All aTwitter: 25 February 2024 - Eric Bieniemy goes back to college at UCLA

Setting up for success— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 23, 2024
This story how new Commanders TE coach David Raih got his first job with Kliff Kingsbury is wild. 1:18 mark. https://t.co/jc8fptNMIh— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 24, 2024
I think it comes down to whether you assume the committee had firm preconceptions, or (like me) you believe they did not. I accept that they were committed to letting the process play out and that “our guy” did not emerge until it had. https://t.co/ZwJm0qY1xZ— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) February 24, 2024
Some will never be persuaded that Quinn wasn’t a fallback option. I have been persuaded. I believe the Ben Johnson narrative was premature and overstated. I believe the search committee used tiers more than individual rankings; valued mutual interest highly; and applied patience.— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) February 24, 2024
Former Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is finalizing a two-year deal to join UCLA’s staff as its Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator, sources tell ESPN’s @PeteThamel and me. pic.twitter.com/v9EFyoU19B— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2024
SOURCE: Former Chiefs and Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy is expected to become UCLA’s new offensive coordinator. The 54-year-old Southern California native spent three years with the Bruins on staff from 2003-05. ESPN first reported the move.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 25, 2024
Acknowledging that Bieniemy had a hand in the Chiefs’ excellent offense for years, I won’t be surprised if his style as hard-ass coordinator and pass-happy play-caller works better in college than the pros.— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) February 25, 2024
Andy Reid said “naw, we good. Find your own path and be great” #chopwoodatucla— Deuce__ @redzoneinthelab podcast (@redzoneinthelab) February 25, 2024
Rick Snider’s Washington says the Washington Commanders now have $75M+ to spend on free agency. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/1D1bTpxnmy— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) February 24, 2024
Joe Burrow’s $55M per year extension last season represented 24.4% of the 2023 league salary cap.— Spotrac (@spotrac) February 23, 2024
In these terms, a top of the market QB contract in 2024 carries a $62.4M AAV.
CSU TE Dallin Holker has himself a good toolbox after the catch. Overall, I think he has good foot speed and agility and is a pretty fluid athlete. pic.twitter.com/pAjYHH9lVa— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) February 23, 2024
I’ll be the first to admit I am NOT a college football expert, I really only watch intently when preparing for combine & draft… but trying to do a piece on relatable throws top guys made that they will be asked to make at “combine”, after 6 games of 2 of top guys - I saw slants,…— Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) February 23, 2024
Couldn’t agree more… and why I never call myself a draft expert, bc I never get to do these interviews! I know just bc a guy doesn’t do it in college, doesn’t mean he can’t… OR bc a guy appears to do it in college, doesn’t mean he is or can at NFL level! https://t.co/m0XsLRz70t— Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) February 23, 2024
As I always say, I know I think differently than many ppl & I’ve had some great interaction on here about “coaching responsibility” topic, but I will say I’m surprised at how many have said a coaches responsibility is for “now” and not “later”…— Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) February 24, 2024
To use the argument that very few…
The #NYGiants are in an interesting position this #NFL offseason — what do they do at 6th overall? Does @saquon get an extension? Daniel Jones future?#NFL #NFLCombine #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/2D21witLJt— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 23, 2024
What an honor to serve on this panel with some pretty darn esteemed folks! @SINCConference pic.twitter.com/nt3HWqAwVT— Julie Donaldson (@juliedonaldson_) February 24, 2024
James Wood just hit the first pitch he saw in spring training to Mars. Pop like Orville Reddenbacher. (Via @OnePursuitTakes). pic.twitter.com/zoqnkNtK0U— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 25, 2024
That time when Gardner Minshew just stopped his laugh pic.twitter.com/uKeC0AGAct— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 24, 2024
This is why physics is such a wonderful magic. pic.twitter.com/7xsK9ETvlp— Figen (@TheFigen_) February 24, 2024
