Malik Washington is a Small Receiver that Could Make a Big Impact for the Commanders

Malik Washington, WR
School: UVA | Conference: ACC
College Experience: Senior | Age: 23
Height / Weight: 5’8” / 192 lbs
Projected Draft Status: Rounds 3-5
Player Comparison: Greg Dortch
College Statistics
|Receiving
|Rushing
|Scrimmage
|Year
|School
|Conf
|Class
|Pos
|G
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|Plays
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|2019
|Northwestern
|Big Ten
|FR
|WR
|11
|6
|25
|4.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|25
|4.2
|0
|*2020
|Northwestern
|Big Ten
|SO
|WR
|5
|5
|51
|10.2
|0
|1
|8
|8.0
|0
|6
|59
|9.8
|0
|2021
|Northwestern
|Big Ten
|JR
|WR
|12
|44
|578
|13.1
|2
|5
|-2
|-0.4
|0
|49
|576
|11.8
|2
|2022
|Northwestern
|Big Ten
|SR
|12
|65
|694
|10.7
|1
|9
|16
|1.8
|0
|74
|710
|9.6
|1
|2023
|Virginia
|ACC
|SR
|WR
|12
|110
|1426
|13.0
|9
|3
|7
|2.3
|0
|113
|1433
|12.7
|9
|Career
|Overall
|230
|2774
|12.1
|12
|18
|29
|1.6
|0
|248
|2803
|11.3
|12
|Northwestern
|120
|1348
|11.2
|3
|15
|22
|1.5
|0
|135
|1370
|10.1
|3
|Virginia
|110
|1426
|13.0
|9
|3
|7
|2.3
|0
|113
|1433
|12.7
|9
Player Overview
Malik Washington is a Georgia native that played on both sides of the ball in high school. Washington was also a standout track athlete, winning state and national championships in the 4x100 relay. A three-star prospect, he chose to attend Northwestern over several schools including Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and UVA. Washington saw very limited production in his first two years as a Wildcat. In his third season, Washington began producing for the team, scoring his first career touchdown and averaging 13 yards a catch. He had modest increases in his stats in year four.
With one year of eligibility left, Washington entered the transfer portal and ended up at UVA. In his final season, Washington had an explosion in production. The single-season records for most receptions and yards at UVA belong to him. He finished with the most catches in college football and the fourth-most yards in the nation. He earned First-Team All-ACC honors as well as being named an Academic All-American.
Strengths
- Quickness used to defeat coverage
- Sufficient speed for the position
- Sells routes well with head and shoulder fakes
- Finds the open spaces in zone coverage
- Hands are good with impressive catches away from body
- Compact build and strength allows him to break tackles
Weaknesses
- Size likely limits him to slot receiver
- Did not run a diversity of routes
- Often given free release; can he get off press coverage?
- Picks and rubs manufacture space for him to operate
Let’s See His Work
Malik Washington is a stud.— Matt Anderson (@MattAnderson_8) February 19, 2024
Led the FBS is receptions with 110 on 138 targets
Had 1,127 receiving yards in the slot which was 1st in the FBS
Led all WR’s in the FBS in missed tackles forced with 35
Had only 3 drops all season and catchable passes https://t.co/LeLdTrW1Ht pic.twitter.com/0lemHTg0XC
How He Fits on the Commanders
The Commanders receiving corps will have Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson back next season as starters. Dyami Brown and Dax Milne (yes, he’s still on the roster) will be heading into the last year of their rookie deals. Curtis Samuel, Byron Pringle, and Jamison Crowder are all set to be free agents. The Commanders will need receiving reinforcements this offseason.
A creative offensive coordinator that can manufacture space for players will love Malik Washington. Kliff Kingsbury has had success with players like Washington in the past, signing the diminutive Greg Dortch in 2022. Washington did a lot of his damage finding space in zone coverage or using picks in man coverage, but there are plays where he runs routes cleanly to get open against defenders. He’ll have to do that more often in the NFL to be most effective. Washington could provide depth to the position and give the Commanders a player that could work the short and intermediate area of the field. He would be a reliable slot receiver for a young quarterback...assuming the Commanders draft one.
