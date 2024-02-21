Daily Slop - 21 Feb 24: Learning more about new Assistant GM Lance Newmark

Commanders links

Glenn joins the Commanders after most recently serving as the linebackers coach for the Seattle Seahawks (2018-23). Glenn is entering his 13th year as an NFL coach after twelve consecutive seasons with the Seahawks organization. Before his 12-year stint with Seattle, Glenn spent two seasons on the University of Washington’s coaching staff as a quality control coach (2010-11) and three seasons as a linebackers coach for North Carlina Wesleyan College (2006-08).

In 2023, the Seattle linebacker core proved to be the foundation of the defensive unit with linebacker Bobby Wagner leading the NFL in tackles (183) along with recording 100 tackles for his 12th­consecutive season. Wagner became the third player in NFL history to accomplish that milestone. Last season, Glenn helped linebacker Jordyn Brooks transition from a Will linebacker to middle linebacker. Brooks led the NFC and was fifth in the NFL with 161 tackles. It is also the fourth-most for a single-season in Seattle history.

In 2021, Glenn led a linebacker room that saw Brooks have a breakout season in his second year, ranking second in the NFL with a franchise-record 183 tackles. Wagner finished with 170 tackles, second most in franchise history, while being selected to his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl. Wagner was named second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press, the only player in franchise history with eight All-Pro nominations.

Anim Dankwah, OT, Howard

Dankwah is a unique individual. He’s from Ghana and fell in love with the campus at Howard University. He plays the piano and admires rapper Rod Wave.

He’s also an enormous human being, weighing 362 pounds and standing at 6-foot-8.

It should not be a surprise that Dankwah was an impact player for Howard. He appeared in 33 games, earning all-conference nods in each of his final three seasons and helping Howard earn the MEAC regular season championship. He’s known for being a strong player who can use his physicality to make up for limitations like his leverage and quickness.

Dankwah has all the makings of what an intriguing player at the NFL level could be. The right coach could mold him into a quality backup or even a starter at some point in his career.

Lawrence Richardson, LB, Morgan State

Richardson did a little of everything for Morgan State, whether it was being a run-stopper (he had 210 tackles with 124 solo stop), rushing the passer (he finished his career with 3.5 sacks) or dropping into coverage (he had four interceptions and nine pass breakups in four seasons).

While Richardson has experience in several areas, his biggest strength is in the run game. He led the team with 77 tackles and ranked fifth in the conference in 2022. The following season, he ranked third on the team, including a career-high 12 tackles against Richmond.

Richardson still has some work to do in coverage, but his athleticism does make him a possible special teams candidate.

The Commanders are in desperate need of edge rushing help this offseason.

Dan Pizzuta from The 33rd Team named the Commanders as one potential fit for Josh Allen, who’s looking for a big payday from the Jacksonville Jaguars or elsewhere. The writer believes if he ended up in Washington, it could provide Quinn with an athletic weapon similar to Parsons, whom he helped mold into an All-Pro during their time together on the Dallas Cowboys.

“No team needs pass rushers more than the Washington Commanders, who traded Montez Sweat and Chase Young at the deadline. The Commanders have holes to fill across the defense, but grabbing a top-of-the-market pass rusher would be at the top of their wish list. Dan Quinn, Washington’s new coach, just spent the past few years developing Micah Parsons as a pass rusher with the Dallas Cowboys. Allen won’t be Parsons, but he’s not as far away as expected. [Josh] Allen can move around the formation as Parsons did and use speed off the line to wreak havoc on opposing offenses. With Allen paired with Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, Washington could instantly build back its dangerous defensive front that powered the defense for the past few seasons.” - Dan Pizzuta, The 33rd Team

Allen is one of the league’s most explosive edge rushers. He’s notched 45 sacks in his first five NFL seasons. His 17.5 quarterback takedowns in 2023 couldn’t have come at a better time for the player with a bumper new deal on the horizon.

it was not a true Air Raid offense. It was based on it. The offense was run almost exclusively from the shotgun. Kingsbury himself said he doesn’t believe there is anything being under center you can’t do from the shotgun.

Kingsbury likes to run the ball and was really adaptable. However, the key to running the ball was that they would do it from ahead. I wouldn’t say the rushing numbers were necessarily inflated, but the effectiveness of the run game was because of Murray. Kenyan Drake was really good when he was in Arizona. The combination of James Conner and Chase Edmonds was deadly (but they never played a game together in the second half of the 2021 season). But the offense is about getting the ball to playmakers and letting them make plays.

The league universally views him as an offensive genius. He will get to work with a rookie QB in someone else’s system and will be able to focus on gameplay on offense. His scheme tends to be more talent-dependant.

On Tuesday, Jennifer King, who was Rivera’s assistant running backs coach for the past three seasons in Washington, accepted a similar role with the Chicago Bears, according to Bridget Condon of the NFL Network.

King, 39, followed Rivera to Washington in 2020. Rivera first gave her a coaching opportunity in 2018 with the Panthers as a wide receivers coaching intern. In 2019, she was a running backs coach intern. When Rivera was hired by Washington in 2020, she began as a coaching intern, and in 2021, Rivera named her the assistant running backs coach under veteran position coach Randy Jordan.

When King was promoted to assistant running backs coach, she became the first Black woman to be a full-time NFL coach.

Washington Commanders

Possible cut: TE Logan Thomas

The Commanders enter the offseason with a league-high $73.6 million in cap space — and plenty of roster holes, especially at premium positions. That space will go quickly if the new regime starts spending. Therefore, expect some cap-related cuts starting with Thomas. Though a locker room leader and a big target over the middle, Thomas (55-496-4 in 2023) counts as $1.75 million dead cap versus $6.54 million in savings. Washington lacked production throughout this position group, and the most substantive change possible is moving on from the 33-year-old. Left tackle Charles Leno is another probable pre-June 1 cap cut. — Ben Standig

Dallas Cowboys

Possible cut: WR Michael Gallup

The 27-year-old has three years remaining on the five-year, $57.5 million contract extension he signed in March 2022. Gallup was coming off a season-ending knee injury, the first significant injury of his career, when he signed that deal. He hasn’t been the same player since. During the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Gallup averaged 975 receiving yards and 5.5 touchdowns per season. He hasn’t had more than 445 receiving yards in a season since. Ironically, Gallup was one of the few Cowboys who played well in Dallas’ wild-card loss. He caught all six of his targets for 103 yards, his best game of the last two seasons. If the Cowboys release Gallup before June, they will be left with $13 million in dead cap. That move would only save Dallas about $800,000 in 2024 because his cap hit for the upcoming season is $13.85 million. — Jon Machota

New York Giants

Possible cut: G Mark Glowinski

Glowinski is a near-certainty when it comes to being a cap cut. By releasing the guard, the Giants would pick up about $5.7 million in cap savings while leaving a $1.5 million dead money charge. This past season, general manager Joe Schoen didn’t restructure Glowinski’s three-year deal he signed in 2022, signaling his potential release. Then, Glowinski lost his starting job as right guard, all but assuring it. The Giants offensive line will be in new hands under new position coach Carmen Bricillo, and the 31-year-old Glowinski isn’t likely to be part of that rebrand. — Charlotte Carroll

Philadelphia Eagles

Possible cut: S Kevin Byard

The Eagles could gain just over $13 million by releasing Byard, according to Over the Cap. No other possible release saves Philadelphia more than $1.9 million. Thanks to last year’s deadline deal to patch up the secondary, GM Howie Roseman essentially gets to spend the Titans’ money in deciding whether Byard is worth a $14.4 million cap hit in 2024, third-most on the team (ahead of even QB Jalen Hurts).

Byard, 31, ranked fourth among all safeties with 80 solo tackles. But he logged only one interception for just the second time in his career, and he surrendered the sixth-most passing yards among all safeties (502), according to Pro Football Focus. If released, the Eagles are immediately in the market for another safety. Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown are the only others under contract. — Brooks Kubena

Blogging the Boys

It feels likely that Dak Prescott will ultimately sign the biggest contract in NFL history when it is all said and done.

Quarterbacks are the most precious assets that NFL teams can have. There are a very small amount of human beings capable of doing what they can, and the ones who can do so at a high level are even more rare.

Understanding this principle that has bore itself out over and over again as quarterbacks around the NFL have gotten paid, it stands to reason that Dak could wind up making somewhere around $60M per year when it is all said and done. B/R’s Jordan Schultz made this very assertion on Tuesday.

Nobody is surrendering to any idea, but this is quite simply the cost of doing business in the National Football League with the quarterback position specifically. You would think that the Cowboys would have learned this lesson during their first go-around with Prescott when it came to negotiations for his second deal in the NFL, but they have painted themselves in a bit of a corner.

Three playoff starting quarterbacks from last season could hit the open market in March

3. Gardner Minshew

What’s his value? Minshew made the most of his opportunity with the Colts last year. After entering the season as Anthony Richardson’s backup, Indianapolis called Minshew’s name when its rookie suffered a season-ending injury. The journeyman led the Colts within one game of making the postseason, posting a career high 3,305 passing yards. Any team with a young quarterback could look to Minshew as a solid stopgap or high-end backup option.

What team could sign him? While re-signing with the Colts makes sense, Minshew might push for a starting job elsewhere with Richardson coming back healthy. The Commanders make sense given Minshew’s skillset, and it would offer an opportunity similar to last season. Washington will likely take a rookie quarterback with the No. 2 pick, giving Minshew the chance to compete for a starting job in the short-term. Plus, Minshew is accustomed to offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s air raid offense — a system he ran under the late Mike Leach at Washington State.

5. Jacoby Brissett

What’s his value? Last season didn’t tell us much about Brissett — but we know what he is. Over three games for Washington, the journeyman completed 18 of 23 passes for three touchdowns while serving as a mentor for Sam Howell. Brissett’s best football came the year prior in Cleveland, where he proved himself in 11 starts for the Browns.

What team could sign him? A homecoming in New England could be on the horizon. The Patriots drafted Brissett way back in 2016. While there’s a totally different leadership structure in place now, there are still plenty of connections to that era. Plus, Brissett played for new Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt in Cleveland. The team could either draft a rookie quarterback at No. 3 or sign a stopgap veteran like Brissett while building up the rest of the roster.