Lance Newmark hired as Assistant GM; two current executives get new job titles

The Washington Commanders have almost filled all open positions on Dan Quinn’s new coaching staff. GM Adam Peters has now added a major piece to his new front office, and we’ve got some updates on executives from the previous regime. The team announced the hiring of Lance Newmark as Peters’ first assistant GM. Newmark has been in the Detroit Lions scouting department and front office for 26 years, and spent the last two years as their Senior Director of Player Personnel. The Lions have been improving to a top team in the NFL over the last few years, getting to the NFC Championship this year.

This is Peters’ first major hire for his front office. He also has decided to keep both former GM Martin Mayhew and former Executive vice president of football/player personnel Marty Hurney in the organization, but in different roles. Mayhew's job title is now Senior Personnel Executive/Advisor to the GM. Mayhew and Peters spent four years together under GM John Lynch in the San Francisco 49ers front office. Mayhew was also in the same Lions front office as Newmark from 2001 to 20115.

Marty Hurney's new job title is now simply advisor, and he will be supporting football operations. It has been reported managing partner Josh Harris "leaned on" Hurney during the process of reshaping the organization.

Detroit Lions profile:

Lance Newmark enters his 28th year in the National Football League and 26th in the Lions Player Personnel department. The 2023 season will be Newmark’s second as the Lions Senior Director of Player Personnel, having been elevated to his position after five seasons as Director of Player Personnel. In his current role, Newmark, 48, helps oversee the department’s comprehensive college and pro scouting operations, while evaluating prospects in both areas. Additionally, he assists with the weekly management of the Lions roster and the implementation of Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes’ scouting vision throughout the player personnel department. Newmark works closely with Holmes in all aspects of the Lions scouting effort. He brings nearly three decades of college scouting experience to the club’s NFL Draft process and plays an important role during the annual NFL Free Agency period as well. In addition to his scouting and roster management duties, Newmark supervises the day-to-day operations of the Lions Football Information and Football Technology departments and serves as the liaison between these departments and the Lions Player Personnel operation. During his time with the Lions, Newmark has also served as the club’s Director of College Scouting for two years, Assistant Director of College Scouting for seven years, National Scout for three years and as an Area Scout for six years. His time in Detroit began in 1998, when he assisted the player personnel department with various scouting assignments during the season and in preparation for the 1999 NFL Draft. Newmark was officially hired to the club’s scouting staff in May 1999. Prior to joining the Lions, he spent two years with the San Diego Chargers as a Staff Assistant. Raised in La Mesa, Calif., Newmark played wide receiver for two years at San Diego Mesa College, before transferring to the University of San Diego for one year, where injuries ended his playing career. He holds a degree in social sciences. Newmark and his wife, Jennifer, have three daughters, Laci, Kendall and Ava.

