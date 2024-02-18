Can the Commanders Wait on Kiran Amegadjie?

Kiran Amegadjie, OT
School: Yale | Conference: Ivy League
College Experience: Senior | Age: ?
Height / Weight: 6’5” / 326 lbs
Projected Draft Status: Rounds 3-5
Player Comparison: Terron Armstead
Player Overview
Only a two-star recruit out of high school, Kiran Amegadjie chose Yale over Central Michigan, Indiana State, and Southern Illinois. He would have to wait a season before he got on the field for the Bulldogs as their 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic. Although Yale only went 5-5 in 2021, Amegadjie was named All-Ivy League honorable mention and most valuable freshman on the team after he started at right guard the entire season. He moved to left tackle in 2022 and the Bulldogs went 8-2, leading the Ivy League in rushing and total offense. Amegadjie was named to the All-Ivy League First Team for his contributions to the 2022 campaign. His 2023 season came to an unfortunate end after he needed surgery for a torn quad. He finished his career giving up one sack at right guard and no sacks at left tackle.
Strengths
- Professional. I mean, look at this Linkedin profile
- Ideal size and length for the position
- Explosive out of his stance
- Athletic player that moves easily with quick feet
- Latches on to defenders and sustains blocks well
- Ability to mirror defenders
- Good at working to the second-level and finding defenders in space
Weaknesses
- Has to improve strength both as a run and pass blocker
- Pad level can be inconsistent and will be exploited by better competition
- Awareness can improve; can be late recognizing blitzers
- Hand placement is inconsistent
- Occasionally will lunge at defenders
- Level of competition question playing in FCS
Let’s See His Work
How He Fits on the Commanders
Before his injury, some thought Amegadjie might be a Day 2 pick. It is a shame because playing in All-Star games against a higher level of competition would have provided a better sense of him as a player. The athleticism and quickness have made him virtually unbeatable at Yale. A lot of his weaknesses are things that can be improved with training and coaching. After a redshirt year to get healthy, get stronger, and work on technique, Amegadjie could be a solid starter.
The Commanders need help along the offensive line now and have the draft picks early enough to make significant contributions. Even if they are able to find a starter or two early in the draft, the team still needs backups. Saahdiq Charles and Cornelius Lucas are set to hit free agency. With experience at left tackle and right guard, Amegadjie might be a Day 3 pick that can become a starting tackle. At worst, I think he could be a swing tackle with some flexibility to play guard if necessary. The big question is when will Amegadjie be ready?
Poll
Where would you draft Kiran Amegadjie?
-
8%
Day 2
-
74%
Day 3
-
14%
UDFA
-
1%
Torn quad? He’s off my board!
Loading comments...