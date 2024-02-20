 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Could Blake Watson be a versatile weapon for Washington like Antonio Gibson?

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2024 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By dg28
/ new
NCAA Football: Liberty Bowl-Memphis at Iowa State Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Watson, RB
School: Memphis | Conference: AAC
College Experience: Senior | Age: 24
Height / Weight: 5’9” / 189 lbs
Projected Draft Status: Rounds 5-7

Player Comparison: Giovani Bernard

College Statistics

Rushing & Receiving Table
Rushing Receiving Scrimmage
Year School Conf Class Pos G Att Yds Avg TD Rec Yds Avg TD Plays Yds Avg TD
2018 Old Dominion CUSA FR WR 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2019 Old Dominion CUSA FR WR 11 25 116 4.6 1 13 79 6.1 0 38 195 5.1 1
2020 Old Dominion CUSA SO RB 0 0 0
*2021 Old Dominion CUSA SO RB 11 215 1112 5.2 8 10 55 5.5 1 225 1167 5.2 9
Career Old Dominion 240 1228 5.1 9 23 134 5.8 1 263 1362 5.2 10
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 2/19/2024.
Rushing & Receiving Table
Rushing Receiving Scrimmage
Year School Conf Class Pos G Att Yds Avg TD Rec Yds Avg TD Plays Yds Avg TD
2022 Old Dominion Sun Belt JR 11 158 918 5.8 5 37 314 8.5 2 195 1232 6.3 7
*2023 Memphis American SR RB 13 192 1152 6.0 14 53 480 9.1 3 245 1632 6.7 17
Career Overall 350 2070 5.9 19 90 794 8.8 5 440 2864 6.5 24
Old Dominion 158 918 5.8 5 37 314 8.5 2 195 1232 6.3 7
Memphis 192 1152 6.0 14 53 480 9.1 3 245 1632 6.7 17
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 2/19/2024.

Player Overview

Memphis has created a legacy of quality running backs at the NFL-level: Darrell Henderson, Tony Pollard, Antonio Gibson, and Kenneth Gainwell. Blake Watson looks to add to that legacy. Watson was a high school wide receiver that was only a two-star recruit. He landed at Old Dominion in 2018 and had limited production as a wide receiver his first two seasons. After Old Dominion’s season was cancelled in 2020, Watson switched to RB and had his most productive season for the Monarchs. Two good seasons led to him being a three-star transfer and finding his way to Memphis. He continued his productivity in Memphis where he averaged six yards a carry and nine yards a catch. At the season’s end, he received First-Team All-AAC honors.

Strengths

  • Quick acceleration once ball is in his hands
  • Size allows him to find daylight through small holes
  • Shifty runner with good contact balance to break tackles
  • Reliable receiver who excels at yards after he catch

Weaknesses

  • Older prospect; will turn 25 during the season
  • Smaller prospect who may struggle between the tackles
  • Sufficient speed, but not a home run hitter
  • Lacks power as a runner
  • Size makes me question his blocking ability

Let’s See His Work

How He Fits on the Commanders

Antonio Gibson has shown that he can be a versatile weapon in the NFL. Many think he would be a great fit in a Kliff Kingsbury offense, but he is a free agent that may not re-sign with the Commanders. If he doesn’t, the Commanders will need a running back with receiving ability and speed to pair with Brian Robinson, Jr. and Chris Rodriguez, Jr.

Blake Watson offers some of that receiving ability and creativity in the open field that you like to see from a third-down running back. His size is a concern and makes me wonder whether he’ll be a successful blocker. With his age, I don’t know how much more strength he can add without compromising his positive attributes. Even if he’s closer to a complete prospect, Watson can help round out the running back room as a late-round pick.

Poll

Is Blake Watson draftable?

view results
  • 0%
    Yes
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    No
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Re-sign Antonio Gibson right this second!
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...