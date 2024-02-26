All aTwitter: 26 February 2024 - A guy with enough followers to get noticed has suggested trading Sam Howell for a 3rd round pick

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Fan Event, Monday, 3/4 at @dcprimesteak in Loudoun County. You have the chance to take pics, get autographs, and ask questions with, from, and to @rickdocwalker @eighttodanine @fsmoot27 and me. Don’t miss it. @commanders #steaks #greatfood #greattimes #passion #straighttalk pic.twitter.com/GiGpZa4DdN— Brian Mitchell (@BMITCHLIVE30) February 25, 2024
Doug Williams is a Super Bowl winning QB. He's also evaluated the position for Washington for a long long time. So, what's the ONE trait that he looks for in prospects that translates well to the NFL? pic.twitter.com/aa6ReJ0Nfj— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 26, 2024
According to @RalphVacchiano Washington can get a 3rd for Sam Howell. honestly I think Washington should make that trade pic.twitter.com/G85mmCtLvD— obvlon (@obvlon) February 25, 2024
What ever team Sam Howell plays for next is getting a BTT-er.— Mander Manny (@CommanderSZN) February 25, 2024
(big time thrower)
pic.twitter.com/VVPH09tjAl
If Adam Peters is smart….— P.W. McDonnell (@burdmanDMV) February 20, 2024
He sticks with Sam Howell at QB.
Howell was obviously hamstrung by a bad situation last season…
Playing behind a league-worst offensive line in his first year as an NFL starter while Eric Bieniemy comically failed him as Washington’s play caller pic.twitter.com/MnyNoRAcmV
Soon-to-be free agent G Mike Onwenu informs teams that he has fired his agents. He's currently not represented. https://t.co/kHhuZHmyqk— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 26, 2024
During an appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, Russell Wilson said he still hopes to remain with the Broncos despite being benched for the final two games last year.— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 25, 2024
Wilson said he has plenty left to give in his career, regardless of where he plays.https://t.co/ch1lcOD9QO pic.twitter.com/LWBTbhi258
Russell Wilson says he wants to win two Super Bowls over the next 5 seasons:— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 25, 2024
"Over the next 5 years, I want to win 2."
(via @IAMATHLETEpod)pic.twitter.com/xaBzKNJBz2 https://t.co/PUx7Kdu7eG
Context for why the NFL is trying to address the kickoff. Last year, the return rate was just 22 percent. But the rate of concussion on returns is double any other football play. How do you increase the return rate, while reducing the concussion rate?— Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 25, 2024
The absence of kickoff returns in 2023 -- in the Super Bowl, 13 kickoffs, zero returns -- is not what the NFL wants long term. The fair catch rule from 2023 reduced concussions (good!) because it nearly eliminated returns entirely (bad).— Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 25, 2024
If there is going to be a proposal, the Competition Comm. would want it ready for consideration at the NFL's annual meeting one month from now. McKay has no desire to have owners and coaches try to craft a rule in the room in Orlando.— Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 25, 2024
From our story... Roger Goodell attended today's four-hour meeting in Indianapolis at which members of the NFL competition committee discussed possible changes to kickoffs. Any proposal by the committee could be considered by the owners at next month's league meeting in Orlando.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 26, 2024
From our story... “I think you might see a proposal” related to a variation of the XFL kickoff, a source said. It’s unclear whether such a proposal would receive the 24 votes among the 32 team owners necessary for it to be enacted next season, that source said.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 26, 2024
Rich McKay on kickoffs, continued: "And if we can in a creative way, we should consider it. It doesn’t mean you’re going to get 24 votes. But it means that we’ve got to get it on the table and consider it.”— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 26, 2024
More Competition Comm. meetings tomorrow and in the weeks leading up to the March meeting. They did not discuss hip drop tackles or the quarterback-push play today.— Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 25, 2024
The NFL competition committee, which met today in Indianapolis, seems "aligned" on banning the hip-drop tackle, source says, as long as the league and committee can craft the proper rule-change language defining the technique.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 25, 2024
Decoding the Combine: A Scout's Guide to NFL Scouting's Biggest Showcase— Next Pro Scouting (@NextProScouts) February 25, 2024
At Next Pro Scouting, the Combine drills provide valuable insight into a prospect's athleticism and football skills. As scouts, we don't rely on the results in isolation but use them in conjunction with a… pic.twitter.com/gaiU6RSedz
In other D.C. football news, the Defenders claimed the following players in Friday's UFL dispersal draft: pic.twitter.com/GIkV84e18K— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) January 8, 2024
Cam Newton got jumped by 6 guys.— Malcolm Fle (@Malcolm_fleX48) February 25, 2024
Dude proceeded to handle each and every one of them and look unphased after.
Yall gotta stop letting these internet narratives boost your heads up. Football players are used to going against 300lb+ dudes. Yall not it. pic.twitter.com/iKCIpIEBXX
Better camera angle of the beginning of the fight when TSP crew tried to jump Cam Newton by blindsiding him with a punch. pic.twitter.com/TBZWc2q4nL— The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) February 25, 2024
Cam Newton once ran through like eight Atlanta Falcons in one play and gleefully smiled the entire time as they bounced off of him.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 25, 2024
Why the hell would you try to fight that.
