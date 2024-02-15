All aTwitter: 15 February 2024 - Boys, we’ve got ourselves a coaching staff in Washington!

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
A big move for Washington: Commanders are hiring 49ers assistant head coach Anthony Lynn as their run-game coordinator, per league source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2024
Commanders made a run at Lynn last year, but get him this year. Here’s one reason why: Lynn is close with HC Dan Quinn and GM Adam Peters. pic.twitter.com/Ei8W2H6Upo
Anthony Lynn will not have an “assistant head coach” title in DC like he did in SF, I’m told.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 14, 2024
He held that title in Buffalo and San Francisco in the years before and after the 4 years when he was the HC of the Chargers.
I thought Anthony Lynn got a raw deal with the Chargers. He’s another former head coach that has extensive experience coaching RB’s. This was another great hire for a @Commanders staff/front office that’s coming together nicely. Fans should be getting excited. #NFL— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) February 14, 2024
Rushing epa/play under Anthony Lynn— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) February 14, 2024
2015: 5th (BUF)
2016: 1st (BUF)
2017: 9th (LAC)
2018: 5th (LAC)
2019: 18th (LAC)
2020: 28th (LAC)
2021: 24th (DET)
2022: 11th (SF)
2023: 1st (SF)
I like Lynn’s experience with the run game it’ll be interesting to see what happens though #HTTC pic.twitter.com/hmqRFcqlLQ
Anthony Lynn is about as big a get as you can get for RBC/RGC. Definitely bolsters the OLC hire. This staff is extremely credible, all three units.— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) February 14, 2024
Now this is a very interesting hire. Kingsbury historically has been all about the passing game. A run game coordinator that can help him build a foundation and marry the run/pass game could be hugely important to his success. https://t.co/gIeJmOazMJ— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 14, 2024
No disrespect to his offensive staff in Arizona, but I don’t think Kliff Kingsbury has gotten close to the level of support that he’ll have here in Washington.— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) February 14, 2024
Tom Donatell is 34 years old. He started with the Seahawks and spent the last 3 seasons with the Chargers. His dad, Ed Donatell, coached in the NFL for 32 years. https://t.co/W7ntWsxblT— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 14, 2024
The Commanders are hiring Darryl Tapp as their defensive line coach, a source confirmed.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 14, 2024
Tapp played in Washington in 2013 and was the 49ers assistant DL coach the last three seasons.
A promotion for former #Hokies assistant (and star DE) Darryl Tapp. https://t.co/sn2UUBxWRa— Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) February 14, 2024
#Commanders hired now- former #49ers assistant defensive line coach Darryl Tapp as their defensive line coach, per a league source. Had interest from other teams, including #Titans. Tapp, 39, played in #NFL for a dozen seasons, including Washington franchise in 2013, and is a…— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 14, 2024
Washington Commanders 2024 coaching staff (FINAL)— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 14, 2024
HC - DQ
OC - KK
DC - JWJ
STC - Izzo
OL - B.Johnson
QBs - Pritchard
WRs - Engram
RGC - Lynn
TEs - Raih
DL - Darryl Tapp
LBs - Norton Jr.
DBs - Donatell
ADL - Floyd
DPGC - Simmons
PRS- Kerrigan
SDA - Pagano
TBD - Brian Johnson
Gotta imagine the bill for this coaching staff is gonna be a doosy— Big Doug (@DougMcCrayNFL) February 14, 2024
Cole Popovich gets a new deal and the Commanders get Bobby Johnson... https://t.co/krbZWHq6Yc— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) February 14, 2024
The Commanders are hiring Lions senior director of player personnel Lance Newmark as assistant GM, per source.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 14, 2024
They are also moving Martin Mayhew into a new role as senior personnel executive and advisor to GM Adam Peters.
And Marty Hurney will take on an advisory role.
Martin Mayhew and Marty Hurney are staying with the Washington Commanders, but with different roles, per source.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 14, 2024
Mayhew is now the senior personnel executive and advisor to the GM.
Hurney is transitioning to an advisor role, supporting football operations. pic.twitter.com/tdmCHoMA4n
Two of the best teams at the NFL Draft in recent years have been the 49ers and Lions. The #Commanders in Adam Peters and Lance Newmark now have a key guy from each team's draft process.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) February 14, 2024
Lance Newmark was a good hire for Washington IMO. He pushed hard for Kerbey Joseph with Lions back in 2022. They selected him in the 3rd round and he’s been a starter for them ever since pic.twitter.com/L49tqq3NYY— obvlon (@obvlon) February 15, 2024
For the Jayden fan club: Why Riddick sees Jayden Daniels as the clear-cut No. 2 QB in the draft - via @ESPN App https://t.co/xZloHb3pCx— John Keim (@john_keim) February 14, 2024
I feel like Washington needs a new center.— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) February 14, 2024
But what about Ricky Stromberg? https://t.co/E9WR0sZBCn
I gotta get a chip man, that's the only thing I care about rn— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) February 14, 2024
No I didn't, Why not us in Washington? https://t.co/ASt5n1aziQ— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) February 14, 2024
A change in San Francisco: Steve Wilks is out as the 49ers defensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/atNB1ConXy— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2024
Never asked for a trade. However, I do understand it’s a business. Preparing for whatever is next! https://t.co/KwNaAUl7HO— Haason 7 Reddick (blue check) (@Haason7Reddick) February 13, 2024
One person has died, and at least 9 people hurt in shooting at the Chiefs parade in Downtown KC.— Fantasy Fanatics (@FFB_Fanatics) February 14, 2024
Kansas City Police Department have 3 people in custody. pic.twitter.com/eUuRf8w98P
An Omaha hero tackled one of the suspected shooters at today's tragic mass shooting in Kansas City.— Bill Schammert (@BillSchammert) February 15, 2024
"I didn't think about it. It's just a reaction. I didn't hesitate - just do it," said Paul Contreras. #omaha | #chiefsparade pic.twitter.com/DU7RvBEPkD
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves says 22 are wounded from gunshots in the shooting after the Chiefs Super Bowl parade. One person has died. Graves also said three people are now detained and "under investigation." pic.twitter.com/IiVuRDWZgj— MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 14, 2024
Mom dies in #Chiefs parade shooting, the second victim confirmed dead— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 14, 2024
“She was the most wonderful, beautiful person,”
“She was a local DJ. She did everybody’s weddings. We all know her. She was so full of life.”
Absolutely Heartbreaking https://t.co/6rUqaTgdTV https://t.co/ywSxQBlPse pic.twitter.com/gMKKHomu3R
Children’s Mercy Hospital is treating 11 children for injuries from the #Chiefs Super Bowl Parade shooting.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 14, 2024
9 of them suffered gunshot wounds https://t.co/fNxsH4q3Kq https://t.co/r0gwGndh7m pic.twitter.com/blkTdlEeYh
UPDATE: Children’s Mercy confirms it is treating 12 patients from the rally.— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) February 14, 2024
Eleven are children, and nine have gunshot wounds. https://t.co/0RhT2HsuHO
Statement from the Kansas City Chiefs pic.twitter.com/erKsrF3SX8— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 14, 2024
