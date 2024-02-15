The Washington Commanders announce head coach Dan Quinn’s new coaching staff

There has been a lot of news about the Washington Commanders new coaching staff, but the only official hires before today were head coach Dan Quinn, offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. Washington announced the hiring of special teams coordinator Larry Izzo this morning, and then released their list of the new and returning coaches on Quinn’s staff. Most of these names have been reported and covered here in our continuing coverage of Washington’s front office and coaching changes.
Quinn only retained three coaches from Ron Rivera’s staff(QB coach Tavita Pritchard, WRs coach Bobby Engram, assistant LBs coach Ryan Kerrigan). The coordinators are the big names, but Washington also another former head coach that brings a lot of experience and knowledge to the team. Anthony Lynn was poached from the 49ers to be the Commanders run game coordinator/RBs coach, and will work closely with new OL coach Bobby Johnson.
Former Philadelphia Eagles QB coach/OC Brian Johnson’s title wasn’t reported, but he was expected to be the team’s offensive pass game coordinator. Dan Quinn gave him that title, along with the role of assistant head coach.
Washington Commanders Coaching Staff
Head Coach/Coaching Support Staff
Head Coach - Dan Quinn
Coaching Chief of Staff - Sarah Hogan
Player Development Coach - Pete Ohnegian
Offense
Offensive Coordinator - Kliff Kingsbury
Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Pass Game Coordinator - Brian Johnson
Quarterbacks - Tavita Pritchard
Assistant QB coach - David Blough
Run game coordinator/Running backs - Anthony Lynn
Offensive line - Bobby Johnson
Assistant offensive line - Darnell Stapleton
Wide receivers - Bobby Engram
Tight ends: David Raih
Offensive quality control - Shane Toub
Offensive assistant - Andre Coleman
Defense
Defensive Coordinator - Joe Whitt Jr
Defensive pass game coordinator - Jason Simmons
Senior defensive assistant - John Pagano
Defensive backs - Tommy Donatell
Assistant defensive backs - William Gay
Linebackers - Ken Norton Jr
Assistant Linebackers/Pass rush specialist - Ryan Kerrigan
Defensive line - Darryl Tapp
Assistant defensive line - Sharrif Floyd
Defensive quality control coach - George Banko
Special Teams
Special teams coordinator- Larry Izzo
