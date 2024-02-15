Kliff Kingsbury Washington Commanders Introductory Presser

The Washington Commanders officially announced their coaching staff under new head coach Dan Quinn this morning. This is a new era in Washington football that started with the ownership group led by managing partner Josh Harris buying the team. Adam Peters is the new GM, and will work with Quinn to reshape a team that desperately needed massive changes from the top down.

Kliff Kingsbury was a big hire for Dan Quinn, and the former Arizona Cardinals head coach will take over as the Commanders offensive coordinator. He spent last season with USC, working with projected #1 overall pick Caleb Williams. That brief connection has fueled speculation that Washington could trade up from the second overall pick to select their next QB. Kingsbury was reportedly going to join the Las Vegas Raiders staff until contract negotiations broke down.

Kliff Kingsbury Presser

LIVE: New OC Kliff Kingsbury meets the media https://t.co/AeZlBTNKs5 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 15, 2024

Quarterbacks:

Kingsbury said he likes to learn what makes quarterbacks tick, get to the bottom of who they are as people — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 15, 2024

Year away from the NFL at USC:

Kliff Kingsbury tells reporters his year away from the NFL at USC will make him a better coach:



"I hope so. Coach [Lincoln] Riley is a phenomenal coach, to be able to watch him was a great learning experience. To be around the young players re-energized me. It gave me a chance… — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 15, 2024

Las Vegas Raiders contract negotiations breakdown:

Kliff Kingsbury declined to get into specifics with the Raiders and the process of getting here. Just said he has the utmost respect for Antonio Pierce. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 15, 2024

Air Raid vs Balanced offense:

Kingsbury said he wants the Commanders offense to be balanced, run the ball and utilize play-action passes — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 15, 2024

Kliff Kingsbury on running the air-raid offense, said he threw it a ton in college because of his QB talent. Wasn't that way in NFL:



"We want to be balanced, we want to be able to run the football and play-action pass and do whatever it takes to win. I wouldn't categorize… — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 15, 2024

Building great offenses requires great players:

Kliff Kingsbury says he’s heard great things about the DMV - knows that building great offenses requires great players pic.twitter.com/x2VmPpoSK3 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 15, 2024

Going from head coach to offensive coordinator:

New @Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury on his role and him looking forward to just focusing on offense. #NFL pic.twitter.com/WlkW6hhz28 — Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) February 15, 2024

Caleb Williams:

Kliff Kingsbury mostly dodged Ben Standig's question about Caleb Williams: "He's a great kid, no doubt. Just getting to watch Lincoln [Riley] from afar and observe him and how he does things was huge. ... Really diving back into the everyday teaching ... this allowed me to get… — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 15, 2024

QB he wants:

Kliff Kingsbury on what traits he looks for in a QB:



"The Chiefs quarterback."



Funny comment but one with reality since Kingsbury coached Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 15, 2024

Kliff Kingsbury asked what his ideal fit for a QB would be: "The Chiefs quarterback."

Then: "When the money is on the table you have to make plays with your feet, move around enough to escape and make a play."

Don't have to be Lamar or Kyler, but have to "buy time." — John Keim (@john_keim) February 15, 2024

Return to the NFL:

Kingsbury said he didn’t come back to the NFL with something to prove. Just loves football and wants to have success — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 15, 2024

Dan Quinn:

Kliff Kingsbury on Dan Quinn: "He's a guy I've always looked at as if there's an opportunity it would be great to work with him...There's no better leader than Dan Quinn and Adam Peters." — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 15, 2024

Washington Commanders players:

Kliff Kingsbury says he's just starting to look through the Commanders offense but "there are some pieces there" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 15, 2024

Adapting the scheme to the personnel:

Kingsbury said a key part of an offense is being able to adapt to its personnel. Added that the staff will be collaborative to put their players in the best position to succeed — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 15, 2024

Kliff Kingsbury on successful offenses: "Being able to adapt to your personnel, do what you do best and not ask them to do what they can't. ... You got to be able to run the football in four-minute and throw it in two-minute." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 15, 2024

Evolving:

Kingsbury says if offenses don’t evolve and adapt they won’t succeed. He’s right. pic.twitter.com/R4NeBk8FFY — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 15, 2024

Kingsbury: "I'm not afraid to ask questions; I'm big on evolving." — John Keim (@john_keim) February 15, 2024

Anthony Lynn:

Kliff Kingsbury on Anthony Lynn: "You cant have enough Texas Tech Red Raider, rocket scientists on the staff...To have a football mind like that, a leader like that is huge for us." — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 15, 2024

Kingsbury said he’s excited about having Anthony Lynn on the staff. He’s had a “tremendous” track record with running backs — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 15, 2024

Kliff Kingsbury on adding Anthony Lynn to his staff:



"Excited about Anthony. We're going to see where he fits in. He's had a tremendous track record with running backs and run scheme. It will be collaborative." — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 15, 2024

Assistant QB coach David Blough: