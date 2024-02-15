The Washington Commanders announce head coach Dan Quinn’s new coaching staff

There has been a lot of news about the Washington Commanders new coaching staff, but the only official hires before today were head coach Dan Quinn, offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. Washington announced the hiring of special teams coordinator Larry Izzo this morning, and then released their list of the new and returning coaches on Quinn’s staff. Most of these names have been reported and covered here in our continuing coverage of Washington’s front office and coaching changes.

Quinn only retained three coaches from Ron Rivera’s staff(QB coach Tavita Pritchard, WRs coach Bobby Engram, assistant LBs coach Ryan Kerrigan). The coordinators are the big names, but Washington also another former head coach that brings a lot of experience and knowledge to the team. Anthony Lynn was poached from the 49ers to be the Commanders run game coordinator/RBs coach, and will work closely with new OL coach Bobby Johnson.

Former Philadelphia Eagles QB coach/OC Brian Johnson’s title wasn’t reported, but he was expected to be the team’s offensive pass game coordinator. Dan Quinn gave him that title, along with the role of assistant head coach.

Washington Commanders Coaching Staff

Head Coach/Coaching Support Staff

Head Coach - Dan Quinn

Coaching Chief of Staff - Sarah Hogan

Player Development Coach - Pete Ohnegian

Offense

Offensive Coordinator - Kliff Kingsbury

Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Pass Game Coordinator - Brian Johnson

Quarterbacks - Tavita Pritchard

Assistant QB coach - David Blough

Run game coordinator/Running backs - Anthony Lynn

Offensive line - Bobby Johnson

Assistant offensive line - Darnell Stapleton

Wide receivers - Bobby Engram

Tight ends: David Raih

Offensive quality control - Shane Toub

Offensive assistant - Andre Coleman

Defense

Defensive Coordinator - Joe Whitt Jr

Defensive pass game coordinator - Jason Simmons

Senior defensive assistant - John Pagano

Defensive backs - Tommy Donatell

Assistant defensive backs - William Gay

Linebackers - Ken Norton Jr

Assistant Linebackers/Pass rush specialist - Ryan Kerrigan

Defensive line - Darryl Tapp

Assistant defensive line - Sharrif Floyd

Defensive quality control coach - George Banko

Special Teams

Special teams coordinator- Larry Izzo