Report: Mike Macdonald had an offer from the Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are reportedly hiring Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to be their next head coach. The search has been going on for weeks, and they interviewed eight coaches for the open position. Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson and DC Mike Macdonald were considered top candidates for Washington’s job.

The search committee interviewed Macdonald on Monday, and they were on their way to interview Johnson and Lion DC Aaron Glenn on Tuesday. Ben Johnson informed Washington and the only other team with an open position(Seattle Seahawks), that he was staying with the Lions as their OC. The Seahawks hired Macdonald, and Washington went with Dan Quinn.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reports that Washington actually made an offer to Macdonald after Johnson dropped out.

Per a league source, new Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald also had an offer from the Commanders. It was extended after Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson removed his name from consideration for the job.