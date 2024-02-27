All aTwitter: 27 February 2024 - Top college players are opting out of this week’s NFL Combine

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
The next chapter @Seatgeek | #HTTC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 27, 2024
Stud ️— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 27, 2024
https://t.co/QN4ictKpHW pic.twitter.com/m3DTxQ1drC
If I’m a @Commanders fan, I’m excited about what’s happening in Washington right now. pic.twitter.com/AZMtQ3fPnr— Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 26, 2024
Among the Commanders contingent that just arrived in Indy for the combine: Adam Peters, Dan Quinn, Lance Newmark, Martin Mayhew, Bryan Porter and Rob Rogers.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 26, 2024
North Carolina QB @DrakeMaye2 is close with his former college teammate Sam Howell, knows Joe Gibbs, and shares what it would be like to land in Washington, as well as Chicago and New England.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 26, 2024
https://t.co/qhzWPr4Vw4 pic.twitter.com/rVtbJcTJ0n
This was awesome, great to see Maye breaking down his own game. Got to see everything to like about him, and also finished with a clip that shows my main concern with ball placement. Awesome stuff from Josh and Colt https://t.co/ejQ9YgHYBw— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 26, 2024
Michael Penix is not within my Top 5 QB’s in this year’s draft and is not in my top 65 (meaning I view him as a 3rd rounder).— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) February 26, 2024
The young man may prove me wrong at the next level - and I hope he does, but this is how I see it as of now.
Peter King believes that the Chicago Bears will move the 1st overall pick instead of keeping it.— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) February 27, 2024
Many people around the league believe Caleb Williams would prefer playing for the Commanders than the Bears. pic.twitter.com/n5ldbK7RDv
Merrill Hoge tells @JunksRadio he doesn’t believe Drake Maye should be a first rounder. Hoge sounds like Jayden Daniels is top QB on his board.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 26, 2024
Ringing endorsement I heard on Drake Maye that resonates?— Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) February 26, 2024
"Entire Staff in Chapel Hill would've been fired if it weren't for one player. And that's Drake Maye"
Force Multiplier. A lot of Justin Herbert in his game. It's closer amongst the top 3 QBs than people want to admit.
I am shocked on the varying views of Drake Maye. He either is very good or very bad.— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) February 27, 2024
He either has a strong arm and quick release or a medium arm and a slow release.
Could be athletic or not athletic at all.
Wild Twitter evaluations.
I know some of you guys absolutely love this time of year. You are really enjoying yourselves. But constant draft talk makes me want to stab toothpicks into my eyeballs a million times.— MadHatterCommander (@MadHatter_LJ) February 26, 2024
Potential top overall pick #USC QB Caleb Williams will wait until his Pro Day to throw and workout for scouts, sources say. He’ll be in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, but not throw for teams. pic.twitter.com/uITGKO9c37— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2024
Reports have top WR prospect @MarvHarrisonJr not working out at the #NFLCombine or even having a Pro Day — does it matter or is this the new way?#NFLDraft #NFL pic.twitter.com/ci0pZkjl2y— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 26, 2024
#LSU QB Jayden Daniels, one of the NFL Draft’s top QBs, plans to throw at his Pro Day rather than the NFL Combine, sources say. He’ll be in Indy for interviews and meetings, but not work out. pic.twitter.com/nci8RXI9Kr— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2024
@TheMMQB Takeaways— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 26, 2024
Ohio State supernova @MarvHarrisonJr isn't just skipping drills in Indy. He's not at a combine training facility at all, instead staying at OSU and building towards his rookie season.
PLUS: Tags, a new cap, trades, MORE!https://t.co/mt1qu3rpDN
Marvin Harrison Jr, likely the Draft’s Top WR, will do it differently. No agent. No testing at the Combine. Probably not at Pro Day. https://t.co/6gHntSYTgn— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2024
With some head coaches staying at home and top prospects electing to skip working out, does the #NFLCombine still matter as much as in the past?#NFL #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/6zNMUxfut7— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 26, 2024
We asked @RalphVacchiano why he thinks Sam Howell could catch a 3rd-Rd pick:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 26, 2024
"One of the people who told me maybe they can get a 3rd for him pointed out that Trey Lance was traded to the Cowboys and [SF] got a 4th. Howell has shown he can play a little a bit, shown he's tough."
Last "If I had to guess today" pre combine— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 26, 2024
1. Chi - Caleb Williams
2. WAS- J Daniels
3. NE - trade out
4. AZ- MHJ
5. LAC trade out
Who is trading up?— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) February 26, 2024
Few candidates. NYG, ATL, Minny— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 26, 2024
@MoveTheSticks— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 26, 2024
Could the #Patriots really trade out of 3rd overall? If they were to move down, say with the #NYGiants at #6, what kind of picks haul would be coming their way?#NFL #NFLCombine #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/udHWAu5Z56
The #Jets are releasing guard Laken Tomlinson, per source.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 27, 2024
Move saves around $8.1M on the cap.
Incredibly durable player has started 114 straight games.
The Cowboys are also not expected to tag free-agent-to-be running back Tony Pollard for the same $12,109,200, according to sources. The Titans won’t tag standout veteran free-agent-to-be running back Derrick Henry, and the Chargers also are expected to let free-agent-to-be… https://t.co/VeJyD0ScMN— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 26, 2024
The #Bucs won't use the franchise tag on Baker Mayfield, which would allow him to become a free agent if he wants to.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 26, 2024
His situation feels very similar to what Seattle had with Geno Smith last year.
Discussing all the scenarios with @PFF_Sam & @PFF_Steve on @The33rdTeamFB: pic.twitter.com/8JbS4UwAdA
Who's next?— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 26, 2024
2024 #NFLCombine begins February 29 on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/hcij47eYwI
Former Commanders WR Kelvin Harmon is on the @XFLDefenders training camp roster.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 26, 2024
He caught 30 passes for 365 yards as a rookie in 2019; dealt with injuries after that. He's making a comeback and if he can make the Defenders and shine in the UFL, it would be a huge step for him. pic.twitter.com/HjRiIQe5lD
Wharton spent the last four years in Washington; three as the asst OL coach and last year as the OL coach (tho Juan Castillo had a big role with that group too) https://t.co/rMcnSybAUj— John Keim (@john_keim) February 26, 2024
Fuck it Adrian Peterson Redskin highlight pic.twitter.com/M9n4TIdtt8— Commando Mane (@Commando_Mane) February 26, 2024
Fuck it Fat Rob Redskin highlights pic.twitter.com/Q1wecCzYGu— Commando Mane (@Commando_Mane) February 26, 2024
I always find little "gold nuggets" in @john_keim's podcast. He was on with Brian Mitchell and they were talking about his HOF chances. Keim asked him if he thought now that Hester was in, does he have a good shot. Mitchell thinks he has a good shot and said James Lofton told…— Disco (@discoque5) February 26, 2024
Not much traction at the moment for a change on the fumble-through-the-end-zone rule when possession is awarded to the defense on a touchback. Competition Committee discussed it today. Play happens rarely and feeling is it's the ballcarrier's responsibility to protect the ball.— Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 26, 2024
The #Titans discussed trading Derrick Henry to the #Ravens before the Oct. 31 trade deadline. Now he's set to become a free agent.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 26, 2024
"Derrick has broken all the rules that apply to running backs."
Discussing all the scenarios with @PFF_Sam & @PFF_Steve on @The33rdTeamFB: pic.twitter.com/iFTosnNsf6
WILD: Todd Gurley is younger than Derrick Henry— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 26, 2024
Gurley hasn't played since 2020.
(H/T @KyleYNFL) pic.twitter.com/HtRUHrf4Fc
Why would ANYONE come at @CameronNewton?!— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 26, 2024
We react to the scuffle caught on video in Atlanta over the weekend: pic.twitter.com/heAcJlEsHS
Wow. What a run for @peter_king. The enthusiasm and passion and curiosity he has shown for the game has made for great work. And it didn’t waver from start to finish. https://t.co/vfgD16pLIA— John Keim (@john_keim) February 26, 2024
Eagle swallows a fish while flying. pic.twitter.com/lW1cNveZRt— The Best (@ThebestFigen) February 26, 2024
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...