Could Blake Watson be a versatile weapon for Washington like Antonio Gibson?

Blake Watson, RB
School: Memphis | Conference: AAC
College Experience: Senior | Age: 24
Height / Weight: 5’9” / 189 lbs
Projected Draft Status: Rounds 5-7
Player Comparison: Giovani Bernard
College Statistics
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Scrimmage
|Year
|School
|Conf
|Class
|Pos
|G
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|Plays
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|2018
|Old Dominion
|CUSA
|FR
|WR
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2019
|Old Dominion
|CUSA
|FR
|WR
|11
|25
|116
|4.6
|1
|13
|79
|6.1
|0
|38
|195
|5.1
|1
|2020
|Old Dominion
|CUSA
|SO
|RB
|0
|0
|0
|*2021
|Old Dominion
|CUSA
|SO
|RB
|11
|215
|1112
|5.2
|8
|10
|55
|5.5
|1
|225
|1167
|5.2
|9
|Career
|Old Dominion
|240
|1228
|5.1
|9
|23
|134
|5.8
|1
|263
|1362
|5.2
|10
Generated 2/19/2024.
Player Overview
Memphis has created a legacy of quality running backs at the NFL-level: Darrell Henderson, Tony Pollard, Antonio Gibson, and Kenneth Gainwell. Blake Watson looks to add to that legacy. Watson was a high school wide receiver that was only a two-star recruit. He landed at Old Dominion in 2018 and had limited production as a wide receiver his first two seasons. After Old Dominion’s season was cancelled in 2020, Watson switched to RB and had his most productive season for the Monarchs. Two good seasons led to him being a three-star transfer and finding his way to Memphis. He continued his productivity in Memphis where he averaged six yards a carry and nine yards a catch. At the season’s end, he received First-Team All-AAC honors.
Strengths
- Quick acceleration once ball is in his hands
- Size allows him to find daylight through small holes
- Shifty runner with good contact balance to break tackles
- Reliable receiver who excels at yards after he catch
Weaknesses
- Older prospect; will turn 25 during the season
- Smaller prospect who may struggle between the tackles
- Sufficient speed, but not a home run hitter
- Lacks power as a runner
- Size makes me question his blocking ability
Let’s See His Work
Watch: @MemphisFB RB Blake Watson (@BlakeWatson_2) hit a max speed of 20.7 mph on this 64-yard touchdown. #ReelSpeed #ALLIN— Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) October 31, 2023
: @American_Conf
https://t.co/UFKB2eWAzC pic.twitter.com/HADXQggib2
How He Fits on the Commanders
Antonio Gibson has shown that he can be a versatile weapon in the NFL. Many think he would be a great fit in a Kliff Kingsbury offense, but he is a free agent that may not re-sign with the Commanders. If he doesn’t, the Commanders will need a running back with receiving ability and speed to pair with Brian Robinson, Jr. and Chris Rodriguez, Jr.
Blake Watson offers some of that receiving ability and creativity in the open field that you like to see from a third-down running back. His size is a concern and makes me wonder whether he’ll be a successful blocker. With his age, I don’t know how much more strength he can add without compromising his positive attributes. Even if he’s closer to a complete prospect, Watson can help round out the running back room as a late-round pick.
Poll
Is Blake Watson draftable?
-
0%
Yes
-
0%
No
-
0%
Re-sign Antonio Gibson right this second!
