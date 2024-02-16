Daily Slop - 16 Feb 24: Unpacking the Whitt and Kingsbury introductory press conferences

Commanders links

As it turns out, Magic Johnson did help deliver Kliff Kingsbury to the Washington Commanders as offensive coordinator.

Two weeks ago, it appeared that Kingsbury was landing back in the NFL as the offensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders. Then, the next day, we heard Kingsbury was in the mix to be the next offensive coordinator for Dan Quinn and the Commanders.

What happened?

On Feb. 5, NFL insider Ian Rapoport went on the NFL Network to say it was Johnson — one of Washington’s minority owners — who helped Kingsbury decide the Commanders were the right fit for him.

We didn’t hear anything else regarding Johnson and Kingsbury.

Until this week.

New Raiders coach — and former Washington linebacker — Antonio Pierce joined “The Pivot” podcast with another former Washington player, Ryan Clark, where he was asked about Kingsbury ending up with the Commanders.

Pierce gave a nod to Johnson.

“National Football League, not for long,” Pierce said when Clark asked him what happened with Kingsbury. “So, you’re right; I thought we had a guy, but not for long. Til you put pen to paper, that’s the one thing I’ve learned. No different than in free agency. Teams are recruiting, and things are going on. Listen, Magic Johnson is pretty good. I guess he can still dish it out a little bit. If I’m losing to Magic, I’m ok with that. At the end of the day, if it’s not meant to be, it’s not meant to be. That’s fine.”

Tapp was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, and played high school football at Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake. In 2013, he returned to Virginia to play for Washington. Returning to his home area was special for Tapp.

Being from Virginia, Tapp also grew up a fan of Washington.

“I’ve always been a Redskins fan, but you get a new appreciation when you’re playing for the team, and the fans are out here in the thousands supporting you in every practice,” Tapp said in 2013 at training camp, according to JR Riddick of The Virginian-Pilot.

In 2013, Tapp signed with the then-Redskins, reuniting him with a lifelong friend. Washington cornerback DeAngelo Hall and Tapp were teammates as kids into middle school, high school and at Virginia Tech. In 2013, they were teammates with the team they grew up loving in Virginia.

Even with the offense and defensive groups in the name-tag stage of these relationships, collaborative uncertainty is not a bug but a feature.

“We have a lot of coaches that come from different trees,” Whitt, a longtime assistant getting his first coordinator job, said Thursday at his introductory news conference. “And we did that by design because we want to have ideas outside of what necessarily I’ve done in my past.”

Even less familiarity exists with the offense, where Kingsbury, former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn and ex-Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson are teammates.

“It’s always a challenge, but it’s exciting,” Kingsbury said of assembling a new set of coaches.

This tact veers wildly from the previous setup where most coaches worked together or had formidable links.

The straightforward approach on defense would be for Quinn and Whitt to implement the plan that helped Dallas rank fifth in points and yards allowed last season. Or for Kingsbury, the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach from 2019 to 2022, to load up his staff with various disciples from previous stops. But this Washington brain trust, including first-year general manager Adam Peters, sought a big tent worth of ideas rather than gather assistants with similar experiences.

Like Kingsbury, the ex-Chargers head coach and multi-time coordinator went to Texas Tech. “You can’t have enough of those rocket scientists on staff,” Kingsbury said wryly. Even with that personal background and citing the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers’ assistant head coach as a “huge” get, Kingsbury wasn’t prepared to define how Lynn meshes with his approach.

“(Anthony has) had a tremendous track record with running backs and run schemes,” Kingsbury said. “That’ll be a big part of his role. But once again, this will be collaborative. We’re still figuring out how it all fits in that way.”

Kingsbury rejected the “Air Raid” label for his offense. The 44-year-old has run the pass-heavy, shotgun-based offensive scheme at least since he arrived at Texas Tech as a freshman quarterback in 1998. But his pass rate while he was the coach of the Arizona Cardinals wasn’t at the top of the NFL.

“We want to be balanced,” Kingsbury said. “We want to be able to run the football and play-action pass and really do whatever it takes to win. … I’m honored to be a part of [the Air Raid tree] because it was [popularized by] Mike Leach, and I have a lot of respect for him. But I wouldn’t categorize anything we do under that name.”

8. Whitt wants to do whatever he can to help his players learn.

Whitt wants his players to know that “the standard is the standard,” and they will never have to question what that standard is. If they don’t to play that way, that’s fine; they’ll just be playing somewhere else.

At the same time, Whitt wants to be a teacher and help his players succeed. If the players are struggling with the concepts, “that’s our fault.”

“They don’t pay us all this money just to go in there and put it up on the board. And if certain guys can’t get it, no, it’s your job to make sure they can get it. And if a coach sits there and says he can’t learn, he probably can’t coach. So, we’ll get these guys to understand what we want ‘em to do and do it in a very good manner.”

“Being able to adapt to your personnel, do what you do best and not ask them to do what they can’t…You got to be able to run the football in four-minute and throw it in two-minute.”

Did you catch that? Kingsbury was letting everyone know he is fully aware you can not simply come out in 5-wide, empty backfield and throw all day. He’s not stupid as some have simplistically implied.

Kingsbury displayed a sense of humor as well. When asked about what he looks for in quarterbacks: “The Chiefs quarterback.” But he also followed that up, saying he desires his quarterback to be the hardest worker on the team.

Was that a not-so-subtle hint concerning his previous problems with Kyler Murray and Murray not wanting to work hard enough to earn the respect of coaches and players?

Last week, one talking TV “expert” even suggested that Kingsbury was brought to Washington, indicating the Commanders will be trading up for USC QB Caleb Williams.

Really? Don’t they know that Kingsbury was brought to Washington to work with whichever quarterback they choose at No. 2 in late April?

So when questions arose regarding his coaching Williams last season, “He’s a great kid, no doubt. Just getting to watch Lincoln [Riley] from afar and observe him and how he does things was huge. … Really diving back into the everyday teaching … this allowed me to get back into that.”

Kingsbury was quite composed throughout Thursday. He was clearly a step ahead of the media, divulging only what he wanted to express.

[Note: this article was published in June 2022; Sarah Hogan has just joined the Washington Commanders]

How did you get your start in a career in football?

My start is a little unique. My dad, Greg Gigantino, is a college football coach, so right off the bat, I had a natural way of interacting with players and coaches because I grew up around them. My true start was in college at James Madison University. I started working in the football office, volunteering for four years, and it felt natural for me to be around the team and help them. Then I was fortunate that the college where my dad coached at the time, Hofstra, is where the New York Jets had training camp. I interned with the Jets for a few summers.

I worked for the scouting department, and I actually came away from that internship wanting to work in community relations. I went to school to get my masters in campus recreation before realizing I wanted to work in athletics. I went to the University of Maryland and that was where I actually discovered the position of director of football operations. After that, I had the opportunity to get my foot in the door at Northeastern with my first full-time position.

What do you like most about your job?

I love being able to talk in coaches’ terms and work with them on a regular basis. Since I grew up around the game, it’s just so easy for me to work with them. Then at the same time, I like being a liaison with other departments in our building and organization. Bridging that gap between the coaches and players and the rest of the crew in the building is so fun. It’s a great teamwork environment.

As some of you are aware, I also cover the Carolina Panthers. A team tabbed as the league’s laughingstock with the worst record. They are also suffering the embarrassment of handing over the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft for good measure.

It’s bleak. But it wasn’t the case this time last year.

After the Panthers hired Frank Reich - a retread head coach with vast experience - they set about molding the best coaching staff possible. Erratic billionaire owner David Tepper spared no expense. After all, there is no salary cap when it comes to coaches.

Thomas Brown, Jim Caldwell, Josh McCown, Duce Staley, and Shawn Jefferson were hired on the offensive side among others. Offensive line coach James Campen was also retained after an outstanding first season in Carolina.

The Panthers acquired Ejiro Evero to run the defense. He was ably assisted by Dom Capers. Other progressive individuals such as Jonathan Cooley and former Washington cornerback DeAngelo Hall also joined the ranks. Chris Tabor was another retention as Carolina’s special teams coordinator.

This was perceived as an all-star coaching staff. One that received envious glances around the league. It also left those in power convinced they were ready to drop in a quarterback and take off.

How wrong they were.

The group didn’t mesh well. At all. There were too many voices in Bryce Young’s ear. There was reported conflict within the building about who Carolina should have taken at No. 1. The offense lacked inspiration. Reich cut a forlorn figure from a long way out. He was fired after just 11 games.

Ben Sinnott

6’4” 254 lbs | TE | KSU

Draft Proj Late 2nd Rd

Career (38 games)- 82 rec 1138 yds and 10 TDs (13.9 avg)

2023 (12 games)- 49 rec 676 yds and 6 TDs (13.8 avg)

In 2022 Sinnott was active in 13 games, recording 28 receptions for 399 yards (14.3 yards per rec), with 4 touchdowns, and a QB rating when targeted of 142.3.

As a blocker in pass pro Sinnott showed promise, only giving up 3 pressures and no sacks.

In 2023 the Wildcat’s tight end saw his role expand and started 12 games. On the season he recorded 48 receptions for 669 yards for an average of 13.9 yards per catch, with 6 TDs, and QB rating when targeted of 105.3.

Sinnott was an Honorable Mention All-American in 2023, named to the All-Big 12 1st team (Coaches & The Associated Press) and was a John Mackey Award semifinalist (awarded to the nations top tight end).

The Kansas State walk-on was also recognized as the nations best fullback receiving the 2023 Lowman Trophy.

Outlook

Sinnott’s background in multiple sports is on display with his patience and athleticism. His ability to effectively fight for the football and line up where ever needed should appeal to teams.

Although fullback is not often used in the NFL these days, the San Francisco 49ers utilize their Kyle Juszczyk (6’2” 235 lbs) in a hybrid role, which is exactly the type of flexibility that the KSU tight end offers.

The Kansas State tight end was the highest graded BIG 12 tight end per Pro Football Focus in ‘23 with a 82.0 rating. He was also recognized as the nations best fullback and was awarded the Lowman Trophy.

He might not be the best in-line blocker, but he might just be the most eager and ferocious tight end in the class when he’s out front blocking in space.

Although I rated the KSU tight end higher than most draft sites, I envision Sinnott as an immediate contributor with the ability to solidify himself as a Top 60 prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft.

