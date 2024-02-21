All aTwitter: 21 February 2024 - Coaching staff ‘finalized’ with hire of Assistant Special Teams Coach

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
We’ve finalized our 2024 coaching staff with the hire of John Glenn as assistant special teams coach— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 20, 2024
The Commanders announce the finalization of their coaching staff with the hiring of John Glenn as assistant special teams coach.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 20, 2024
Glenn served as Seattle's LB coach from 2018-23 and was with the Seahawks during Dan Quinn's DC stint.
Highest #Commanders cap hits in 2024:— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) February 20, 2024
1. Terry McLaurin - $24.1M
2. Daron Panye - $21.61M
3. Jonathan Allen - $21.44M
4. Charles Leno - $15.53M
5. Andrew Wylie - $9.41M
6. Logan Thomas - $8.29M
7. Nick Gates - $5.65M
8. Jamin Davis - $4.38M
9. Jahan Dotson - $4.1M pic.twitter.com/qpcTo0pAty
Our Command Center squad talks NFL free agency and what BIG NAME free agents they would break the bank on pic.twitter.com/Xf5AjyeHjz— Bryan Colbert Jr (@BC__TV) February 20, 2024
THREAD!!! 1/3— Deshaun Watson’s burner (@DWatsons_Burner) February 19, 2024
Every Interception from the 2023/24 #NFL Season and NFL Playoffs!
302 Interceptions were thrown in the Regular Season
57 Quarterbacks threw an interception this year
Here are
Washington Commanders Quarterback
Sam Howell's League Leading 21 Interceptions!!!!… pic.twitter.com/2NRWpMsgbo
A reminder of the leverage Dak Prescott will have on the #Cowboys this offseason in extension talks...— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 20, 2024
- His cap number for 2024 is a whopping $59.45 million.
- He cannot be tagged next year, meaning he can become an unrestricted free agent no matter what.
- He also has a… pic.twitter.com/fs4RQ0rzor
#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott might command a contract worth up to $60M per year, per @Schultz_Report pic.twitter.com/iCbiGuMgHP— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 20, 2024
who's more likely to win a #SuperBowl in the next 5 years?#DallasCowboys #BillsMafia #NFL— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 20, 2024
What I noticed watching Jayden Daniels on non-designed runs is his pocket awareness. He has a good feel for rushers making him dangerous when rushers have poor rush integrity. Elite foot speed can beat plenty of throws if you consistently make defenses pay with your legs. pic.twitter.com/fh1EwPuGJn— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) February 20, 2024
"...conversations within league circles have reiterated that OC Kliff Kingsbury isn't looking to utilize a QB as a major portion of his run game—thus detaching Washington from Daniels."— We Want Dallas (@WeWantDallas) February 20, 2024
-@_RyanFowler_ (Tier 2 )#HTTC | #Commanders | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/pEOUqoqWFO
Jayden bails the pocket to run— Rant Burgundy (@ImRantBurgundy) February 20, 2024
He CANT throw on the run
pic.twitter.com/QEHEmLFCat
Jayden CAN NOT read a defense— Rant Burgundy (@ImRantBurgundy) February 20, 2024
He is ALLERGIC to the Middle of the Field
pic.twitter.com/xe51BYnr8w
Jayden has ZERO pocket presence pic.twitter.com/5VHHo63ceI— Rant Burgundy (@ImRantBurgundy) February 20, 2024
Jayden doesn’t throw to covered guys pic.twitter.com/2CGFCAU6Ul— Rant Burgundy (@ImRantBurgundy) February 20, 2024
Truly shocked that some folks on this app took this way too seriously https://t.co/gSxyMfYCzE— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) February 20, 2024
If Adam Peters think Drake Maye is the best option at 2 I'll support it. Do I want Daniels yes but he is my GM and until proven otherwise imma trust him on whatever he does no matter how I feel about it. pic.twitter.com/XXnSwkSLqt— Redwolves4thQTCOMEBACK?? (@Lennyfrigginleo) February 20, 2024
I’m honestly floored that the NFL isn’t more impressed by this. The idea that Drake Maye had a *disappointing season is wild pic.twitter.com/MlCZJAoI3R— James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) February 20, 2024
Rolled thru @seniorbowl OL/DL again today. Plenty of guys put great stuff on tape but nobody was more consistent than Arizona LT Jordan Morgan.— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 21, 2024
lose a single 1-on-1 rep!
And he's only 14 months post-ACL. Physically, he's going to be even better next fall.… pic.twitter.com/Dv9KzbrPu2
The Bears are hiring Jennifer King as an assistant coach with running backs, sources say. The first Black woman coach in NFL history, King previously coached for the Commanders and Panthers.— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 20, 2024
Washington football fans... my old pal Mike Sellers "The Caveman" and his lovely fam need your help.— Chick Hernandez (@MrChickSports) February 21, 2024
https://t.co/5LFoBPSZ1r
British people, is this true? pic.twitter.com/FdSUY3c3XA— (@CallMeK1123) February 19, 2024
Loading comments...