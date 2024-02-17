Daily Slop - 17 Feb 24: Caleb Williams film review; David Blough from the field to coaching in one month

Commanders links

Breaking down USC QB Caleb Williams to see what makes him the top QB prospect in this draft class

Williams does show the ability to play on schedule from the pocket, as we’ve already seen. He’s also shown the potential to develop as a quarterback that understands how certain are designed to try and manipulate matchups for him to exploit.

Here we see USC start with two receivers to the left, one to the right and then two players in the backfield alongside Williams. Before the snap, Williams sends the running back to his left in motion all the way outside. As he does so, he watches how the defense reacts. The defenders all shuffle across one assignment, with the outside corner bumping outside to cover the back while the slot corner bumps across to cover the original outside receiver. This then forces the linebacker to slide out and cover the inside receiver. From this spot, Williams knows there’s a high probability that the linebacker is going to have to try and run and cover the slot receiver up the seam, which is a matchup the offense will take every single time. As the ball is snapped, Williams checks the coverage and finds that the linebacker is indeed trying to run with the receiver up the seam, so Williams throws it over the linebackers head for a touchdown.

This is a fairly basic example of how a quarterback can read the defense pre and post-snap and exploit matchups, but it shows that a core understanding of the mental side of quarterbacking from the pocket is there. Whatever team drafts Williams will need to develop that further of course, but the potential is there.

Overall, Williams is a fantastic quarterback prospect with elite core foundational tools that any team would be lucky to have on their roster. The footwork and base he plays with is outstanding and provides a platform for his elite arm strength and accuracy to shine. His ability to make plays off-script is incredible but he will need to do a better job of picking and choosing his moments to tap into that talent at the next level, instead of relying on it so frequently as he did in college. But ultimately it’s hard to see Williams as anything but an elite quarterback prospect and one that is worthy of becoming the number one overall pick.

Commanders Wire

Quinn hired four former quarterbacks as a part of his staff:

Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury: 43 college games played, over 12,000 passing yards. Drafted by the Patriots and spent four seasons on NFL rosters or practice squads.

Offensive pass game coordinator/assistant head coach Brian Johnson: 44 college games played, 7,853 passing yards and 57 touchdowns.

Quarterback coach Tavita Pritchard: 31 college games played, 2,865 passing yards.

Assistant quarterback coach David Blough: 44 games played, 9,734 passing yards and 69 touchdowns. Undrafted in 2019, but spent time with the Browns, Lions, Cardinals and Vikings.

Blough was recently on the Detroit Lions practice squad. His contract expired once Detroit’s season ended, and he immediately jumped into coaching.

While the 28-year-old Blough had a successful playing career, many believed he’d always end up coaching.

Blough finished playing in January and has an NFL coaching job in February tells you everything you need to know.

Washington’s stacked coaching staff doesn’t guarantee success, but’s set up well to support the quarterback position better than at any time in recent franchise history.

Riggo’s Rag

A good unit was turned into an abomination.

Left guard Brandon Scherff was so tired of playing for a dysfunctional franchise that he bolted via free agency as soon as he could, without ever seriously entertaining a contract extension. The other - Morgan Moses - was released after the 2020 campaign. This past year - the man Washington deemed not good enough for them - was the starting right tackle for the Baltimore Ravens.

Let’s take a look at Moses, the Ravens, and the other 13 NFL playoff teams from 2023. Compare how those teams went about building their offensive lines with how the Commanders did it under Rivera. Fourteen teams - five starting linemen. If I’m using my calculator correctly, that amounts to 70 total players for the best teams in the league.

Care to guess how many of those 70 starters entered the league as undrafted free agents? The answer is four. Again, consulting my calculator, that’s about six percent.

The Commanders started two undrafted free agents on their line in 2023. That doesn’t matter whether you use Nick Gates - the free agent signed to play center last year - or Tyler Larsen, the man who eventually replaced him. That’s 40 percent of the starting offensive line.

Granted, it’s too small a sample size to mean very much, but you get the point. The Commanders have stubbornly refused to invest in their protection for almost a decade. The effects are obvious.

Let’s check a few other numbers from the 2023 playoff teams. Of the 70 starters, 49 of them were drafted in the first three rounds. That’s 70 percent. The Commanders currently have one player drafted in those rounds starting. They have another third-round pick on the roster - 2023 draftee Ricky Stromberg. He contributed very little before getting hurt.

More than a quarter of those playoff starters were first-round picks. The Commanders have not drafted an offensive lineman in the first round since Scherff in 2015. They have none on their roster.

Episode 764 - Analysis & discussion of Kliff Kingsbury's & Joe Whitt Jr.'s intro press conferences, including Kliff talking QB philosophy & interestingly distancing himself from the Air Raid offense & Joe stealing the show. Both came off well.

New Episode @AlGaldi time boys & girls!!!

-> Starts with Peters & FO

-> How long to gell a lot of coaching personalities

-> Can't have a repeat of 2020, gotta draft a QB this time

-> Peters & FO

-> How long to gell a lot of coaching personalities

-> Can't have a repeat of 2020, gotta draft a QB this time

-> Harris & Co spending big on staff & FO (noncap)

Locked on Commanders: Washington Commanders Offensive Coordinator Kliff Kingsbury on Dan Quinn, Air Raid, and Quarterbacks

ESPN

NEED A POSTSEASON BREAKTHROUGH

Average age of roster: 26.7

Salary cap space: -$25.9 million

Total 2024 draft picks (projected): 7

What’s next: In the most fascinating race against time of the offseason, the Cowboys are on the clock for the six months they’ll have to extend quarterback Dak Prescott and assuage his massive $59 million cap hit. It took years for Prescott and Dallas to lock in a deal the first time, in 2021, so don’t expect a swift resolution, especially with Prescott coming off his best statistical season. And if that’s not enough, CeeDee Lamb is due a new contract that could make him the league’s highest-paid receiver or close to it. Linebacker Micah Parsons will need to be paid soon enough. The offensive line is getting older and needs reinforcements. Luckily the Cowboys’ roster overall is pretty strong, though running back and linebacker are holes to fill in free agency or the draft.

TEETERING CONTENDERS

Average age of roster: 27.2

Salary cap space: $15.2 million

Total 2024 draft picks (projected): 9

What’s next: The pressure is on for general manager Howie Roseman to replenish the Eagles’ roster in several spots. Center Jason Kelce appears ready to retire and become a broadcaster. The secondary looked a step slow last year. Linebacker — a position in which the Eagles traditionally don’t heavily invest but proved pivotal for several playoff teams — wasn’t good enough. And pass-rusher contracts loom large with Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat both a year from free agency. Reddick could be traded if no deal is reached. Philly essentially has to pick one of those two. The Eagles are among the most creative at roster building via trades, so expect a move or two over the next three months.

STUCK IN QB PURGATORY

Average age of roster: 26.7

Salary-cap space: $65.6 million

Total 2024 draft picks (projected): 9

What’s next: The question isn’t whether Washington takes a quarterback with the second overall pick. More pointedly, will the Commanders make a push to move into the No. 1 spot for Caleb Williams? Either way, they are in a great spot to secure a franchise passer. Washington has several other needs, of course, including offensive line, pass-rusher and tight end, depending on what the team does with veteran Logan Thomas ($6.5 million in cap savings if released). A decision on whether to re-sign safety Kamren Curl will be among the most important free agency decisions for the franchise.

YEP, STILL REBUILDING

Average age of roster: 26.6

Salary-cap space: $19.4 million

Total 2024 draft picks (projected): 7

What’s next: The Giants’ 9-7-1 record in 2022 camouflaged what was supposed to be a three-year rebuild under Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen. The offensive line is a constant work in progress and needs support via free agency and the draft. Don’t be surprised if the Giants target a pass-rusher this offseason, too. The Giants can save nearly $13 million on the cap with potential releases of tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Darius Slayton. Young receivers Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt should see increased roles in 2024. A major question in free agency: Will the Giants re-sign safety Xavier McKinney, who was not drafted by Schoen but is a key player for the defense.

The Athletic (paywall)

“This is just my opinion, I could see making a case for him being the top offensive guy on the free agent board for some teams,” Mueller said. “If I’m a team with an underperforming running game, and feel like I need a shot in the arm, I don’t think it’s crazy money. So it’s risky (for the Giants) to not tag him unless you’re okay with him leaving, I think.

The running back franchise tag is at $12.1 million this year, but will the Giants want to use it on Barkley again? He just turned 27 years old and missed three games this season with a high-ankle sprain. His stats were also less impressive last season than they were in 2022. Last season, he tallied 247 carries for 962 rushing yards (3.9 YPC) to go along with 41 receptions for 280 yards and 10 total touchdowns in 2023.

“(The $12.1 million) is not a crazy number if you did tag him, nor is it crazy if you sign him, I don’t think,” Mueller said. “He takes your offense above and beyond what is designed and planned. So coaches get more out of it than what they draw up. Again, my opinion. But that’s what makes him special.”

But will the league agree with Mueller’s analysis? Pro Football Focus projects Barkley’s market value at $11 million per year, while Spotrac estimates Barkley at an average annual salary of $9.9 million. Over The Cap’s 2023 valuation is at $7.9 million.

Spielberger concurs with PFF’s estimate, guessing Barkley’s ultimate contract lands in the $11-12 million range (per year), and it all goes back to the franchise tag number.

“That’s kind of just how those negotiations go,” Spielberger said. “You just work off of the tags and then go from there.

Washington Post (paywall)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is facing a two-game suspension by the NFL for violating the league’s policy on banned performance-enhancing substances.

The league confirmed the suspension Friday through a spokesman, without providing further details. Garoppolo’s suspension will be in effect for the first two games of the 2024 regular season, according to the NFL.

Garoppolo was not available to comment. Neither his representatives nor the Raiders responded to requests for comment.

Tweets

Rosenhaus Sports joins Athletes First in instructing incoming players to not submit to cognitive testing. https://t.co/HEwPXuyPL9 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 17, 2024