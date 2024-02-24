All aTwitter: 24 February 2024 - NFL cap set at $255.4m; Commanders sign former Buckeye & Terps linebacker

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
We have signed LB Keandre Jones as a free agent pic.twitter.com/aqRSrJ4Q8d— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 23, 2024
Washington signed LB Keandre Jones, who went to Good Counsel and UMD.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) February 23, 2024
Jones, a UDFA in 2020, has played for Chicago and Cincy. He's appeared in eight career games, nearly exclusively on special teams.
Newly signed @_KeandreJones_ for those that don’t know… #Commanders @TerpsFootball pic.twitter.com/DM3cdS2j86— The Real Telly (@DCdude202) February 23, 2024
The @NFL has announced the 2024 Salary Cap which includes an unprecedented $30M increase per club.— NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) February 23, 2024
Find more details on specific breakdowns for the 2024 season here: https://t.co/vYj7oTHU98 pic.twitter.com/tNoKWVkVJd
Salary cap news:— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 23, 2024
The NFL announced that the 2024 Salary Cap will be $255.4M per club, with an additional $74M per club payment for player benefits, which includes Performance Based Pay and benefits for retired players. Total 2024 player costs will be $329.4M per club, or more…
With the NFL announcing a record $255.4 million salary cap, franchise and transition tag numbers are also locked in. From a memo to clubs today: pic.twitter.com/SkUHnY8sPh— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 23, 2024
$17.1 million to tag Kamren Curl. https://t.co/gQD61OK6JK— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) February 23, 2024
Salary cap for the 2024 NFL season will be $255.4 million per team. pic.twitter.com/QhIYihU6m0— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2024
exponentially larger. When people ask where it will all end —— the cap goes up as television revenue, gate and stadium revenue all rise. Television networks appear to use the NFL as a loss leader for network exposure and this trend shows no sign of abating.— Leigh Steinberg (@leighsteinberg) February 23, 2024
If we look at growth in the salary cap in different decades you can see how the NFL has really calmed things down over the initial era of the cap pic.twitter.com/piAut2jdPL— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 23, 2024
The Commanders' effective salary cap projection is now $75.2M, per @Jason_OTC.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 23, 2024
That number includes paying the incoming draft class. https://t.co/ycrIkE3W11
Now updated from @Jason_OTC - Commanders have $87M in space, $75M effective pic.twitter.com/fQBnkc0gjb— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 23, 2024
The Commanders' effective cap space for 2024, per @Jason_OTC: $75.2 million.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 23, 2024
That's how much they're projected to have, based on the $255.4 million cap, after signing at least 51 players and their rookie class.
Great clip of Jeffrey Wright talking about his Commanders fanhood. He and Josh Harris were summer camp buddies! You name change folks, will like what he has to say. But maybe still need some patience. https://t.co/p80NDowR13— Strickly Speakin’ (@SpiderStrick) February 23, 2024
Talk about it, be open and be willing to grow— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 23, 2024
Changing the Narrative presented by @VHCHealth pic.twitter.com/fLQaiqYUBD
Nell lol, they are not having a QB competition between Sam and the number 2 overall draft pick. They also should not have one. https://t.co/FTjnDT8M2k— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) February 23, 2024
The cutting Wylie thing is silly. I get most fans hate him, but cutting him would cost nearly 8m in dead cap and only save 1.5m. Might as well just keep him, even if it’s just as a back up. Makes much more sense to cut him next year when those numbers flip— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 23, 2024
Jonathon Brooks (@2brookss) and Ray Davis— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) February 24, 2024
(@Ray_Davis07) are @MJD players to watch at the #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/U4EU3YAw3B
I know many of you LOVE college football, but as I start to dive into these college QBs, it’s hard for me to even watch: very few play on schedule, the pass concepts are a mess most of the time, they run the same play over & over, a million bubble screens, can’t find many…— Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) February 23, 2024
More from @LFletcher59 on QB at No. 2: "It's hard not to watch this year's film and not think Daniels is the guy. His film this year was impressive...Drake Maye's 2022 film was as good as Daniels this year...Whoever it is I'm going to support him."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 23, 2024
Talking w @LFletcher59 about Commanders: "This coaching staff on paper is as impressive as I've seen....We heard that people want to work with Dan Quinn and now you're seeing it."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 23, 2024
Talking w @bradbiggs about Bears plans at No. 1: "I expect them to draft a QB at No. 1 overall...See if they can find a trade partner for Justin Fields...The process begins with Caleb Williams but there's a lot of heavy lifting to do...They've got to continue to do their due…— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 23, 2024
https://t.co/cbmP3Uy8mk pic.twitter.com/Jwta2S1ZAp— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) February 23, 2024
@TomPelissero— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 23, 2024
Deal or no deal that probable 1st overall pick Caleb Williams isn't hiring an agent ahead of the #NFLCombine and #NFLDraft?#NFL #DaBears #HTTC #Patriots pic.twitter.com/r1XBW5gWTX
Was drafted by Dan Quinn's Atlanta Falcons and signed by the 49ers last year, so has ties to Adam Peters too. Certianly not a must-have, priority free agent but might be a depth option to keep an eye on for Washington https://t.co/MKcLF1WIbr— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 23, 2024
Played for Quinn and Whitt in Atlanta … https://t.co/NeTG1vtMjR— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 23, 2024
Isaiah Oliver's dad Muhammad Oliver was a cornerback in Washington from 1995-1996 and his uncle Damon Mays was a wide receiver in Washington in 1996. https://t.co/8w9C86V8F1— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) February 23, 2024
The #Dolphins have informed CB Xavien Howard he will be released at the start of the league year, sources tell me and @PSchrags. The four-time Pro Bowl selection is expected to have significant interest on the market.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 23, 2024
NFL free agency news: 4-time Pro Bowl CB Xavien Howard will be released by the Dolphins at the start of the league year, source confirms (1st - @MikeGarafolo).— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 23, 2024
Howard should have a robust market. Will be interesting to see if Washington chooses to target pricier FAs.
Thaddeus Moss, the son of Hall of Fame WR Randy Moss, has signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL. Last year, he played for Birmingham of the USFL. https://t.co/f3MPhzUAgJ— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 23, 2024
Dallas and Washington kinda trading assistants https://t.co/3uDCNZdwvT— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 23, 2024
The Chiefs-49ers matchup in Super Bowl LVIII reached about 210 million viewers across CBS, Paramount plus, Nickelodeon, Univision and digital properties, according to a custom survey the NFL commissioned from Nielsen.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 23, 2024
The 210 million viewers indicated by the custom survey represented a 4 percent increase over the 202 million unique viewers reported in Nielsen's syndicated ratings service. The custom survey showed that the game’s average minute audience was approximately 143 million viewers.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 23, 2024
Laura Williams (@Laurabwms44) is the daughter of a local legend.— Michael Errigo (@M_Errigo) February 23, 2024
But in four years with @PVIGIRLSBBALL, she has found her own game and made her own name. https://t.co/B9cJaDYdGE
Caps are coming to south FL with their own injury issues. Nic Dowd left in win over Devils and Martin Fehervary has missed two games. Last night in win over Bolts, TJ Oshie was in great distress after non-contact issue, fell to ice and had to be helped to the room. #TimeToHunt— By Bill Whitehead (@BillWhiteheadFL) February 23, 2024
Here is the non-contact Oshie injury. He’s 4 games from 1,000 in his outstanding career. pic.twitter.com/OIbAynJB92— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 23, 2024
Carbery told reporters in Florida that they will continue to monitor T.J. Oshie. Didn’t share any definitely updates with regard to timeline, but didn’t skate today and won’t skate tomorrow. Says it’s too early to tell the severity.— Sammi Silber (@sammisilber) February 23, 2024
This makes sense #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ne2PCROonZ— Commanders Squad CLT (@CommandersCLT) February 23, 2024
Rajadamnern Muay Thai Stadium pic.twitter.com/Ar3KPbTMFk— Pure Guava (@pureguava10300) February 23, 2024
