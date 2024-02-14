Dan Quinn’s Coaching Staff is Starting to Take Shape

When Dan Quinn was hired the Washington Commanders fanbase was divided on whether he was the right choice or just another guy the team settled for. Flash forward 11 days, and even though the jury is still out on that first topic, the conversation has now shifted to the staff Quinn is putting together.

With Quinn, the focus is clearly on hiring the best fitting candidate that can lead a group of men onto the field. While Dan Quinn is no different than other coaches in that, he has his guys, the staff he’s assembling is full of a good mix of both hungry coaches looking to prove themselves as well as established names that anchor a staff.

Quinn is enacting a gameplan with this coaching search that both finds his guys and brings in several candidates that know the lay of the NFC East already. While seasoned fans gasp every time a Dallas assistant is hired, the franchise further cripples one of its NFC East rivals in terms of personnel who knows their current system.

In this episode:

I go over each hire and gauge/break down the fit or what I think of each coach.

Does bringing in Ken Norton Jr. and shifting Ryan Kerrigan from the D-Line over to Assistant LB’s Coach signal any type of shift in scheme?

Hiring Bobby Johnson after New York fired him is a definite head-scratcher. But NFC East familiarity might be more important. Is the concern a needed factor?

Does hiring Kliff Kingsbury signal in any way who they might draft?

