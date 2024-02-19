Report: NFL salary cap closer to $250 million; The Washington Commanders would have over $81 million to spend

The NFL sets their salary cap every year after the season and before the new league year. It had been steadily rising by $10-12 million since 2013. A new CBA was signed in 2012 after a lockout, and TV deals pumped a ton of money into the league’s coffers which allowed the pot to grow for players. That changed three years ago as the NFL looked to spread out some of the losses from the last three years. The cap dropped $15.7 million from 2020 to 2021, but it bounced back two years ago. The NFL set the 2023 salary cap at $224.8 million, a $16.6 million increase 2022’s $208.2 million cap. Most projections had the 2024 cap at $242 million, but Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reports that one of his sources said next season’s cap will be closer to $250 million.

The Washington Commanders currently have $73.65 million available according to Over the Cap, but that is based on their $242 million cap projection. If Florio’s source is correct, Washington will still have the most cap space in the NFL, but that number will be over $81 million.

Washington is going through a lot of changes that started at the top of the organization, and have led to new leadership in the front office and a new coaching staff. Managing partner Josh Harris and his ownership group bought the team in July and fired head coach Ron Rivera on Black Monday after a 4-13 season. Adam Peters was hired as the new general manager, and Dan Quinn was hired as the head coach after an extensive search.

The Commanders have the 2nd pick this year, and six picks in the first 103 of the draft. Free agency starts next month, and Adam Peters will get his first opportunity to hit the open market for new players. He will also have to make decisions on 28 of their pending free agents. The big names on that list are S Kamren Curl, CB Kendall Fuller, WR Curtis Samuel, and RB Antonio Gibson.

There’s a good possibility that Washington moves on from all of them under a new coaching staff, but Fuller could be a player the team wants to bring back since he was the best CB on the team last season. Curl has been a critical piece for the defense since being drafted in the 7th round for special teams, but he might price himself out of a new deal with Washington.

Salary Cap by year:

2024: $242-250 million*

2023: $224.8 million

2022: $208.2 million

2021: $182.5 million

2020: $198.2 million

2019: $188.2 million

2018: $177.2 million

2017: $167 million

2016: $155.27 million

2015: $143.28 million

2014: $133 million

2013: $123 million

2012: $120.6 million

*Unofficial numbers