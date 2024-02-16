All aTwitter: 16 February 2024 - Joe Whitt: “We’re trying to let the other team know that they shouldn’t be on the field with us”

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
The #Commanders announce their full coaching staff. @WTOP pic.twitter.com/gSe4lJJRz4— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) February 15, 2024
Washington #Commanders coaching staff is set pic.twitter.com/VK7yCco5QX— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 15, 2024
What she said ⤵️ https://t.co/i3SCSfqEDA— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 15, 2024
New names:— Washington Sports Gang (@WashSportsGang) February 15, 2024
David Blough - former NFL QB
Andre Coleman - former WR coach at Texas
Darnell Stapleton - current OL coach at UF
George Banko, DA at Bama, highly respected
William Gay - former NFL CB
Some interesting names with football experience https://t.co/nkVSVHhmOk
It was said Dan Quinn's greatest coaching quality was his ability to put together a fantastic staff— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) February 14, 2024
✅Mission accomplished
“Rotten facilities, shitty stadium and you still have enough luster to attract professionals.” - Doc Walker on Dan Quinn. @RickDocWalker always hits home for me.— Chief (@Chief_0324) February 15, 2024
This is awesome— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) February 15, 2024
Listened to a few Ben Johnson pressers throughout the season where he credited Blough with specific play designs to attack certain looks/tendencies https://t.co/ExslPySl4N
William Gay is the Commanders new assistant defensive backs coach. He has one of my favorite clips ever https://t.co/q7xD11Qpfw— Donnell (@D_Wright_One) February 15, 2024
Falcons lose director of coaching ops Sarah Hogan to the Commanders, where she'll be the coaching chief of staff.— Daniel Flick (@ByDanielFlick) February 15, 2024
During his introductory press conference, Raheem Morris was complimentary of Hogan:
"Sarah is going to absolutely take us to the next level."
Underrated loss. https://t.co/3f1dQuwhrD
New Commanders "player development coach" Pete Ohnegian played the role of "football player" in both The Replacements and Any Given Sunday.— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) February 15, 2024
Washington fans you should be excited... These guys are the real deal, trust me‼️— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) February 15, 2024
Teachers and Leaders everywhere https://t.co/T1VAxgmUsQ— Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) February 15, 2024
University of Florida fans seem the same sort of happy that Darnell Stapleton left that Giants fans had about Bobby Johnson being hired here.— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) February 15, 2024
Doesn’t seem popular in Gainesville.
Starting Running Back production under Anthony Lynn:— Eric Sully (@CommandersRealm) February 15, 2024
2003 Fred Taylor: 1572 yds.
2004 Fred Taylor: 1224 yds.
2005 Julius Jones: 993 yds
2006 Julius Jones: 1084 yds.
2007 Jamaal Lewis: 1305 yds.
2008 Jamal Lewis: 1002 yds.
2009 Thomas Jones: 1402 yds.
2010 LaDanian Tomlinson:…
I’m not usually one to buy too much into coaches press conferences, but Joe Whitt Jr. just knocked that one out of the park.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 15, 2024
This was the quote from defensive coordinator Joe Whitt at today's press conference that made me smile and say, "That's my guy": pic.twitter.com/tYIS7U56AC— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) February 16, 2024
“The way we live is not for everybody… We’re gonna run and put our bodies on people. In a violent manner” Commanders new defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. with a quote !! Very excited about this hire !— Bryan Colbert Jr (@BC__TV) February 15, 2024
Previous Washington defensive coordinators: Yeah, I mean, uh, the takeaways will come, everyone just needs to, you know, do their job, keep chopping wood, head down, blurpity blurpity...— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) February 15, 2024
Joe Whitt: "The ball is life. It's like air. We gotta have it."
Joe Whitt, after talking about Micah Parsons and how the Cowboys moved him around to create matchup problems: "We have some guys here that we feel can create some real matchup problems."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 15, 2024
St Juste, Jamin Davis, Darrick Forrest should all be very grateful for the Quinn hire. The staff DQ assembled is going to earn all three of those guys some $$ heading into free agency next winter.— Paul (@paulwillFGP) February 15, 2024
Put Quan & Forbes in there too— Big Doug (@DougMcCrayNFL) February 15, 2024
Joe Whitt: "I really liked Forbes when he came out. Not only Forbes, but they have Quan on the back end. ... We have quality young players here. We're just ready to get to work with them."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 15, 2024
Kliff wants to get this presser over with you can tell he just wants to coach ball and watch film #httc— Hugh (@CommandersPost) February 15, 2024
Kliff Kingsbury praised David Blough, the Commanders' new assistant QBs coach, as "one of the brightest quarterbacks I've been around." Blough played for Kingsbury in Arizona in late 2022.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 15, 2024
Blough spent much of his playing career with Ben Johnson in Detroit. They started on the…
I guess we're gonna have to find a name for Washington's new offensive system.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) February 16, 2024
Here's Kliff Kingsbury talking about the Air Raid offense at his introductory press conference: pic.twitter.com/FMP4jCTakZ
Kliff Kingsbury on what traits he looks for in a QB:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 15, 2024
"The Chiefs quarterback."
Funny comment but one with reality since Kingsbury coached Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech.
Impressive stats on new Commanders coaching group: 269 total years of NFL experience on this staff, 175 as coaches and 94 as players. 15 Super Bowl rings. pic.twitter.com/FV1qQFyo02— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 15, 2024
Rick Snider’s Washington says the Washington Commanders new coordinators are bangers. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/A4lYagDV9r— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) February 15, 2024
Joe Alt walking me through keys to various successful blocks, including a nifty second-level block (one of his specialties), base block and a teach tape caliber zone cut-off. pic.twitter.com/3lwxLiXGxu— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) February 14, 2024
I watched @jjmccarthy09 workout yesterday and he blew me away …. https://t.co/YJK6Dlcgmh— Paul Alexander (@CoachPaulAlex) February 15, 2024
I asked Thomas Dimitroff why there aren’t more stash-and-develop QB plans like Green Bay. Answer? Coaches who want to get to 9 wins and keep their job.— Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) February 15, 2024
“There are lazy coaches out there who don’t have it in them to develop young players and they’re worried about the time frame” pic.twitter.com/y6tNVk2kOo
The realist shit I ever heard concerning @CALEBcsw I hope he listening ❤️ #HTTC pic.twitter.com/uwemWYqWPL— The Real Telly (@DCdude202) February 14, 2024
So much will be said about Caleb Williams from now until the #NFLDraft — @BruceFeldmanCFB on what should #DaBears do at 1st overall?#NFL pic.twitter.com/8b8SxqEREG— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 14, 2024
Mike Macdonald and John Schneider moving forward with Geno Smith for 2024. The right move. https://t.co/AtjvfgljnN— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 15, 2024
Bears are releasing former Pro Bowl guard Cody Whitehair, per sources. After Whitehair spent the past eight seasons in Chicago, the Bears are giving him the chance to sign with another team before free agency begins in mid March. pic.twitter.com/VW1eKhllTJ— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 15, 2024
Breaking: The #Bears are releasing S Eddie Jackson. pic.twitter.com/dL9wGWXo4W— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 15, 2024
The XFL kickoff rule is probably not gonna happen in the NFL #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/BUzLxiK9eI— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 15, 2024
October 12, 1992— Old Time Football (@Ol_TimeFootball) February 15, 2024
Art Monk becomes the All-Time #NFL receptions leader#HTTR pic.twitter.com/pX7CxGcA2M
Even though it was 10+ years ago I’m still a mark to hear Robert talk about his rookie season. Rocket ship. The rest was quite different but that year was wild. pic.twitter.com/JfwjmPBZsb— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 15, 2024
Yeah, It’s really happening! Coming this summer. Full reveal in May #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/yMMXz7OeR8— EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 15, 2024
Deni Avdija dropped 41 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. What a game for the 23 year old. pic.twitter.com/1Dxtgq8NhL— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 15, 2024
For those of you who wondered just how many kangaroos there are, and how close they got to people, etc. This is the nature strip behind mum & dad’s house at 15:15 on a Thursday. pic.twitter.com/Ak7SycinvX— Ben B (@bbarling) February 15, 2024
Super Bowl meeting pic.twitter.com/zOAEETAKxB— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) February 13, 2024
