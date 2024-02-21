The new-look Washington Commanders coaching staff has its work cut out for them over the next few weeks. The state of the roster needs a level of turnover that might take a couple of seasons to complete, but the staff must identify the players that will help turn things around in the locker room and on the field. The list of Washington’s free agents includes the 2020 draft class; running back Antonio Gibson and safety Kam Curl top the list of players from that class that is set to hit the market. In addition to the draft class, cornerback Kendall Fuller and wide receiver Curtis Samuel are set to hit the market, too.

In this Trap or Dive episode, we discuss:

First impressions of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.’s introductory pressers.

Who are the cornerstone pieces on Washington’s roster?

Which pending free agents do you want to see stay in Washington?

