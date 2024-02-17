All aTwitter: 17 February 2024 - Dan Quinn and Adam Peters took the night off

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Checking out the local scene @GeorgetownHoops | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ivvBjXFP2E— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 17, 2024
Don't be afraid to reach out— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 16, 2024
Changing the Narrative presented by @VHCHealth pic.twitter.com/CwEjkvnq1B
Messi is coming to FedEx Field.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 16, 2024
From @SoccerInsider:https://t.co/I9iT634HV6
Several people have made this point about the Commanders' staff. I hear ya, but I have a strong counter.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 16, 2024
David Tepper isn't here. https://t.co/p78tqTdCkz
As we've been talking about on @team980 & @Audacy after Joe Whitt's comments yesterday:— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) February 16, 2024
The Dallas #Cowboys played man coverage in 2023 per @PFF this amount of time:
Stephon Gilmore - 42.8%
DaRon Bland - 40.8%
Jourdan Lewis - 42.9%
Trevon Diggs (2 games) 46.5%
More to come..
The #Cowboys played zone, as calculated by @PFF in 2023 this amount of time— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) February 16, 2024
Stephon Gilmore - 53.7 %
DaRon Bland - 55.6%
Jourdan Lewis -54.1%
Trevon Diggs (2 games) 52.1%
We have to be careful with any numbers. Sometimes man looks like zone, etc -- but I would expect more man
The Washington #Commanders played man coverage, as calculated by @PFF this amount in 2023.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) February 16, 2024
Benjamin St-Juste - 32.9%
Kendall Fuller - 32.4%
Emmanuel Forbes - 34.9%
Danny Johnson - 33.1 %
Kyu Blu Kelly (3 games) 64.3%
Again -- some coverages are very difficult to determine.
The #Commanders played zone coverage, as graded by @PFF this amount in 2023— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) February 16, 2024
Benjamin St-Juste - 53.8%
Kendall Fuller - 53.4%
Emmanuel Forbes - 50.6%
Danny Johnson - 53.0 %
Kyu Blu Kelly (3 games) 35.7%
JWJ said not to look at what Dallas did for #Commanders but..more man
: #Broncos Russell Wilson is accepting offers and providing tours to potential buyers for the mansion he owns in the Denver area, per @Business_Den pic.twitter.com/HF0Uk1gzgl— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 16, 2024
The #Jets want to bring back their 2023 sack leader, but they are not likely to use the tag to keep him off the market. While Brian Burns and Josh Allen are likely to be tagged, Bryce Huff has a clearer path to free agency https://t.co/d0Yyga73f9— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) February 16, 2024
Sources: The #Chiefs have picked up the option on All-Pro DT Chris Jones’ contract, retaining the right to franchise tag him and paying him $4.25M he earned in incentives.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 16, 2024
It was more timing than anything, as Jones was due the money, regardless. If not tagged, he’ll be free. pic.twitter.com/PjQuKNVrto
This year's NFL draft looks to have one of the most talent-filled classes for offensive tackles in recent memory:https://t.co/IMwFUA9MgS— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) February 17, 2024
I had a lot of fun breaking down film with Powers-Johnson and think his personality, confidence and ability to back it up with elite-level traits is going to win over a lot of NFL evaluators.— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) February 16, 2024
A few examples here pic.twitter.com/UqtiHWkhE4
1. Dallas Turner - Alabama pic.twitter.com/GXKtrgNHQu— Arabia ⛈️ (@arabiaxo) February 16, 2024
2. Jared Verse - Florida State pic.twitter.com/9vKoaINyuV— Arabia ⛈️ (@arabiaxo) February 16, 2024
3. Laiatu Latu - UCLA pic.twitter.com/2aK7kAszhJ— Arabia ⛈️ (@arabiaxo) February 16, 2024
4. Chop Robinson - Penn State pic.twitter.com/vf0I6nKOEM— Arabia ⛈️ (@arabiaxo) February 16, 2024
5. Bralen Trice - Washington pic.twitter.com/y74bwJXWTv— Arabia ⛈️ (@arabiaxo) February 16, 2024
⏳ The @NFLDraft approaches.— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 16, 2024
The 1st Ever Conference-Wide Pro Day.
The Star in Frisco, Texas
@nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/WVFrXe4R2G
There were 13 touchbacks (and zero returns) on 13 kickoffs during Super Bowl LVIII. That comes when the NFL has said that it has been analyzing the XFL kickoff model among the potential modifications to the kickoff that could be implemented this offseason.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 17, 2024
Roger Goodell during Super Bowl week on kickoffs: “We need to innovate. We need to work with our coaches and our competition committee and those across the league to find a way to keep the kickoff in the game.… I’m confident we’ll get to that. It’s going to take a little work.”— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 17, 2024
Sankal was the Commanders' nutritionist and an assistant strength and conditioning coach the last eight seasons.https://t.co/Ks847SCZrv— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 16, 2024
SOURCE: Former Washington Commanders assistant QB coach Luke Del Rio is expected to join the Washington Huskies staff as an offensive analyst. The former UF quarterback spent the past four years coaching in the NFL.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 16, 2024
The doctors and nurses at Children’s hospitals are real life heroes—s/o to all of the ones in Kansas City for their work over the last two days. And s/o to @PatrickMahomes for being a light for the kids being treated by them. https://t.co/dvKGaP50Rh— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 17, 2024
A house exploded in my neighborhood pic.twitter.com/aPeSl7ZF7p— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 17, 2024
Command from Loudoun County reporting all downed firefighters have been accounted for. Here's video from above the scene on Silver Ridge Drive.https://t.co/WBCHb9bO68— Dave Statter (@STATter911) February 17, 2024
As wild and funny as Chris could be, he was also such a kind, gentle soul. Wish my kids could have known him. He would have been the best uncle. Today would have been his 60th birthday. We miss him! pic.twitter.com/RcpWgVsSN5 https://t.co/JwS6Th0f0H— Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) February 15, 2024
