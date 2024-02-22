All aTwitter: 22 February 2024 - Commanders position coaches have all arrived in town; lots of interviews!

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
If you missed Anthony Lynn on the show, listen here. The Commanders run game coordinator was fantastic. https://t.co/ED6tGoxj3v— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 22, 2024
Anthony Lynn is a big Brian Robinson fan:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 21, 2024
"I studied Brian coming out of Alabama. I know Brian very well and I like him. i know what his running style is and what he can do and areas where I can help him. He wants to be good."
Ken Norton Jr. delivering the quote of the day.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 21, 2024
Norton Jr. told @_nataliespala, "it feels like that place where everybody wants to be, everybody wants to go. We're just a bunch of coaches who love ball. This is a place that loves their football. So it's a great marriage."
BAM! pic.twitter.com/DVNo1UXI9B
Tavita Pritchard sounds like a head coach.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 21, 2024
Amazing interview. Insightful and informative.
On the new leadership, Tavita told me, "what they made very clear is that everybody has a voice, whether it's in the draft or free agency...all of us are smarter than one of us." pic.twitter.com/RqkGS9v90l
Anthony Lynn is a huge addition to this Commanders coaching staff.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 21, 2024
He's fired up to be in Washington too.
Lynn told me, "I love the leadership here, that's what brought me here...just good people. Dan brought the right people in the building." pic.twitter.com/Wff3bHfjie
Goodbye Philly, Hello Washington.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 21, 2024
Brian Johnson is ready to get rolling with the Commanders.
About his time ending with the Eagles, Johnson told me, "that fire burns all the time...you don't need any extra motivation when you get in between these white lines." pic.twitter.com/kXw28W2yKp
We had the chance to meet the Commanders' assistant coaches today. Here's pass-game coordinator Brian Johnson on what he saw with Washington's defense last season as the Eagles OC. pic.twitter.com/sJflok5kfM— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 21, 2024
One more with Brian Johnson. @Mitch_Tischler asked about challenges with developing incoming QBs. Seems pertinent. pic.twitter.com/tCHA3Z0116— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 21, 2024
RK back in D.C.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 21, 2024
Ryan Kerrigan is one of the holdovers from the Ron Rivera coaching staff.@_nataliespala spoke with RK today.
Kerrigan said, "Coach Quinn has brought a jolt of energy to the program. I'm excited to get going with it." pic.twitter.com/Hq5lDmr5lu
Commanders fans,— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 21, 2024
Give new offensive line coach Bobby Johnson a chance.
Great dude. He's ready to work.
On what he wants on an OLine, Johnson told me, "I want guys that are mentally tough. I think that breeds physical toughness. You want guys who are smart." pic.twitter.com/212PbLyv2n
Guys ball out when Kliff calls the shots— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 21, 2024
Creating positive change year-round@commandersCR | #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/lFWdB2kGnk— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 21, 2024
Anthony Lynn on the RB position in the NFL right now:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 21, 2024
"It's crazy to think that you can devalue the running back position. You're not going to win a championship without a running game.. You've got to have [quality] running backs, they are just as important as anybody on the…
Awesome quote from Anthony Lynn on Grant & Danny today:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 21, 2024
"The best thing coaches can do is get the best players on campus. You get them on campus, then you figure out how to use them. I'm not one of these guys who says 'this is my system, this is what I'm going to do.' I'm not…
Another awesome Anthony Lynn quote on Grant & Danny today:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 21, 2024
"When I first got into this coaching gig I got the most out of players out of fear. But over the years you get a little more mature and realize getting to know the players, being more relational goes a long ways with…
Anthony Lynn says Kingsbury is happy to run the ball and that Lynn will be doing more than just designing the run game:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 21, 2024
"Don't let the spread fool you, he will hand it off. Yes, I'm the run game coordinator but I'll be everything with Kliff."
Anthony Lynn on G&D just now, discussing his relationship with Kliff Kingsbury:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 21, 2024
"We knew each other first from our Texas Tech days. I've known him for years and watched him grow. I think he's still growing, evolving, very humble man. He doesn't try to make you think he has all…
I want to give a huge s/o and thanks to the DMV area. You’ve showed me so much love and I appreciate it. Thank you to all of the great coaches, staff and players with the Commanders who have made these last 4yrs an absolute joy. #NewBeginnings #nfl pic.twitter.com/U74MfYHA5n— Jennifer King (@JenniferKing5) February 21, 2024
J.J. McCarthy is definitely rough around the edges, but flashes real talent quite often. Here, he starts reading to his left, feels rusher coming from the right. Elusive enough to avoid the rusher and rollout right, gets eyes downfield and finds a TD with nice throw on the run pic.twitter.com/cCK7OInxsc— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 21, 2024
“Skill set-wise, everybody knows (about Drake Maye) They’ve seen the tape. But who he is as a person and a leader. Seeing him walk into a room and how everyone gravitates toward him. He’s just a natural-born leader.”https://t.co/1hxh0fYamS— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 21, 2024
Maye’s former OC at UNC: “You would think they’re all competitive, right? But I mean, this guy is obsessed with the game. He’s a junkie. He loves the X’s and O’s. He likes the process of preparing for an opponent.” https://t.co/VPvuVYiGyU— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) February 22, 2024
.@Schultz_Report says "there's absolutely a building buzz" about the Atlanta Falcons being in play to trade for Justin Fields. @CBSSportsRadio pic.twitter.com/WquZ3v8Xjd— Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) February 20, 2024
Today’s @WindowNation Poll of the day!@kevinsheehanDC @TheDentonDay #HTTC— The Team 980 (@team980) February 21, 2024
If Chicago selects Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall, who should the #Commanders draft at No. 2?
Alex Ovechkin took yet another step toward greatness last night, netting career goals No. 837 and No. 838!— The Team 980 (@team980) February 21, 2024
Ovi's Chase for 895 is presented by @mstreetbank_ pic.twitter.com/FhNqFEsEUa
Washington sports has a new villain. My 106.7 The Fan column. https://t.co/PsMyfrVbLj— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) February 21, 2024
New today: @va_labor says it's against the proposed arena in Alexandria.— Teo Armus (@teoarmus) February 21, 2024
Even in right-to-work Virginia, that adds a huge obstacle. Many Dems have said they will not back the plan if labor is opposed, too.
w/ the great @LVozzella & @SchneiderGhttps://t.co/4YaLA5enV9
