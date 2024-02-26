Jarvis Brownlee, Jr. Could Bring Physicality to the Commanders’ Secondary

Jarvis Brownlee, Jr., CB

School: Louisville | Conference: ACC

College Experience: Junior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 5’10” / 183 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 3-5

Player Comparison: Essang Bassey

College Statistics

Player Overview

As a senior at Carol City High School, Jarvis Brownlee Jr. started on a defense that had five shutouts and held opponents to less than 10 points per game. The native of Miami Gardens chose to attend Florida State over Miami, UCF, and Florida (where he was recruited by Brian Johnson). After appearing in only four games, Brownlee redshirted the remainder of 2019. As a part-time starter in 2020, Brownlee flashed his potential in just eight games played. An up and down 2021 had bright spots like a pick six and 51 total tackles.

He would transfer to Louisville and start there in 2022, having an incredibly productive year where he had the third-most tackles on the team and the second-most PBUs in the ACC. In 2023, Brownlee missed three games with a foot injury and was a little less productive, but helped Louisville win its most games since 2012. Brownlee was invited to the Senior Bowl where he had an excellent week of practice and punctuated it with an interception in the game.

Strengths

Long arms help make up for less than ideal height

Physical corner who loves making a big hit

Twitchy athlete with good short area movement

Man coverage is sticky; stays in phase with receivers

Shows good understanding of route concepts

Can turn and locate ball, creating PBUs and INTs

Weaknesses

Can struggle being more physical against bigger receivers

Long speed just average making recovery difficult

Needs to consistently wrap up when tackling

Physicality can result in penalties

Let’s See His Work

Jarvis Brownlee Jr's tape is wild pic.twitter.com/Q1Kp2qXSyG — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) February 24, 2024

Every Jarvis Brownlee Jr. 1-on-1 from the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/XiZvjTtoXi — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) February 3, 2024

#Louisville DB Jarvis Brownlee is at the top of my watchlist coming out of Senior Bowl week. Just grabs your attention with his ability to break on the football and has closed out the week as a strong as any defensive player this week.



pic.twitter.com/fED31PlhDs — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) February 3, 2024

How He Fits on the Commanders

The first decision the Commanders need to make on its cornerbacks is whether to re-sign Kendall Fuller. If he is not retained the team could start Benjamin St. Juste and Emmanuel Forbes on the outside. While Quan Martin can play nickel cornerback, the team could look for more help at the position. Alternatively, they could move Forbes or St. Juste to nickel and look for a cornerback to play outside.

Brownlee has the quickness, the understanding of routes, and the aggressiveness to slide inside and play nickel corner. He didn’t play a lot of zone coverage in college, but his athletic profile and skillset should make him a good fit for the scheme. While I think he could have some success on the outside, more physical receivers or deep threats might give him trouble. If Joe Whitt, Jr. wants players that “see ball, get ball,” Jarvis Brownlee, Jr. fits the mold.