Could Blake Watson be a versatile weapon for Washington like Antonio Gibson?

Blake Watson, RB

School: Memphis | Conference: AAC

College Experience: Senior | Age: 24

Height / Weight: 5’9” / 189 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 5-7

Player Comparison: Giovani Bernard

College Statistics

Player Overview

Memphis has created a legacy of quality running backs at the NFL-level: Darrell Henderson, Tony Pollard, Antonio Gibson, and Kenneth Gainwell. Blake Watson looks to add to that legacy. Watson was a high school wide receiver that was only a two-star recruit. He landed at Old Dominion in 2018 and had limited production as a wide receiver his first two seasons. After Old Dominion’s season was cancelled in 2020, Watson switched to RB and had his most productive season for the Monarchs. Two good seasons led to him being a three-star transfer and finding his way to Memphis. He continued his productivity in Memphis where he averaged six yards a carry and nine yards a catch. At the season’s end, he received First-Team All-AAC honors.

Strengths

Quick acceleration once ball is in his hands

Size allows him to find daylight through small holes

Shifty runner with good contact balance to break tackles

Reliable receiver who excels at yards after he catch

Weaknesses

Older prospect; will turn 25 during the season

Smaller prospect who may struggle between the tackles

Sufficient speed, but not a home run hitter

Lacks power as a runner

Size makes me question his blocking ability

Let’s See His Work

How He Fits on the Commanders

Antonio Gibson has shown that he can be a versatile weapon in the NFL. Many think he would be a great fit in a Kliff Kingsbury offense, but he is a free agent that may not re-sign with the Commanders. If he doesn’t, the Commanders will need a running back with receiving ability and speed to pair with Brian Robinson, Jr. and Chris Rodriguez, Jr.

Blake Watson offers some of that receiving ability and creativity in the open field that you like to see from a third-down running back. His size is a concern and makes me wonder whether he’ll be a successful blocker. With his age, I don’t know how much more strength he can add without compromising his positive attributes. Even if he’s closer to a complete prospect, Watson can help round out the running back room as a late-round pick.