Can JD Bertrand Help the Commanders at Linebacker?

JD Bertrand, LB

School: Notre Dame | Conference: Independents

College Experience: Senior | Age: 23

Height / Weight: 6’1” / 235 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 4-6

Player Comparison: Josey Jewell

College Statistics

Player Overview

JD Bertrand is a two-time captain for Notre Dame. On the field, JD Bertrand has been prolific, leading the Fighting Irish in tackles for three consecutive seasons. Off the field, he was an Academic All-American and named Notre Dame’s Man of the Year. Pretty impressive for the four-star recruit out of Georgia that helped his high school win back-to-back state championships. Once Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah moved on to the NFL, Bertrand entered the starting lineup in 2021, playing a more traditional linebacker role. That year, he topped 100 tackles, the first player to do so since 2018. He followed that up in 2022 by being named Notre Dame’s Defensive Player of the Year. In 2023, he helped lead the fifth-best defense in college football.

Strengths

Excellent size for the position

Has good top-end speed

Can shoot gaps and beat blockers to spots to make plays

Rarely misses tackles

Fluid mover in space who easily picks up coverage assignments

Weaknesses

Despite size, can struggle getting off blocks

Inconsistent ability to stack and shed blockers

Can miss plays by being too aggressive attacking the line of scrimmage

Limited ball production; no INTs in college career

Let’s See His Work

How He Fits on the Commanders

The Commanders have had the worst luck finding linebackers. Jamin Davis has improved, but hasn’t quite lived up to his first-round draft position. The team will have to decide whether to pick up his fifth-year option by May. Finding someone to play next to him has proven just as difficult. Bringing in Cody Barton to replace Cole Holcomb was a failed experiment. Khaleke Hudson has shown some promise, but he is set to be a free agent.

JD Bertrand could help stabilize the position. There are some flashes of wow plays to go along with consistently good play. His weaknesses are correctable with coaching. He also has intangibles like leadership that would be welcome in any locker room. If the Commanders sign a starting linebacker in free agency to pair with Davis, Bertrand could serve as depth and a special teamer that might slide into a starting role if the team isn’t sold on Davis. At worst, he will be a quality depth player.