

Player Comparison: Wanya Morris

Player Overview

Missouri had one of their best seasons in recent memory, going 11-2 with a bowl game win over Ohio State. Javon Foster has been a large part of Missouri getting to this point. The Detroit native was a three-star recruit that originally committed to play at Central Michigan, but flipped to Missouri. Foster’s first season in Columbia, 2018, was also Missouri’s last winning season until 2023. He redshirted that year and wouldn’t get his first opportunity to start until 2020 where he started two games at right tackle. He took over left tackle duties in 2021, starting for an offense that averaged over 400 yards a game and helped Tyler Badie set the school record for rushing yards in a season. After the 2022 season where he started all 13 games, Foster decided to return for one last season. He should be glad he did because he finished the season First-Team All-SEC.

Strengths

Long, 35” arms he uses well

Quick off the snap to his landmarks

Stout at the point of attack in the run game

Strong enough to turn and torque defenders

Rides edge rushers past the QB on outside rushes

Easily moves to the second level

Good awareness to find late blitzers

Weaknesses

Needs to keep his pad level low

Slow changing directions leaving him susceptible to counters

Bad habit of ducking head and lunging to generate power

Would like to see him sustain some blocks a little longer

Upper and lower body need to be in sync more often

Let’s See His Work

#Missouri LT Javon Foster has some promising tape and really uses his length advantageously to keep defenders at bay.



Senior Bowl gets another guy who has some nice tools that could end up being a top 100 pick. Really enjoyed his LSU game.



pic.twitter.com/IXF9Y06oeB https://t.co/4EzCHL86PN — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) December 24, 2023

#Missouri LT Javon Foster held his own against talented Ohio State pass rusher J.T. Tuimoloau in last night’s Cotton Bowl. JTT was held to only a few pressures when matched up with Foster.



Really like Foster’s skillset and length; should garner big attention at Senior Bowl. pic.twitter.com/nuofHe5UAI — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) December 30, 2023

Only Offensive Tackle with 80+ Pass Block AND Run Block Grades:



Javon Foster, Missouri pic.twitter.com/IuMkSlLLHS — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 17, 2023

How He Fits on the Commanders

The Commanders must find offensive line help this offseason. At left tackle, they still have Charles Leno, Jr. under contract. He’s getting older and is serviceable, but if the team can improve at the position, they should. Andrew Wylie’s play at right tackle is not serviceable and the team needs a replacement. Swing tackle Cornelius Lucas is a free agent and draft pick Braeden Daniels is a question mark since he missed his rookie year due to injury.

Javon Foster is not a finished product, but he could provide some help upfront for the Commanders. With experience at both tackle spots, Foster is a swing tackle candidate. That would give Foster time to cleanup some of his weaknesses and potentially start in the near future. I do worry a bit because Foster is an older prospect and its fair to question how ingrained are his weaknesses. If he can be coached up, he could be a big part of a successful offensive line for the Commanders.