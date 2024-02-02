All aTwitter: 2 February 2024 - Mike Garafolo on Ben Johnson: “He wouldn’t have gotten the job anyway”

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Commanders set to hire Cowboys DC Dan Quinn as new head coach. (via @rapsheet, @tompelissero) pic.twitter.com/K8h179lsaa— NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2024
yessirrr— Emmanuel Forbes Jr ⚡️ (@emmanuelforbes7) February 1, 2024
Adam Schefter says the Commanders hired Dan Quinn because they think he will be a great leader. pic.twitter.com/0Tao6C6RlA— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 1, 2024
#Commanders hire Dan Quinn. This is a safe space. What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/HqTYcRv0ZD— Arabia ⛈️ (@arabiaxo) February 1, 2024
Text from AFC Coach after Rivera was fired: "Quinn is THE best head coach candidate out there. Will not find a more authentic leader of men with a battle plan for victory. Period...Leader, organized, vision, communicator, ball coach."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 1, 2024
Mike Garafolo was on Seattle radio and basically said Ben Johnson didn’t interview well and knew he wasn’t going to be hired which is why he withdrew pic.twitter.com/bG8D8NGTNc— obvlon (@obvlon) February 2, 2024
Garafolo sheds some light on the Commanders coaching search. pic.twitter.com/OGQICdh0JJ— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) February 2, 2024
Fellow @Commanders fans,— Dan Hellie (@DanHellie) February 1, 2024
The Dan Quinn hire doesn't win the press conference & on the surface this seems like a different version of Ron Rivera. I get it.
Food for thought - Some of the best coaches in NFL history were better their 2nd or even 3rd time around:
Bill…
#Commanders are expected to hire highly regarded #Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. as their new defensive coordinator, and Dallas will be looking to replace him as well as Dan Quinn, per league sources @KPRC2— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 1, 2024
UCLA head coach Chip Kelly is a potential candidate for #Commanders OC under new head coach Dan Quinn, per sources. Kelly, a two-time NFL head coach, is believed to have interest in returning to the league and Washington will consider talking with him.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 2, 2024
Another part of the connection: He was the QB coach for two years and the OC for one in Minnesota when Rick Spielman was the GM. So this group should know him well. https://t.co/Ams7mHp64Q— John Keim (@john_keim) February 1, 2024
While I understand the sky is falling, one thing to note: With every candidate on Washington's list, I'd hear good things about them -- and concerns about them. Unknowns. One I heard best things about? Still around (Quinn). For ALL it comes down to: quality of their staff; QB.— John Keim (@john_keim) February 1, 2024
If they get that last part right, they have a chance. If not? They'll fail. And I keep hearing folks ask about Vrabel: They have made it clear the GM has the power here. Vrabel would command power. Wrong mix.— John Keim (@john_keim) February 1, 2024
I don't know yet if they've "messed up" this process. I'm not as smart as many on here. Time will tell as it always does. Did Seattle get it right? Dunno. I have questions about the process, results will tell if worked or not.— John Keim (@john_keim) February 1, 2024
Dan Quinn’s resume in Seattle is frankly better than Mike Macdonald’s was in Baltimore, and I realize how freaking good Macdonald’s was in Baltimore.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) February 1, 2024
First in yards and points two straight years, and Super Bowls in both years as well. Decade ago, but that good. https://t.co/QTCmAULbrX
He hired Kyle right? So he knows how to select a staff I would imagine.— nicefellow31 (@nicefellow31) February 1, 2024
Funny how no one frames it that way lol— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) February 1, 2024
The staff around HC is always important. Probably more-so with a defensive HC like Dan Quinn.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 1, 2024
When he was at his best w/ Falcons his staff including Kyle Shanahan, Matt LaFleur, Mike McDaniel, Raheem Morris and Jeff Ulbrich. Hard to find a better group of assistants than that.
Adam Peters went from superstar GM in the making to “we really trust this guy?” in 16 days lol— Dre (@DCSportsDre) February 1, 2024
Ben Johnson looked at this roster, looked at Seattle's roster, and decided he didn't have the confidence to succeed as a head coach... so he ducked and ran home.— Commanders Crew ⓦ (@CommandersCrew) February 1, 2024
Dan Quinn looked at this team and said "I can make it better, I'm all in."
Maybe we got the right guy after all.
For the Quinn = Rivera crowd, I cant stress enough how different it is that Quinn wont be in charge of personnel. That's a massive change in a significant variety of ways— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 1, 2024
Takeaways from Dan Quinn’s Def scheme:— Robert Henson (@Mr_Henson51) February 1, 2024
1) Def Pre Snap alignments kept offenses guessing creating favorable matchups
2) Very creative games from the front 4 DL led to a lot of pressures/turnovers
3) LBs run free in his scheme
4)CBs encouraged to play the ball aggressively
Cowboys linebacker @MicahhParsons11 on Dan Quinn last month: pic.twitter.com/BnfeVNxJ6f— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 1, 2024
Former TE Logan Paulsen, who played for Quinn in Atlanta in 2018: "He's always trying to learn. ... Dan is very open to communication, very open to innovating, understands that the game is changing. I think there's something really special about that, for a person in that…— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 2, 2024
Seriously, though. Read this intelligent and deeply researched article, written by @hawkblogger during Seattle’s search. “Quinn is a really intriguing marriage of old school football toughness/intensity with positive leadership…” https://t.co/RRZEKV12Cz— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) February 1, 2024
I know Commanders fans weren’t enthused about this HC search taking longer than expected. But I talked to several sources who said WSH wasn’t 100% sold on Ben Johnson after his initial interview. He was still in the running, but wasn’t the clear-cut favorite.— Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) February 1, 2024
Something to consider while we wait.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 1, 2024
Ben Johnson is a grown man.
Josh Harris/Adam Peters are not mind readers.
The Commanders were interested in him becoming their head coach, but they can't easily predict what another human will do or think.
They waited for a chance to…
Ben Standig said in talking to many people at the senior bowl around the league, no one liked how Ben Johnson handled this situation, called it very unprofessional…that might hurt Ben in the future if he ever decides he wants to coach— Dre (@DCSportsDre) February 1, 2024
Closing out @seniorbowl practices with some standouts from Day 3@Seatgeek | #HTTC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 1, 2024
Nice little Commanders contingent here in Mobile. Newly minted GM Adam Peters & G Chris Paul (brother Patrick is in attendance). pic.twitter.com/Sup7zFVtsC— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 1, 2024
Daniel Jeremiah on the Senior Bowl broadcast says he’d be “stunned” if the #Patriots do not go QB at No. 3.— Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) February 1, 2024
Of the top three teams, he adds Washington is the team he’s not “100% percent sure” will go QB.
Great week at the @seniorbowl! The record is 106 players drafted from the game. It happened twice. That will be broken this year. Talent. pic.twitter.com/0ElOnCkeGz— Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) February 2, 2024
Wow: "Caleb (Williams) and his group DO NOT want to go to Chicago," per @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/U9zfY349rI— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 2, 2024
The #Raiders have locked in on Kliff Kingsbury as their new offensive coordinator. No deal yet but it’s expected to get done. Following a year at USC, the former #AZCardinals head coach returns to the NFL as part of Antonio Pierce’s coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/YmoEoeGBaW— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 2, 2024
#49ers owner Jed York says Kyle Shanahan came to him last year during camp and told him Brock Purdy was their best QB over Jimmy Garoppolo ($20M) & Trey Lance (#3 pick).— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 1, 2024
Purdy was just drafted. Shanahan already knew & was honest about it.
@957thegamepic.twitter.com/mxEQ81qUdV
Amazing: #Ravens TE Mark Andrews saved a woman’s life today!— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 1, 2024
During a flight from Baltimore to Phoenix. A woman suffered a medical emergency and Medical personnel on the flight couldn’t find a strong pulse.
Andrews, who is a type 1 diabetic, got up from his seat and said,… pic.twitter.com/gXpNuYqvki
Didn't realize Dan Quinn played at Salisbury University.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) February 1, 2024
For those of you that don't know, Salisbury is a small college on Maryland's Eastern Shore.
About 45 minutes away from Ocean City, MD. pic.twitter.com/zEZYtuTQAd
The fake QB sneak ran to perfection— Footballism (@FootbaIIism) February 2, 2024
pic.twitter.com/M4BewAvOzZ
