The Chiefs have won the Super Bowl, again, Washington has turned over nearly its entire coaching staff, and the NFL Combine starts in just about a week. This point in February is a great time to get more familiar with the talent that will be available in April’s draft.

Washington goes into the 2024 draft with a hungry front office that has brought in top talent from the 49ers and Lions to help shape the future of the franchise. There’s a quiet excitement that we could be on the cusp of a new era, and a near consensus that this team will be a better judge of talent than the previous crew in DC.

I made a commitment to avoid draft trades in this version of the exercise, and adhered to that approach here, trying to make the most out of Washington’s original 9 picks.

This is the second of my 2024 pre-draft mocks, conducted using the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator.

Talked about this on the pod, but Drake Maye doesn't get enough credit for his ability to create with his legs (by design or when improvising).



1st down carries on 3rd/4th down last 2 yrs:

42 - Maye

31 - Bo Nix

23 - Caleb Williams

22 - Jayden Daniels

14 - JJ McCarthy

12 - Penix pic.twitter.com/tkWvUOLEv6 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 16, 2024

Round 1, Pick 2 - Drake Maye, QB, UNC

Personally, I’m not yet sold on Drake Maye as Washington’s answer at QB, but having picked Jayden Daniels in my last mock draft, I decided to take a swing for the Tarheel here.

From his draft profile:

Maye possesses an elite arm that allows him to get the ball to his desired target despite not being in the best throwing position. Arm strength isn’t all about how far one can throw the ball, as the velocity that they throw with is just as important. Maye has that velocity that allows him to fit the ball into tight windows. Maye is not just a sneaky good athlete, he’s a great athlete. When the play breaks down, he can still succeed, but he doesn’t rely on it. That playmaking ability can be very chaotic at times, leading to plays you don’t normally see on a football field. There’s a downside to that chaotic playmaking ability that shows up all too often. Maye makes too many poor decisions in those chaotic times that lead to turnover-worthy plays that can easily be avoided. He needs to find that fine line while not getting rid of that playmaking mindset. Consistent accuracy is also a slight problem. His 75.1% adjusted completion percentage ranked only 25th best in the FBS. Throws can sail on him at times due to poor footwork. While he has shown the ability to be accurate on off-platform throws, his consistency on the easy throws is an issue. There are too many examples of him missing simple throws from the pocket. Overall, there’s a lot to really like about Drake Maye’s game. He’s shown an ability to process plays at a high level from the pocket while also being able to make plays outside of the pocket. He’s a prototypical new-age quarterback who isn’t reliant on one set of skills. He has the toolbox that every NFL franchise is looking for. There’s an obvious maturation process that he needs to go through in terms of understanding what he can and can’t get away with at the NFL level, but that’s where good coaching comes into play. With the right coaching, I could see Maye being talked about as a future top-10 quarterback in the NFL.

BYU LT Kingsley Suamataia (#78) is an intriguing OT/G that could interest the #Lions for several reasons.



Played LT in 2023, RT in 2022

Has guard movement skills

I could see him starting at G early in NFL career

Age: 21

Trains with cousin, Penei Sewell

pic.twitter.com/hHZlZbDZ9G — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) February 10, 2024

Round 2, Pick 36 - Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

Badly in need of offensive line help, and with the rest of the top tackles gone before the end of the first round, Suamataia was the best of the rest. From his draft profile:

Kingsley Suamataia is a two-year starter inside BYU’s RPO-heavy, balanced (52-48 run-pass split), zone-based run scheme with counter runs mixed in. He has a broad, thick frame and build with good arm length, big hands and easy movement skills. While Suamataia has the foundation in place to play on an island in the NFL, he will drift and overset to create a soft inside shoulder and has an upright playing style that allows quick access into his frame against speed to power. He’s also unrefined when it comes to spacing, depth and recognizing stunts, games and late-developing blitzes that creates leakage and penetration. Suamataia’s burst and quickness get him to his landmarks and fits on time, and he has the mass to jar defenders on contact before creating seals and alleys off his backside on down blocks, climbs and pulls. He is an asset on the move with the ability to track, intersect and blot out smaller targets. Overall, Suamataia has the physical tools of a starting tackle with an unrefined skill set that is built on flashes rather than proven consistency. But he’ll be only 21 when he gets drafted, and he has the runway to add polish to his game and bridge that gap within his first contract in an RPO/play-action based system that can help bring him along slowly.

Minnesota S Tyler Nubin has tons of on ball production (10 INT since 2020), but what stands out are the ball skills and anticipation.



Check these 4 interceptions out.



He looks like a wide receiver when the ball is in his area. Such an impressive playmaker. pic.twitter.com/2KEGB2vGnh — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 21, 2023

Round 2, Pick 40 - Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

If Kam Curl leaves via free agency this offseason, as many suspect that he might, Washington could very easily be in the market for the best safety in the draft. Nubin is in the running to be that guy.

From his draft profile:

This year, Tyler Nubin broke Minnesota’s all-time school record for interceptions in a career. He logged five in a campaign that earned him first-team All-Big Ten honors. And generating turnovers is just one of the many NFL-quality things he does on tape. At 6’2″ and 205 pounds, Nubin has the size and length. He’s an explosive and physical competitor in both phases of the game, but the most impressive part of Nubin’s profile is his intelligence. His angle awareness and instincts are superlative, and he has the vision to be right at home in the fast-paced NFL. The only major knock on Nubin’s profile is that he lacks elite long speed and range. But both physically and mentally, he has the traits to be a high-quality starter at the professional level.

Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE @TexasLonghorns

6'4" 243, JR



▫️ Physical Player

▫️ Inline/Flex Versatility

▫️ RAC Ability

▫️ Robust Route Inventory



His post-combine rise is inevitable. He should absolutely be in the 1st round conversations. Helluva player. #2024NFLDraft #HookEm pic.twitter.com/eFcByH1bVX — Ray G (@RayGQue) February 17, 2024

Round 3, Pick 67 - Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

A receiving threat in the mold of Gerald Everett, Sanders is poised to be a true asset in a pass-happy offense, similar to what Kliff Kingsbury may bring to the nation’s capital. Washington’s tight end room badly needs an infusion of new blood, and Sanders could be the transfusion the doctor ordered.

From his draft profile:

Sanders is an NFL-ready receiver as a tight end, with the ability to help out quarterbacks as a safety blanket in the short-to-intermediate area of the field. Likewise, he’s a dangerous ball carrier on tight end screens or if he gets the ball in space. He also has the speed and route running to threaten defenses down the field and the skills to produce against both man and zone coverage. However, Sanders will also need to improve as a blocker in order to be a factor as a “complete” starting tight end. He may never block like an undersized offensive tackle, but even a modest improvement in his technique could pay serious dividends. Sanders has excellent movement skills for a tight end, and his ability to get into position quickly can be a tremendous advantage for teams as offenses incorporate more movement before and at the snap.

#Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. stats vs. #15 Notre Dame on Saturday:



- 7 solo tackles

- 11 total tackles

- 2 sacks

- 2.5 tackles for loss

- 1 pick-six



Trotter is arguably the best Linebacker in College Football right now

pic.twitter.com/z1XDYHcycl — Savage College Football (@SavageCFB123) November 7, 2023

Round 3, Pick 100 - Jeremiah Trotter Jr, LB, Clemson

Dan Quinn needs linebackers, and at the end of the third round, he gets arguably the best in the draft.

At 6’0″ and 230 pounds, Trotter is a dense, well-leveraged linebacker over the middle of the field who offers great instincts and awareness for his age. He has a natural feel for how to combat, evade, and bend around blocks, and he’s a very reliable tackler with sturdy form and a strong closing burst. Heading into 2022, Trotter already had an early-round profile with his traditional LB framework, but he took a step up in 2023 as a blitzing threat, weaponizing his explosiveness to terrorize offensive linemen. He’s truly the full package at the second level.

.@blake_corum scored at least one rushing touchdown in every single game this season.



Both Corum and Edwards eclipsed 100-yards on the ground in Houston. It was the first time in CFP Title Game history that a team produced two 100-yard rushers in the game.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/3zPtd1Gd8E — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 8, 2024

Round 4, Pick 102 - Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

With the likely departure of Antonio Gibson this offseason, Anthony Lynn’s backfield will need to add some lightning this season. Corum is arguably one of the backs in this year’s draft best positioned to fill that role. I like him a lot here.

From his draft profile:

Blake Corum is one of the more natural runners in college football. I love the patience he displays by pressing gaps/lanes to force defenders to commit in their pursuit. The game moves slowly for him—he can identify moving parts to adjust his run path. Corum uses his outstanding cutting ability to evade oncoming defenders. He has good spatial awareness and a feel for nearby defenders. Corum does a good job following his blocks with patience and discipline to get what is blocked. Also, he can create yardage on his own with his vertical and lateral cuts that send him to daylight. He is scheme-versatile with experience in both zone and gap-running concepts. Corum has shown promise as a pass-catcher but was never featured enough for a confident projection. Despite having the leverage advantage and stout frame, Corum does not run with devastating power. He is not going to punish defenders by setting the tone with physicality. I have concerns that he can be an effective short-yardage/goal-line running back at the next level. I believe he would be best paired with a bigger, more physical back in a stable. Corum lacks the top-end speed to consistently generate explosive plays or be a reliable home-run threat at the next level. Corum’s game reminds me a ton of Los Angeles Rams’ RB Kyren Williams. Corum projects as an RB2 with starting capabilities. He is a tough runner who does not mind staying in to pass protect. Corum is an underrated and underutilized pass-catcher out of the backfield.

I spoke with defensive tackle Tyler Davis from Clemson about the strengths of his game and his love for his coaches at Reese's Senior Bowl Media Day. https://t.co/xLTPen9COl — Will Koshover (@Willko33) February 2, 2024

Round 5, Pick 137 - Tyler Davis, DL, Clemson

Last year, Washington took EDGE rusher KJ Henry from Clemson. This draft, Washington double dips and takes 4-time All-ACC defensive lineman Davis as rotational depth for its line.

From his draft profile:

Tyler Davis naturally wins the leverage battle at the line of scrimmage. He is an effective puncher with good hand placement to soften rush angles as he works his way into the backfield. His power is evident on tape. Davis has reps where he walks the IOL right into the lap of the quarterback. He combines heavy hands and a strong leg drive to collapse the pocket. Davis’ motor is strong and always running. He doesn’t take plays off and gives maximum effort. He does a good job on stunts and twists. Davis boasts a stout, dense build to hold up at the point of attack in the run game. He does a great job using quickness off the ball along with well-timed strikes to defeat lateral/reach blocks. Davis creates consistent surge/penetration in both run and passing games. His quickness and burst allow him to slice through and shoot gaps into the backfield. Davis projects as a starting 3-technique IDL. He can attack gaps with quickness and power to make his presence felt in the backfield. He has upside as a passing game disruptor.

Tommy Eichenberg

6’2, 239



Stick his nose in the action to ward off blockers. Vision, plays assignment ball, moves well laterally and downhill to sniffs out plays. Stat monster. Not shocked if he’s LB1 as a run defender @Pick6Sports1 #P6SProspectWatch

pic.twitter.com/k7JFArOtZI — Dominic White (@DomWWhite) November 22, 2022

Round 6, Pick 180 - Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State

Washington needs more LBs. Eichenberg is the sort of LB who gives a defense a character. From his draft profile:

Tommy Eichenberg lives and thrives as a strong run defender. His run-game intelligence combined with an outstanding motor is impressive to watch. Eichenberg reads blocking concepts well to find potential lanes for the ball-carrier and clogs them. He is disciplined with quarterback zone-read responsibilities and containment. Eichenberg’s play recognition is a strength of his game. He identifies run versus pass at a quick rate. He embodies the phrase, “slow until you know.” He attacks the line of scrimmage with decisiveness and urgency. One of the best downhill linebackers in the class. Eichenberg shoots gaps well to knife into the backfield to make a play on the football. Within the right scheme, he can be a consistent force in the backfield working through the offensive line. Eichenberg is an average sideline-to-sideline athlete. He lacks the speed to cover ground from the inside linebacker position. He is not an ideal candidate to deploy in man-to-man coverage against tight ends or running backs out of the backfield. There are some hip tightness concerns along with athleticism that make man coverage a difficult ask. Eichenberg is not a great change-of-direction mover. Versus the run, he can be a tad over-aggressive when working downhill and will bite on play-action. Fighting through and shedding blocks is a bit of a challenge for him.

Utah S Sione Vaki (#28) starts the rep on the far right of the screen.



Needless to say, I think the tape speaks for itself pic.twitter.com/LgUnjTgaX1 — Brian Lamb (@brianlamb_ISN) February 9, 2024

Round 7, Pick 219 - Sione Vaki, S/RB, Utah

Dubbed “the most interesting prospect in the 2024 draft” by PFF talking head Trevor Sikkema, Vaki played both safety and running back for the Utes this season. He could be a fascinating piece to use on special teams.

From his draft profile:

There may not be a more intriguing prospect in this class than Utah’s do-it-all player Sione Vaki. Vaki enjoyed a breakout season in 2023. He stepped up to be a catalyst on Utah’s defense, solidifying their safety position, but also was forced to step up on offense when the team’s backfield was decimated by injuries. He was very successful in both phases this past season at the college level and earned himself plenty of all-conference and All-American honors. Vaki is an explosive athlete with very good straight-line speed. He has good size for either running back or safety but lacks the length to excel in man-to-man coverage against tight ends. As a defensive back, Utah utilized Vaki all over the formation. He spent time as a single-high defender, in the slot, and in the box. He was most effective in the slot where he can be physical with receivers early on in the route and also close quickly on runners near the line of scrimmage. Vaki lacks range as a centerfield defender and even though he is a physical player, he is just an average tackler as he dips his head when initiating contact which results in plenty of missed tackles. Vaki only played a few games at running back but his tape was quite impressive. He displayed above-average vision as a runner and had the straight-line speed to stick his foot in the ground and explode through the hole. He runs strong and displays very good contact balance. He is an outstanding receiver out of the backfield, displaying soft hands and run-after-catch ability as well. Overall, if I were drafting Vaki purely as a defensive back, he would be a late-day-three/PUDFA grade. With that said, I actually like his skill set as a third-down back and think he could be a core special teams player. Because of that, I think he’s worth a flier in the fifth or sixth round.