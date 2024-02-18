All aTwitter: 18 February 2024 - A “Simpsons” review of the 2023 NFL season

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
#Hoyas @Commanders #HoyaSaxa | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/qR4s52o9sA— Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) February 17, 2024
This is great - Adam Peters dishing the rock at the Hoya game https://t.co/3HVMoikASd— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 17, 2024
They gotta get my weight right I been 205 for a lil min— Kam Curl (@KCurl_2) February 17, 2024
This is a football coach through and through. https://t.co/eQQpOmllO7— Marshall (@MarshW_7) February 16, 2024
John Keim was on the Junkies saying that a lot of coaches called Dan Quinn about joining his staff more so than the usual amount of coaches that’ll reach out to a new HC.— Jay (@RedskinsCult) February 16, 2024
Darrick Forrest had the highest @PFF overall grade of any safety in Week 1 at 91.5. A 2021 5th-round pick played very well for a 2020 7th-round pick in Kam Curl. One successful Day 3 pick played well for another. This is good player-personnel. #Commanders pic.twitter.com/J1scplk94n— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) September 14, 2022
“This quarterback discussion for Washington is gonna be a big part of what’s going to take us through the next few months”— Dom and Pop DC Sports Talk + (@DCSportsPlus) February 16, 2024
Strap in. We are gonna hear just about everything from every “source” imaginable.
Gonna be a fun but chaotic ride https://t.co/gqMHW8ykhp
"I think they get Drake Maye. I think he's like Justin Herbert as a comp... and will be better than people think immediately."— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 16, 2024
The Commanders win the NFC East in @ColinCowherd's early 2024 playoff predictions pic.twitter.com/tLmyTalHkq
The fact that we're in a position to even debate Maye vs Daniels feels amazing. We don't need to look at the best available free agent QBs or debate QB4 vs QB5 or hope for a trade up scenario. We can just sit back and pick one of the top 3 QBs in this draft. Feels great.#HTTC— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) February 17, 2024
Jayden Daniels is only five months younger than Michael Penix Jr— MadHatterCommander (@MadHatter_LJ) February 17, 2024
if MPJ is way too old to draft… Then why Daniels?
What’s the difference?
Going after the godfathers of #Commanders beat reporters on the same day is quite the choice— T M (@reshmanuel) February 16, 2024
Perfectly appropriate for John Keim to ask a coach what makes him ready for this opportunity
And I want to hear Rick Snider’s opinion on QB. He’s been in pro locker rooms for decades pic.twitter.com/uy77l2uoow
Hi. Since you accused me of something: I wasn’t questioning his credentials. But would ask (and have) any first time HC, OC or DC: why is now the time you ascended to this role? Often they’ll point out various aspects of their journey etc. that made this the right time. Thanks— John Keim (@john_keim) February 17, 2024
In his case he clearly felt the right time was long ago. I loved that response. Revealing of his mindset. But it still didn’t happen until now. So why did he feel this was the time? Nothing more than that. I have a long track record. Disrespectful isn’t a word associated with it.— John Keim (@john_keim) February 17, 2024
Some breaking #NFL news right as we came on the air — reports have #RaiderNation QB Jimmy Garoppolo being suspended for the first two games of the 2024 season for a PED violation: pic.twitter.com/7Y6DXRyWda— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 16, 2024
Garoppolo's violation should void his $11.25 million salary guarantee for 2024. #Raiders— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 16, 2024
Ben Sinnott / TE / #34— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) February 17, 2024
6’4 / 245lbs / Junior
23’- 49 recs, 676yds, 6 TDs
22’- 31 recs, 447yds, 4 TDs
Ben Sinnott was used as a TE/ FB in college in a variety of ways. Here we see some of that variety with Sinnotts footwork on this Screen to pick up the first down. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/hLzt224KcS
I am deeply saddened to share that Coach Lefty Driesell passed away this morning. He was a legend both on and off the court and instrumental in my life. I am grateful that we shared some time together a couple weeks ago. We will miss him dearly.— Tom McMillen (@TomMcMillen611) February 17, 2024
Rick Snider’s Washington says goodbye to his favorite coach - Lefty Driesell. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/JaLrByZpvs— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) February 17, 2024
Fit for a legend— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) February 17, 2024
Today we will wear our uniforms honoring the Lefty era pic.twitter.com/8TxgK9gGMu
Hall of Fame UMD basketball coach Lefty Driesell has died at 92.— Jeff Ermann (@Jeff_Ermann) February 17, 2024
Driesell, a colorful character with more wins than anyone but Gary Williams, and a famous vision to make the Terps "The UCLA of the East," was one of the program's most iconic figures.https://t.co/sD2H7TMtOx
Lefty Driesell at his Basketball Hall of Fame induction speaking about the 3 legends who presented him, John Thompson, George Raveling, & Mike Krzyzewski. pic.twitter.com/0sNjlGScVk— Charles T (@ChuckyT3) February 17, 2024
The fallen firefighter from last night’s home explosion in Sterling has been identified as Firefighter Trevor Brown, 45, of the Sterling Volunteer Fire Company. He has been affiliated with the LC-CFRS since 2016. @Chief600KJ pic.twitter.com/1olm23ySdX— (@LoudounFire) February 17, 2024
The latest on the house explosion in Sterling, Va. https://t.co/JCsFi5vzt2— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 17, 2024
Jerseys were so hard https://t.co/JL9cfHczLJ— Bleeding Burgundy & Gold (@BleedinBnG) February 16, 2024
Roger Staubach to Butch Johnson for a 47 yard touchdown in Super Bowl XII.— Dylan Powell (@PowellAnalytics) February 17, 2024
Simpler times.
pic.twitter.com/deg28nauGC
Philadelphia Eagles pic.twitter.com/8rNw0Q3dNs— Simpsons NFL (@TheSimpsonsNFL) February 16, 2024
Dallas Cowboys pic.twitter.com/84IbSLBGQK— Simpsons NFL (@TheSimpsonsNFL) February 16, 2024
Washington Commanders pic.twitter.com/L84SKBfg6s— Simpsons NFL (@TheSimpsonsNFL) February 16, 2024
New York Giants pic.twitter.com/DpIyhr0kjy— Simpsons NFL (@TheSimpsonsNFL) February 16, 2024
San Francisco 49ers pic.twitter.com/XaxATNJwBt— Simpsons NFL (@TheSimpsonsNFL) February 16, 2024
Baltimore Ravens pic.twitter.com/oQvx0ESiFW— Simpsons NFL (@TheSimpsonsNFL) February 16, 2024
Ovi telling a Russian outlet today he expects to retire at the end of his current deal is big.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 17, 2024
If he doesn’t change his mind, that gives him 2+ seasons (194 games) to score 59 goals. If he scores at the pace he has this season for the rest of his contract, he’d net 55 more goals…
“If you would have offered this to me earlier, I would have accepted it,” Ted Leonsis told D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser of her $500 million proposal to keep the Capitals and Wizards in the District. https://t.co/w2q3wUdTZv— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) February 17, 2024
you all know about this guy on youtube? Might be the best drummer on the planet. Reinventing how drums are played. Song is Natural Born Killer by Avenged Sevenfold - amazing band@sec1968 @dweise @sugarfreeNJ @scottbails13 @Birdeckler pic.twitter.com/GDw4fi4dqn— Chuck (@eagleswonitall) February 14, 2024
