Washington Commanders Coaching Tracker: Dan Quinn needs to hire new coordinators and has to ace the OC pick

Tracking Washington’s assistant coach search

By Scott Jennings
Managing partner Josh Harris introduced Adam Peters as the Washington Commanders new GM on Tuesday, January 9th, and he spent the rest of the month searching for his new head coach. That list was slimmed down to 4 candidates after the two youngest OCs on the list decided to stay with their current teams. Cowboys DC Dan Quinn will be named the Commanders next head coach soon, and now he has to assess the previous coaching staff, and then fill out his new staff. The offensive and defensive coordinator positions will be the most important, but he’ll also have to decide if special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor can survive another change at head coach.

There have already been several names linked to Quinn, both from his previous attempts to get another head coaching job, and this year’s round of rumors and reports. Quinn is expected to bring some coaches with him from the Dallas Cowboys, and current DBs coach Joe Whitt has been reported to be his choice for DC in Washington. He is currently the Cowboys passing game coordinator/secondary coach, and is expected to join Quinn’s staff when the hiring becomes official.

One of Washington’s main candidates, the 17-year assistant joined Dallas in 2021. The Cowboys led the league in takeaways in that first year and 2022. The streak ended this season despite Daron Bland’s leading the league in interceptions two years after Diggs.

The offensive coordinator job is considered the most important in Quinn’s new coaching staff. Eric Bieniemy is still under contract with the Commanders for another year, and he received an interview for head coach. He is expected to be replaced after an disappointing season that saw first-year starting QB show promise, but nose-dive in the most pass-happy offense in the NFL. Washington has the #2 pick in this year’s draft, and is expected to draft a new QB. Quinn will need to hit on the OC hire, and develop the QBs on the roster.

San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak has been mentioned several times as a potential hire for Quinn. Kubiak is the son of former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak, and he joined Kyle Shanahan’s coaching staff last year. He was the Minnesota Vikings OC for a season in 2021, and also spent time with the Denver Broncos in two different stints. He was on the coaching staff for one season when new Commanders GM Adam Peters was their Director of College Scouting in 2016.

Teams want coaches from the Shanahan tree. Like Griese, Kubiak interviewed for the New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator opening last month. Kubiak’s one year as the Vikings’ coordinator in 2018 resulted in Minnesota’s ranking first in fewest turnovers and 14th in points scored. Rick Spielman, part of Washington’s coach/GM search committee, was the general manager for that 2018 campaign.

Rumors and reported interest and interviews

Coaches with ties to Quinn:

Washington is expected to hire Joe Whitt Jr. for DC:

Adam Schefter names two other Cowboys assistants as potential DCs:

Chip Kelly to return to the NFL with Washington?:

49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak is a popular name for Quinn’s OC:

Potential coordinators:

Head of Football Operations

49ers AGM Adam Peters - Hired as GM, 5-year contract

Head Coach

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

Cowboys current coaching staff

Joe Whitt, secondary/Pass Game coordinator

Al Harris, defensive backs coach

Aden Durde, defensive line coach

Sharrif Floyd, quality control/asst. D-line

Cannon Matthews, asst. defensive backs

Scott McCurley, linebackers coach

Pete Ohnegian, quality control/ defensive assistant

Eric Simonelli, quality control/analytics

Darian Thompson, quality control/asst. LB

Rayna Stewart, asst. special teams

Harold Nash, strength & conditioning coordinator

Cedric Smith, asst. strength & conditioning

Kendall Smith, asst. strength & conditioning

