Can Tanner McLachlan Leap up the Commanders’ Draft Board?

Tanner McLachlan, TE

School: Arizona | Conference: Pac-12

College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Age: 24

Height / Weight: 6’5” / 245 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Round 5-UDFA

Player Comparison: Cade Otton

College Statistics

Receiving & Rushing Table Receiving Rushing Scrimmage Year School Conf Class Pos G Rec Yds Avg TD Att Yds Avg TD Plays Yds Avg TD 2022 Arizona Pac-12 SO 12 34 456 13.4 2 0 0 0 34 456 13.4 2 *2023 Arizona Pac-12 JR TE 13 45 528 11.7 4 0 0 0 45 528 11.7 4 Career Arizona 79 984 12.5 6 0 0 0 79 984 12.5 6 View Original Table

Player Overview

The route to this point in Tanner McLachlan’s career has been circuitous. He dreamed of playing football at Arizona after seeing them defeat Washington State near his native home of Alberta. He played basketball but took an extra year of high school to play football as a wide receiver. He ended up at Southern Utah where he played sparingly and tore his ACL. After several years with Southern Utah, McLachlan walked on at Arizona. He not only earned a scholarship, but put up numbers in 2022 that rivaled Wildcat great Robert James Gronkowski. For an encore, he put up even better numbers in 2023 and helped Arizona have their best season since 2014. In the process, he broke Gronkowski’s record for most receptions by a tight end at Arizona and earned Second-Team All-Pac-12.

Strengths

Tall frame with long arms makes for excellent target

Lines up inline and flexed out

Agile and quick athlete

Understands how to find openings in zone coverage

Strong hands and finishes catches through contact

Weaknesses

Effort blocker, but needs to improve in this area

Although quick, top speed looks average

Can handle contact, but I’d like to see more broken tackles

Let’s See His Work

How He Fits on the Commanders

The tight end position, like many others, needs retooling. Logan Thomas has held down the starting position for the past four seasons. Although he is coming off his second-most productive season, he’ll be 33 soon and has dealt with injuries. John Bates has been a good backup, but never looked like a reliable starter when he played for a significant time. Cole Turner was drafted to impact the receiving game from the position, but hasn’t made an impact. Armani Rogers is coming off of injury, but looked like a promising talent in limited play. All these players are under contract, but Thomas, Bates and Rogers will be free agents next year.

Tanner McLachlan will have to compete for a space on the roster. He’s more of a receiver than Bates and a better blocker than Turner. He would probably be competing to be TE3 and push Turner or Rogers to the practice squad or off the team completely. McLachlan is 24, so there are some questions about how close he is to his ceiling as a player. If the Commanders are convinced he can get stronger and improve his blocking, McLachlan could provide the team with a well-rounded option at tight end for the next several years.