Joe Whitt Jr. Washington Commanders Introductory Presser

The Washington Commanders officially announced their coaching staff under new head coach Dan Quinn this morning. This is a new era in Washington football that started with the ownership group led by managing partner Josh Harris buying the team. Adam Peters is the new GM, and will work with Quinn to reshape a team that desperately needed massive changes from the top down.

Joe Whitt Jr. spent the last 3 seasons working under Dan Quinn as the Dallas Cowboys secondary coach. He followed Quinn to Washington and got his first defensive coordinator job. The Cowboys defense was noticeably better under Quinn and their secondary has improved with Whitt Jr. in charge. He will now take over a defense that constantly had issues with communication and routinely allowed big plays from opposing defenses that had fans and players throwing their hands up in frustration and anger. Whitt Jr. was brought to Washington to fix those issues and have a better turnaround than what the Cowboys saw over the last few seasons.

Joe Whitt Jr. Presser