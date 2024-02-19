Daily Slop - 19 Feb 24: Daniel Jeremiah cautions against making ‘unprecedented’ trade for Caleb Williams

Commanders links

When asked by NFL Network’s Rich Eisen if he would “suggest [the Commanders] doing something unprecedented to go get Caleb Williams,” Jeremiah answered negatively.

“I don’t know that I would say ‘unprecedented,’” Jeremiah said Sunday on “The Rich Eisen Show. “I think if you could get something done that’s within reason, I could make a case for that.”

“I like the other two quarterbacks. I think there’s three good quarterbacks in this draft that are really highly graded.”

Using the No. 2 pick to select Maye or Daniels would be “a really, really good option” that does not involve the Commanders giving up future draft capital, Jeremiah added.

“You look at Adam Peters coming over there, you always carry your scars with you, and maybe the one do-ever that he might have with John Lynch there is the massive haul to go up to get Trey Lance that didn’t pan out,” Jeremiah said.

Riggo’s Rag

How is the new Commanders coaching staff shaping up?

It’s an eclectic mix of old and young. There are three holdovers from the 2023 staff. There is one former head coach among the coordinators and another among the position coaches. It seems like the right blend of youth and experience capable of helping a playing staff devoid of confidence.

The 11 position coaches and assistants have more than 100 years of combined service coaching at the professional level. More than half of them have served as coordinators themselves. It is an experienced group that still features a fair amount of exuberance. About half played professionally as well.

Ken Norton Jr. - Commanders LBs coach

Ken Norton Jr. was a dynamic linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys and 49ers throughout the 1990s. He served as a defensive coordinator for seven seasons before returning to the college ranks to coach at UCLA in 2022.

Green flag: It is impossible to imagine the Commanders’ linebacking corps looking as moribund as they did over the past few seasons with Norton coaching them. They will be aggressive and they will hit.

Red flag: Norton was fired by the Seattle Seahawks after the 2021 season in part because the defense seemed to be regressing. They had an excellent defense before his arrival - for a while under the leadership of Dan Quin. Norton was not able to maintain that extremely high standard.

Ryan Kerrigan - Commanders Asst LBs coach/pass-rush specialist

Previous job: Assistant defensive line coach, Washington Commanders

Replacing: Vincent Rivera

Ryan Kerrigan is the third holdover from the 2023 staff. He will have a slightly different set of responsibilities. As the franchise’s second-greatest sack-master, he would seem to be ideally suited to take on the role of pass rush specialist.

Green flag: This is an extremely popular hire, among players and fans alike.

Red flag: The Commanders already have a defensive line coach and an assistant defensive line coach. I’m not sure how the responsibilities are to be divided.

Sports Illustrated

The Washington Commanders could sign Curtis Samuel to another big contract this offseason.

Samuel, 27, is set to hit free agency for the second time in his career, and he’ll look to sign a big contract. The question is ... will the Commanders be the team who signs him? Or will he go elsewhere?

The 33rd Team ranked the league’s top free agent receivers, and Samuel clocked in at No. 10.

When healthy, Samuel is paramount for the Commanders’ offense. However, with Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson ahead of him on the depth chart, Samuel could look for an opportunity elsewhere, and Washington could look for a cheaper option either via free agency or the draft to fill in the role.

Commanders Wire

In the 2023 NFL draft, Rivera gambled on cornerback Emmanuel Forbes with his first-round pick and doubled down on defensive back Quan Martin in the second round.

The remainder of Washington’s draft was spent on developmental players.

While it’s impossible to fully evaluate a draft class after one season, Eric Edholm and Chad Reuter of NFL.com ranked all 32 2023 NFL draft classes, giving each class a letter grade.

As expected, the Commanders faired poorly, coming in at 31st with a D+ grade.

The Commanders used their first two picks on DBs, and both had their share of struggles as rookies. Forbes was a playmaking artist in college, but that skill didn’t translate readily in Year 1, as he was repeatedly picked on early in the season (miscast in a zone-heavy defense) and stripped of his starting role. His best moments — and Forbes had a few — tended to come against lesser offenses. It seems clear he’ll face a big offseason with Dan Quinn and the next coaching staff. Martin earned the nickel role down the stretch, and he spent some time at safety, too, much like he did in college. Finding the right spot for him in a new defense will be interesting. Martin also could project to be a jack of all trades capable of playing multiple roles. Henry got his chance following the trades of Chase Young and Montez Sweat, logging some eye-opening snaps along the way. The body of work as an every-down player remains incomplete, but Henry could make it as a rotational rusher next season. Jones also saw a late-season uptick in playing time, albeit with fewer flash plays. Washington could have used OL help but received almost nada from Stromberg and Daniels as rookies. Stromberg played 26 snaps of mop-up time, and Daniels landed on IR after struggling in camp and preseason. Their futures seemingly remain very much up in the air, especially with the new Quinn regime in town. If there was a rookie bright spot, it was Rodriguez, who averaged 4.8 yards per carry and established himself as an angry, forceful runner in spite of being overlooked much of the season. He logged a long carry of at least 11 yards in each of his final five games and could be a first- and second-down tone-setter if he can avoid injuries.

Burgundy & Gold Report

Garret Greenfield

6’7” 320 lbs | RT | SDSU

Draft Proj 5th Rd

As a senior in 2023, Greenfield was once again named a team captain. The left tackle started every game and was part of a unit that allowed only 10 sacks on the season. The Jackrabbits averaged 230.5 yards per game on the ground and 225.6 yards per game through the air.

The Jackrabbits advanced to the Football Championship Subdivision national title game for the third time in four seasons and became back-to-back national champions.

South Dakota State finished the 2023 15-0 overall, winning 29 consecutive games dating back to 2022.

Outlook

After starting and excelling at right two his first two seasons at SDSU, he continued to improve after to moving to left tackle in ‘22.

Greenfield was a key cog in the Jackrabbits winning their first ever FCS National Championship in 2022 and becoming back-to-back champs in 2023. It’s no coincidence that he was a captain during that span and was viewed by his teammates as the heart of the offense.

The Jackrabbits tackle helped the offense rush for 5,686 yards and 70 touchdowns over two seasons. He also earned his share of awards including being named a 3-time All-American.

The FCS All American isn’t a perfect prospect by any means and should be kept on the right side at RT on the next level. In saying that, Greenfield has an ideal combination of size, strength and situational awareness which is what you want to see in a bookend starting tackle.

Simply put, Greenfield is a finisher and has the ability to be a swing tackle immediately with the ceiling to be developed into a long-term starter.

Podcasts & videos

️Calculating the Commanders:



Football analytics guru @benbbaldwin on what his data and insight says about the Quinn hire and Kliff Kingsbury's offense. The WR room. Intel on analytics lead, Eugene Shen. More.



* Me on the new coordinators, trading up.https://t.co/eKaIYbHvPT — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 19, 2024

With @NickiJhabvala on the coaching staff assembled by Dan Quinn. Upcoming topics for the Commanders. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/Ah1BcNCYKy — John Keim (@john_keim) February 19, 2024

NFC East links

Big Blue View

Limmer is a talented and versatile run blocker, a capable pass protector, and has extensive experience at both right guard and center. So why isn’t he being talked about more?

Prospect: Beaux Limmer (55)

Measurables

Height: 6-foot 4½ inches

Weight: 301 pounds

Arm length: 31½ inches

Hand size: 9⅜ inches

Projection

Limmer projects as a guard with scheme versatility. Whether or not he’s able to become a starter largely depends on the situation into which he’s drafted. He’s able to execute a diverse run blocking scheme and gives good effort as a pass protector. Limmer’s experience at center should allow him to provide depth at the position at the NFL level, but he doesn’t quite have the quickness to compensate for his lack of length and be a full time center in the pros.

That lack of length will be the biggest question mark with regards to his draft stock and likelihood of winning a starting job. Limmer has a lot of positive traits that should allow him to compete, but long and athletic defenders might always give him trouble. At the very least, he should be a valuable and versatile backup.

Final Word: An early Day 3 pick

NFL league links

Articles

Commanders Wire

Jeff Zgonina, who joined the Commanders in 2020 as the assistant defensive line coach, was promoted to defensive line coach in Aug. 2022 when Rivera fired Sam Mills III. He will join Zimmer as his new defensive line coach.

When Zgonina was promoted in Washington, Rivera hired franchise legend Ryan Kerrigan as the assistant defensive line coach. Quinn retained Kerrigan.

Zgonina played 17 years in the NFL, retiring after the 2009 season. He began his coaching career with the Texans in 2013. In addition to his time with Houston and Washington, Zgonina has coached with the Giants and 49ers.

Zgonina earned rave reviews from some of Washington’s defensive linemen, including Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

