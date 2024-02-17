Film Review: Is Drake Maye QB1 of the Future in Washington?

With the NFL Draft just a couple of months away, the time to concentrate on the top possibilities of who the Washington Commanders will select in the first round is at hand. For me, that means it’s Watchin’ Film With Phil season. This year, I’m taking a closer look at several players before the draft, as well as all the Commanders’ picks in the draft.

The goal of these posts is to search for not only the good in each player but the bad as well. For some of these prospects, that’s not always an easy job. Quarterbacks present an even bigger task, given the fact that everyone views each player differently and sees game film in that same light. While one will see things one way, the next person may have a completely different take or may view the position itself differently and expect more or less from that spot.

Take UNC’s QB Drake Maye, for example. I could fill a room with people who believe his upside is worth a top-three pick; using that same energy, I could fill another with people who believe he’s Mitchell Trubisky with better wheels (even wears the same jersey number). That said, check out the video below and make your own decisions.

Drake Maye

Here’s a summary of some of the key points from the video above (via ChatGPT) with time stamps for easier navigation.

00:40 - Summary of Maye’s stats in the Syracuse game (the game the film is from), noting his 70% completion rate, 442 passing yards, and three touchdowns, with an analysis of a play where Maye showcased his decision-making and passing accuracy.

- Summary of Maye’s stats in the Syracuse game (the game the film is from), noting his 70% completion rate, 442 passing yards, and three touchdowns, with an analysis of a play where Maye showcased his decision-making and passing accuracy. 03:57 - Analysis of a well-executed play showing the synergy between Maye and his receiver, emphasizing Maye’s play-action skill and ability to drop the ball in a spot where only the receiver could get it.

- Analysis of a well-executed play showing the synergy between Maye and his receiver, emphasizing Maye’s play-action skill and ability to drop the ball in a spot where only the receiver could get it. 05:01 - Maye’s mobility and smart play are highlighted through a play where he quickly escapes pressure and wisely chooses to slide, avoiding a potential big hit.

- Maye’s mobility and smart play are highlighted through a play where he quickly escapes pressure and wisely chooses to slide, avoiding a potential big hit. 05:46 - A showcase of Maye’s resilience under pressure, managing to complete a pass despite a defensive challenge, indicating his potential for making 50-50 plays successful.

- A showcase of Maye’s resilience under pressure, managing to complete a pass despite a defensive challenge, indicating his potential for making 50-50 plays successful. 06:59 - Comparisons made between Maye and other quarterbacks, considering his potential at the professional level based on his physical abilities and play style.

- Comparisons made between Maye and other quarterbacks, considering his potential at the professional level based on his physical abilities and play style. 09:09 - This play highlights a couple of areas of concern in ball placement and reading defenses.

This play highlights a couple of areas of concern in ball placement and reading defenses. 16:36 - This play shows Maye’s ability to escape the pocket and make defenders miss.

Let me know what you’re thinking about Drake Maye. In your opinion, is he the guy at number two overall?

Poll Should Washington take Drake Maye with the number two overall pick? Yes

No

Note sure vote view results 41% Yes (130 votes)

25% No (81 votes)

33% Note sure (106 votes) 317 votes total Vote Now

