All aTwitter: 23 February 2024 - Harmon and Solak are not on the Kliff Kingsbury hype train; Commanders sign receiver & guard

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
The Commanders have signed WR Kazmeir Allen and G Mason Brooks. Allen showed promise as a return specialist during training camp last year, while Brooks had potential as a depth piece on the offensive line. Both were members of the practice squad last season— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 22, 2024
It's a happy homecoming for new Commanders defensive line coach Darryl Tapp.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 22, 2024
Virginia native. Played for Washington in 2013.
On his message to the fans, Tapp told @_nataliespala, "work with us. It's going to be a tough journey, but the process is going to be fun." pic.twitter.com/SBq2VrOKEU
Jason Simmons is the Commanders new pass game coordinator.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 22, 2024
He spoke with @_nataliespala about the type of character he's looking for in a player.
Simmons said, "you have to start with guys who love football." pic.twitter.com/52S7v69Vdq
Part 2 of my interview with Commanders quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 22, 2024
He's one of the few coaches that decided to stay in Washington after working on the Ron Rivera staff.
Pritchard told me, "I really jumped at the chance to stay." pic.twitter.com/gcS1uhCHAr
Part 2 of my interview with Commanders assistant head coach and OPGC Brian Johnson.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 22, 2024
On how he plans to help the offense, Johnson told me, "making sure that we do everything we can to put the players in the best position possible to go out there and let their talent shine." pic.twitter.com/pAbb6QruCK
After not picking a single player in the first five rounds with a #RAS over 8.00 in '22, the #Commanders picked only players above 8.00 in that range in '23.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 22, 2024
They seem to switch between making it a priority and not, but they've only taken 1 sub 5.00 player in the last 4 drafts. pic.twitter.com/eRgJycfW7T
Me: "Can you get the people excited about a Kliff Kingsbury offense in Washington?"— Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) February 21, 2024
(a very offended) @BenjaminSolak: pic.twitter.com/9fflkp4NwP
Matt Bowen has Washington as a best fit for these 3 top 50 free agents. pic.twitter.com/k3sb9qjctu— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) February 22, 2024
Rick Snider’s Washington says the Washington Commanders are busy to get better. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/vfNu8Qmp5F— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) February 22, 2024
Run, hit, get the ball— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 23, 2024
The Commanders decision with the No. 2 pick that will make you the happiest.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 22, 2024
Today I learned: A stunning amount of Commanders fans want to trade back from No. 2. pic.twitter.com/QOCdYZazeB— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 22, 2024
Notes after watching Jayden Daniels:— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) February 22, 2024
+ Elite/effortless athlete
+ Effective at working full-field progressions in the pocket
+ Great deep ball accuracy
- Slender frame, gets obliterated in the open field too often
- Tendency to wait for WRs to be open instead of anticipating it
I have some good news for you. I wrote an article going into greater detail on Maye's strengths and weaknesses https://t.co/TeChOFcfb4— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) February 22, 2024
On the top OTs, Daniel Jeremiah says:— Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) February 22, 2024
Alt: Cleanest of the bunch
Fashanu: Plug and play at LT or RT
Fuaga: Clean tape. RT, not sure why anyone would move him to LT.
Latham: Torque and Power in the run game. Good anchor.
This is the thing I think too many people miss about Caleb Williams. His feet and his base are so good. Gives him a great foundation that a lot of young QBs lack https://t.co/mgD5FtBDGJ— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 22, 2024
"Justin is well aware he is OUT of Chicago. ... The best thing the Bears can do for him is to get him out of there as quickly as possible so he can begin the process of proving them wrong wherever he goes next."— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 22, 2024
—@espngreeny on Justin Fields unfollowing the Bears on social media pic.twitter.com/vjnFr7Jr03
Here’s my full breakdowns of the top 3 QBs in this draft class -— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 22, 2024
Caleb Williams: https://t.co/eDqM92wEyk
Drake Maye: https://t.co/2iufaHDOXX
Jayden Daniels: https://t.co/s6lbCcTQFZ pic.twitter.com/iecgAQS8v7
The Washington Commanders inquired about Brian Burns last year, and also traded away Montez Sweat and Chase Young at the trade deadline. https://t.co/RQVoZ021wa— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) February 22, 2024
Commanders desperately need more pass rush. Must add talent at DE.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 22, 2024
I'd target Bryce Huff in FA. Not Brian Burns (may get tagged; reportedly wants $30M AAV). PFF projects Huff's deal at 3 yrs/ $17M AAV. I'd absolutely give him a deal in that range.
He's 25. Coming off 10 sacks. pic.twitter.com/tCntkIKHpd
If Commanders want to sign an edge who costs less (with less ceiling than Huff/ Greenard): Dorance Armstrong makes sense.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 22, 2024
Former Cowboy; Dan Quinn guy. 16 sacks last 2 years. He's 26. Long arms, can play run. Pressure rates above 11% last 3 yrs.
PFF projects him at $9M AAV. pic.twitter.com/leMteoVd8B
Another edge to keep an eye on for Commanders in FA: Jonathan Greenard.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 22, 2024
Exploded for 12.5 sax in 2023 contract year. Good run-stuffer (9.3% run-stop rate ranks 8th among edges). Two seasons with 8+ sax in 4-yr career in HOU.
He's 26. PFF predicts him to get a 3yr, $48M deal. pic.twitter.com/S9atzDWJgk
The #Commanders have $11.93M of dead money on their 2024 salary cap (so far):— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) February 22, 2024
- Curtis Samuel: $4.08M
- Chase Roullier: $4.05M
- Andrew Norwell: $2.1M
- Danny Johnson: $875,000 pic.twitter.com/fsjjMh3Paz
Punter Matt Araiza signs with the Chiefs, his representatives announce. https://t.co/eKynTetFBu— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 22, 2024
Nick Sirianni needs a handler? Hilarious. https://t.co/jl7okdkcjx— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) February 22, 2024
Aye yo ! Can you repeat that for those in the back? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VXY34so3jZ— The Real Telly (@DCdude202) February 22, 2024
RFK bill will hit the House floor next week.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) February 22, 2024
It’ll be considered “under suspension,” which is a procedure typically used to pass non-controversial bills.
If RFK passes — and there’s a lot of reasons to believe it will — then it’ll go to the Senate.https://t.co/5dztIAbfAU
Tough to say. Some procedural steps in between, as @joeymaloney noted. https://t.co/uIIkoP56yr— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) February 22, 2024
The @BuffaloBills Sean McDermott and the @RamsNFL Sean McVay are the newest members of the @NFL Competition Committee. pic.twitter.com/3BtSgdm0or— NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) February 22, 2024
The committee convenes next week in Indianapolis to continue its annual review of all aspects of the game, including discussion of potential rules changes, player safety, officiating, & the further integration of technology.— NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) February 22, 2024
Learn more about the process: https://t.co/oscCz6pS8Y pic.twitter.com/dzvEzluCWg
"Kickoffs will be discussed at length but not sure there is any consensus on a solution," source says of the pending deliberations between the competition committee and NFL health and safety officials at the scouting combine next week in Indianapolis.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 22, 2024
Upcoming #NFL Offseason Dates— Spotrac (@spotrac) February 15, 2024
2/20: Tag Window Opens
3/11-3/13: Legal Tampering Period
3/13: League Year/Free Agency
4/19: Restricted Tender Deadline
4/25-4/27: NFL Draft
5/2: 5th-Yr Option Decision Deadline
EA, which is worth more than $37 billion, has budgeted $6.6 million to try to secure the NIL rights of 11,000 players, at a mere $600 each, for the new college football video game. https://t.co/5HjSzGPmI8— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 22, 2024
“@ReggieBush deserves to be on that stage with us every year. One of the best college football players to ever lace them up and a very, very good argument to be the best ever in college football.” - @jmanziel2 pic.twitter.com/ggV6tCpEtn— Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) February 22, 2024
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...