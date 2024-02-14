Which position coach hire stands out most?

Dan Quinn has wasted no time building quite an impressive coaching staff on paper. What stands out most is former coordinators' willingness to join Washington’s coaching staff as offensive and defensive assistants. Former offensive coordinator Brian Johnson has agreed to join the staff in a pivotal assistant role on offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s staff. John Pagano and Ken Norton Jr have joined Washington’s staff as Senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach, respectively. What this resembles, to me, is Quinn not hesitating to hire the best coaches available for the job. Though it is still undetermined how things will mesh as the staff is finalized and the roster is set, it seems like a good start for Quinn.

In this Trap or Dive episode, we discuss:

The latest on Washington’s coaching staff; which position coach stands out most?

Would you take Dan Quinn and his current staff over what Ben Johnson or Mike MacDonald would have brought to Washington?

Is Bobby Johnson's criticism warranted or nonsense?

What would you do with Washington’s number two pick - Would you do what it takes to trade up to one overall?

