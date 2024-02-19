All aTwitter: 19 February 2024 - Links to articles, updates and more

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Rick Snider’s Washington says re-signing Washington Commanders corner Kendall Fuller is doable. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/WpTgttPP5i— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) February 18, 2024
RIck Snider’s Washington says forget analytics - the Washington Commanders new DC says last man standing wins. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/HCWfmb8kpu— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) February 18, 2024
"You look at Adam Peters coming over there, you always carry your scars with you, and maybe the one do-ever that he might have with John Lynch there is the massive haul to go up to get Trey Lance that didn't pan out," Jeremiah said.#HTTChttps://t.co/0IKvCQaOjB— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) February 18, 2024
Something I mentioned a few years ago..still true now as #Commanders have No. 2 pick & could explore a move up.https://t.co/AsEYMdL2JW— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) February 18, 2024
what the fuck— Will Compton (@_willcompton) February 17, 2024
You told me you didn’t know how to coach a guy who could run and hit like me https://t.co/jL9qwAjss5
Scangarello has been working as Caleb Williams' private QB coach https://t.co/U51DVwL6x6— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 18, 2024
Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina— Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) February 19, 2024
PLUSES
-- Pocket movement is VERY underrated; he doesn't automatically run to run under pressure
-- Arm talent and arm strength. Tight-window throws are no problem at all
-- Can make accurate off-platform throws as well as anybody
MINUSES
-- Not… pic.twitter.com/L2mwHIg8wj
I’ll gladly promote Kentucky CB Andru Phillips. Plays with edge & energy. I believe he’ll be a day one starting nickel. pic.twitter.com/3PiLD869xg— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) February 19, 2024
Just one note when y'all are watching pass rushers, but double check that they don't just win by cross chopping 95% of the time against some 19 year old RT that has never seen that move in his life and doesn't know how to handle it.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 19, 2024
Power is translatable. Make sure they have it.
Just to expand on this - great edge rushers in the NFL can get the muddy wins just as often as the clean ones.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 19, 2024
That's why I'm big on Jared Verse. Has a stab/chop combo that can get the quick and clean pressures, but when push comes to shove, he can MOVE YOU. Real pocket crusher.
$28.4M is a 20% raise from that 2023 cap number of almost $23.7M. A consequence of the many restructures done to Mike Evans's contract during the Tom Brady years. https://t.co/VK32pwz1pS— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) February 18, 2024
THIS IS THE FUNNIEST SHIT I'VE EVER SEEN IN MY LIFE. Mark Zuckerberg trying to to shake hands before Volk goes in the octagon lmao. #UFC298 pic.twitter.com/ZLmjqfxnjg— Stan Price (@PapaStanimus) February 18, 2024
What calling a game-winning TD on Nickelodeon in the Super Bowl looks like behind the scenes: pic.twitter.com/oa1Hp4jseS https://t.co/xKK1h77lkg— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 18, 2024
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...