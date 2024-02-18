Can the Commanders Wait on Kiran Amegadjie?

Kiran Amegadjie, OT

School: Yale | Conference: Ivy League

College Experience: Senior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’5” / 326 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 3-5

Player Comparison: Terron Armstead

Player Overview

Only a two-star recruit out of high school, Kiran Amegadjie chose Yale over Central Michigan, Indiana State, and Southern Illinois. He would have to wait a season before he got on the field for the Bulldogs as their 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic. Although Yale only went 5-5 in 2021, Amegadjie was named All-Ivy League honorable mention and most valuable freshman on the team after he started at right guard the entire season. He moved to left tackle in 2022 and the Bulldogs went 8-2, leading the Ivy League in rushing and total offense. Amegadjie was named to the All-Ivy League First Team for his contributions to the 2022 campaign. His 2023 season came to an unfortunate end after he needed surgery for a torn quad. He finished his career giving up one sack at right guard and no sacks at left tackle.

Strengths

Professional. I mean, look at this Linkedin profile

Ideal size and length for the position

Explosive out of his stance

Athletic player that moves easily with quick feet

Latches on to defenders and sustains blocks well

Ability to mirror defenders

Good at working to the second-level and finding defenders in space

Weaknesses

Has to improve strength both as a run and pass blocker

Pad level can be inconsistent and will be exploited by better competition

Awareness can improve; can be late recognizing blitzers

Hand placement is inconsistent

Occasionally will lunge at defenders

Level of competition question playing in FCS

Let’s See His Work

How He Fits on the Commanders

Before his injury, some thought Amegadjie might be a Day 2 pick. It is a shame because playing in All-Star games against a higher level of competition would have provided a better sense of him as a player. The athleticism and quickness have made him virtually unbeatable at Yale. A lot of his weaknesses are things that can be improved with training and coaching. After a redshirt year to get healthy, get stronger, and work on technique, Amegadjie could be a solid starter.

The Commanders need help along the offensive line now and have the draft picks early enough to make significant contributions. Even if they are able to find a starter or two early in the draft, the team still needs backups. Saahdiq Charles and Cornelius Lucas are set to hit free agency. With experience at left tackle and right guard, Amegadjie might be a Day 3 pick that can become a starting tackle. At worst, I think he could be a swing tackle with some flexibility to play guard if necessary. The big question is when will Amegadjie be ready?