Daily Slop - 20 Feb 24: Projecting contract extensions for Washington’s 2021 draft picks; NFL’s top-150 free agents

Breaking down UNC QB Drake Maye to see what makes him one of the top QB prospects in this draft class

My biggest concern with Maye is his inconsistency with accuracy and ball placement. On a lot of these plays, we’ve seen some terrific accuracy and ball placement from Maye and when he gets it right, he’s capable of some excellent throws. But he’s a frustrating watch because he misses far too many of the easy throws underneath.

Here are some examples of what I’m talking about with Maye throwing to the flat. The first play of this clip shows Maye throwing a simple swing screen to the running back in the flat. Now the pass is completed, but watch what the running back has to do to complete the catch. The ball should be thrown out in front of him for him to run onto and use his momentum to help him pick up yards after the catch. Instead, the throw is behind him, forcing the back to completely turn around in order to just reach the pass. The back does a terrific job making the play look as smooth as possible, but it’s a bad miss by Maye.

The second throw of the clip is similar. This time UNC attempts to run a tunnel screen to the slot receiver after a motion. The receiver motions across the field and then takes a step back off the line of scrimmage at the snap to receive the screen pass. Maye should have an easy throw to a standing target, but instead ends up throwing the ball two yards in front of him, leading him into a huge hit. Now it’s not Maye’s fault the other receiver failed to make a block, but we’re talking about a throw to a stationary target and Maye missed it by about two yards.

The rest of the clip shows various misses on throws to the flat. There’s some flat routes and speed outs that he misses wide, a speed out that he misses inside, a speed out that he nearly sails over the receivers head into the arms of a trap corner, and then some hitch routes where again he misses, one outside and one short.

A quarterback with this talent level should not be missing these layup throws so consistently. It’s not like they’re all consistent misses either. If he was missing all the throws in a similar fashion, say he was missing outside all the time, then that would perhaps point to a particular mechanical issue that could be adjusted and fixed. The fact we saw him miss outside, inside, in front, behind, high and low suggests there’s a bigger issue here. It doesn’t just occur on throws to the flat either.

These Commanders players could have their rookie contracts extended soon.

Sam Cosmi - Commanders OL

Sam Cosmi’s transition from right tackle to the right guard position went much better than expected. Taking him out of the firing line as an edge protector was a shrewd move by Rivera. One could argue it’s the only thing he got correct in this critical area of NFL play.

Cosmi looked assured in pass protection for the most part. He also became a valuable contributor to running plays - something Eric Bieniemy could have utilized more effectively in hindsight. There aren’t many guaranteed starters on the Commanders next season. The former second-round pick out of Texas is one of them.

The Commanders will be hoping Cosmi takes another leap forward next season. There is also the added motivation to make strides given his contract is up for renewal this time next year.

While offensive tackles generally make more than those on the interior, Cosmi looks at home as a guard. If he performs as well or better within Kliff Kingsbury’s scheme in 2024, the Commanders would be wise to tie him down long-term.

Cosmi has the chance to make himself some substantial clash next season. If everything goes well, he could earn anywhere from $10-15 million per season. A small price to pay for stability.

79 WR Curtis Samuel

Samuel has played mainly in the slot but might be better suited to move outside. No matter where he plays, his versatility should be viewed by most teams as a strength. He has excellent quickness and explosiveness and can change speeds to stretch defenses. He would be a clear-cut upgrade for many teams. He is instinctive and gets to open areas quickly against zone coverage. I see him as an undervalued player who still has upside, but he would be on his third team if he leaves Washington. — Mueller

80 CB Kendall Fuller

Fuller’s speed has declined, but his anticipation and instincts help offset that. Even so, he’s approaching 30 and has some knee concerns, making his market a bit murky. With Benjamin St-Juste and Emmanuel Forbes around, he doesn’t seem likely to return to Washington, which will miss his leadership. — Ben Standig

90 OL Saahdiq Charles

Charles never stuck at tackle or guard for Washington, as he battled injuries and inconsistency, including losing his starting job at left guard this past season. He’s not likely to return to the Commanders. — Ben Standig

101 OT Cornelius Lucas

Even though Lucas played less than 25 percent of the snaps for Washington (all on the left side) in 2023, his length and technique have proven to be very effective at combatting speed rushes and protecting on an island at tackle. He might just be a starting option for a needy team, or at least as a third offensive tackle. — Mueller

110 WR Byron Pringle

Pringle isn’t a household name, but he has a great combination of size and speed, plus reliable hands when throws come his way (69.5 catch rate in his career). He also has some juice as a kick returner. He could fit nicely in an offense that needs a speedy third or fourth receiver. — David DeChant

121 QB Jacoby Brissett

Brissett was remarkably efficient in relief of Sam Howell — leading touchdowns on five consecutive possessions — but that shouldn’t be the expectation. If Washington brings him back on a one- or two-year contract, he would mentor whichever rookie it drafts at No. 2. — Ben Standig

140 S Jeremy Reaves

An All-Pro special-teamer in 2022, Reaves’ 2023 season ended early due to a torn ACL, but he could be a useful third safety for somebody. — Mueller

The rankings were based on blood alcohol content (BAC) numbers recorded by BACtrack, which showed that Commanders fans had an average blood alcohol content figure of 0.058 when tested, 29th in the NFL.

In a surprise, fans of the Kansas City Chiefs — back-to-back Super Bowl champions — drink the least among NFL fans.

The most “drunk” fans, according to the study? The Tennessee Titans, with a BAC of 0.093.

Dallas Morning News

Uncertainty looms over a Dallas return for Smith, who hits free agency this spring.

Health is a major concern for Smith as he’s played in just 82 out of a possible 131 games since 2015.

Smith has missed 23 games the last three seasons due to ankle, knee and hamstring injuries. He tore the hamstring off the bone in the late stages of training camp in 2022, requiring surgery. He returned to start the final four games of that season.

Last season, Smith started 13 games but missed four with knee, back and neck issues. The last time Smith played a full season was in 2015.

After the Cowboys drafted Tulsa guard/tackle Tyler Smith (North Crowley) in the first round in 2022, it was meant he would start at guard with an eventual move to tackle when Tyron Smith’s contract ended.

That time is now, or so it appears.

Tyler Smith has emerged as a talented player at left guard, which might keep him at that position in the future. The upcoming NFL draft has a projected eight tackles who could go in the first round, which gives the Cowboys pause over moving him.

The third annual edition of the HBCU Legacy Bowl is taking place in New Orleans this week. Before the game kicks off (Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on NFL Network and NFL+), 2024 NFL Draft prospects from Historically Black Colleges and Universities will showcase their talent during practices.

Matthew Foster, OL, Virginia State

Foster, the 2022 CIAA Lineman of the Year, is one of the top prospects in Division II. The big-bodied lineman (6-7, 315 pounds) has the tools to develop with the right coaching and more time in the weight room.

Tairiq Stewart, OT, North Carolina A&T

The 6-6, 300-pounder is a massive prospect who primarily lined up at right tackle in three seasons at North Carolina A&T. Stewart is a physical run blocker in an Aggies program that consistently excels in the run game. He also played two seasons at ASA Brooklyn (a junior college) before transferring to West Virginia for the 2020 campaign (he did not play in a game with the Mountaineers).