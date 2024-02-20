Mark Tyler’s 2024 Washington Commanders Pre-Combine Mock Offseason

With the NFL scouting combine beginning next week and a fan-lead controversary over what the Commanders should do with the number two overall pick in the draft, I wanted to take my writing hat off and play Adam Peters for the day.

The beautiful part of the offseason for Washington, is not just the aforementioned draft pick(s), but the team will have the most cap space when the new league year opens in March, and looking at the current roster, they will need to spend a large majority of it just to become competitive again.

Below is my mock offseason - including potential cuts, re-signing of vets, free agent acquisitions, a mock draft and what the two-deep roster will look like afterwards.

Washington Commanders Salary Cap Space - $81M

Cuts:

Logan Thomas - $6.25M savings

Andrew Wylie (post June 1st) - $4.25M savings

Re-Signings:

Kam Curl - 4yrs/$45M (2024 cap hit $5M)

Khaleke Hudson - 3yrs/$18M (2024 cap hit $3M)

Key Free Agent Signings:

Jordan Whitehead (S) - 3yrs/$45M (2024 cap hit $8M)

Patrick Queen (LB) - 4yrs/$60M (2024 cap hit $7M)

Jonah Jackson (LG) - 4yrs/$45M (2024 cap hit $5M)

Bryce Huff (EDGE) - 3yrs/$30M (2024 cap hit $6M)

Noah Fant (TE) - 3yr/$24M (2024 cap hit $4M)

Jourdan Lewis (CB) - 3yr/$20M (2024 cap hit $4M)

NFL Draft:

Round 1

Drake Maye, QB, UNC - The gunslinger from North Carolina becomes the number two overall pick of the draft, and he’s inserted into Kliff Kingsbury’s Air-Raid offense (one he’s already familiar with) to lead the next decade of Commanders football.

Round 2

Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU - The ultra-athletic Suamataia can play either right or left tackle. I have him projected to start off on the right side, but that could VERY quickly change.

Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State - Isaac has both the size and bend to become a force in the NFL. He does an excellent job converting speed to power, and his motor is non-stop.

Round 3

Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina - Legette is the big-bodied wide receiver teams covet. He has absolutely BLAZING speed and just need to work on refining his route-running to become lethal.

Junior Colson, LB, Michigan - Colson is a massive inside linebacker with speed and athleticism to boot. He was a big reason Michigan had one of the top defenses in college football the past two seasons, and he’s NFL ready from day one.

Round 4

Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State - Johnson is a complete tight end who is just as proficient in-line as a blocker as he is down the seam as a receiving threat. He’s just beginning to scratch the surface of what he can become.

Round 5

Zak Zinter, OG, Michigan - A horrific lower leg injury ended Zinter’s season at Michigan, however, all reports have him returning to full strength by summer. He has the size and movement skills teams covet inside.

Round 6

Will Putnam, OC, Clemson - Putnam was a highly recruited guy who has the ability to play both center and guard. He’ll need a year to work on his lower half and develop a bit more fundamental strength.

Round 7

Evan Williams, S, Oregon - Williams has good size and game-speed on film that should translate well to the NFL at either safety position. He’ll bring immediate special teams help.

Offense:

QB - Drake Maye(R), Sam Howell

RB - Brian Robinson, Chris Rodriguez

WR - Terry McLaurin, Dyami Brown

WR - Xavier Legette(R), Mitchell Tinsley

Slot - Jahan Dotson

TE - Noah Fant(FA), Theo Johnson(R)

LT - Charles Leno, Braden Daniels

LG - Jonah Jackson(FA), Chris Paul

C - Ricky Stromberg, Nick Gates

RG - Sam Cosmi, Zak Zinter(R)

RT - Kingsley Suamataia(R), Braden Daniels

Defense:

EDGE - Bryce Huff(FA), KJ Henry

DT - Jon Allen, John Ridgeway

DT - Daron Payne, Phil Mathis

EDGE - Adisa Isaac(R), Andre Jones

MIKE - Junior Colson(R), Khaleke Hudson

WILL - Patrick Queen(FA), Khaleke Hudson

SAM - Jamin Davis(situational EDGE)

CB - Emmanuel Forbes, Benjamin St-Juste

CB - Jourdan Lewis(FA), Kyu Blu Kelly

Nickle - Quan Martin

S - Kam Curl, Darrick Forrest

S - Jordan Whitehead(FA), Percy Butler