All aTwitter: 20 February 2024 - It’s the offseason and Washington fans are talking about...wait for it...quarterbacks

The NFL will reportedly raise the Salary Cap $8M dollars for each team, this is big for many teams.— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) February 20, 2024
This now will make the cap $250M pic.twitter.com/8wfxMQfATe
Trevon Diggs and his son on the last time he matched up against Terry Mclaurin.— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) February 18, 2024
"That was my only bad game." #HTTC pic.twitter.com/jUh50tV6lr
Pretty fun trip down memory lane with new Commanders LB coach Ken Norton. 10 year old me thought it was real cool when he would punch the goalposts https://t.co/o4lCUBjgB8— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 19, 2024
ICYMI:— 49ers Webzone (@49erswebzone) February 20, 2024
Graziano: Salary cap situation may force #49ers to consider trading Brandon Aiyuk#FTTBhttps://t.co/1pKrfgfgiB .
If the #49ers are really considering trading Aiyuk I have a feeling its more of a byproduct of taking the big swing on Samuel and missing and being left with a big bill there.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 19, 2024
Rick Snider’s Washington says re-signing Washington Commanders QB Jacoby Brissett is complicated. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/kdFWok7dBR— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) February 19, 2024
Rick Spielman shares his thoughts on QB2 in this draft class@PFF_Steve pic.twitter.com/BSHCxEvID3— PFF NFL Podcast (@PFFNFLPod) February 19, 2024
Sam Howell...— John Frascella (Football) (@LegendSports7) February 19, 2024
Is YOUNGER than rookie Quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix.
pic.twitter.com/zgKdYR0Iqk
I've been saying Drake Maye won't be an starting-caliber NFL QB. It's time to show my work.— Dynasty Zoltan (Mike Garai) (@DynastyZoltanFF) February 17, 2024
While he has obvious tools, Maye struggles with:
- Footwork
- Decision Making
- Accuracy / Ball Placement
- Footwork
- Off-Platform Throws
Thread of film breakdown below:
His film is littered with this. He's late to the read, and his footwork is terrible. He falls off as he releases, causing the ball to sail high and behind the receiver - which is fortunate, actually, as he was so late to the throw, it would've been a pick 6 if he was accurate. pic.twitter.com/nCZevFTUcq— Dynasty Zoltan (Mike Garai) (@DynastyZoltanFF) February 17, 2024
I keep hearing about Maye is elite off-platform. Yeah, I've seen the highlights. But more often, you get this - crossing his feet as he rolls to his left, relying on his arm strength rather than his core / form, and the throw goes wild. pic.twitter.com/LjtVpM7IH6— Dynasty Zoltan (Mike Garai) (@DynastyZoltanFF) February 17, 2024
2 point conversion. Gotta have it. Oh good! The first read is wide open in the flat, easy throw! Nope, let's force the problem and take a massive hit instead. pic.twitter.com/DumUVKDR8M— Dynasty Zoltan (Mike Garai) (@DynastyZoltanFF) February 17, 2024
Number 54 didn't move the entire play. I'm unbelievably confused as to how he didn't see him. Should've been a pick. pic.twitter.com/iGmXq7a2fC— Dynasty Zoltan (Mike Garai) (@DynastyZoltanFF) February 17, 2024
He has to learn how to read a defense, relearn his entire lower body mechanics and pair that with his upper body... AND somehow improve his accuracy/ball placement, which is very difficult.— Dynasty Zoltan (Mike Garai) (@DynastyZoltanFF) February 17, 2024
He could be a good NFL QB. But it's far from a sure thing, and I'd argue unlikely.
Here are my ratings of the top 6 QB's in the '24 draft that I've put together over the past few months of film study.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) February 17, 2024
I rated them in the 9 categories you see below. To keep things as fair as I could I weighted the past 2 seasons more heavily. One key missing area is leadership pic.twitter.com/SK8jpkAOUL
Adjusted completion percentage and passer rating throwing left/middle/right (college career).— Football Insights (@fball_insights) January 31, 2024
Not the greatest metrics but thought Caleb Williams over the middle/Drake Maye right side of the field stood out. pic.twitter.com/KUb6bR7clJ
: #Vikings are not willing to give Kirk Cousins a fully guaranteed contract per, @AlbertBreer— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 19, 2024
Cousins has had a fully guaranteed contract in each of his six seasons in Minnesota.
Where will Kirk play in 2024? pic.twitter.com/Z0UA7E1Hdr
#Patriots OT Trent Brown’s contract will void today without an extension from the team, setting him up to be a free agent March 13, per source.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 19, 2024
Team will carry a $2 million dead cap into 2024 from his previous contract.
This will obviously change over the next few weeks but following today's voids the current leader in dead money is the Titans at $31.9M. The rest of the top 5:— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 19, 2024
Chargers- $24.6M
Bucs- $21.9M
Jets- $18.3M
Giants- $17.5M
Ultimately the #Chargers only save $2.6M on the cap by bringing Linsley down to the minimum and letting him retire in June rather than releasing him outright. Kind of a sign of how difficult their cap situation is.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 19, 2024
Most number of contract triggers between Super Bowl LVIII and the 2024 NFL Draft:— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) February 19, 2024
1. NO: 27
2. BUF: 23
3. DET: 22
4. CAR: 15
T-5. TB/CLE: 14
7. PHI: 13
8. BAL: 11
T-9. MIN/LAC: 10
Fewest:
T-30: DEN/CIN/JAX: 3
T-27: NE/IND/DAL: 4
T-25: KC/ARI: 5
T-21: LAR/PIT/MIA/WAS: 6
Washington Nationals are no longer for sale, managing principal owner Mark Lerner says: ‘It’s not the time or the place’ https://t.co/qhFqHpv9lB— Post Sports (@PostSports) February 19, 2024
What was your favorite part about when the Nats were for sale and then never sold and then weren’t for sale— Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) February 19, 2024
That the Commanders and Orioles somehow managed to sell in between— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) February 19, 2024
NO WAY pic.twitter.com/o2SfENWWxn— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) February 16, 2024
