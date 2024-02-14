Daily Slop - 14 Feb 24: The only remaining Commanders opening is reportedly the RB position coach

Commanders links

In case you haven’t noticed, there’s a new buzz phrase being thrown around the Washington Commanders’ facility.

This is the first time Peters and Quinn have worked together, but they have been aligned from the moment they spoke during the interview process. Peters felt as if he was “interviewing almost a person just like me,” and the two were “speaking the same language.”

Peters didn’t say much about what his and Quinn’s shared vision is for the roster, other than to say that “you guys will all love to watch, the fans of the Commanders not only just here in the DMV but all over the world, will love watching Dan’s team play.” Quinn, however, did provide some insight; regardless of the offensive and defensive scheme, his team is going to be “explosive and physical.”

“When you watch it on TV and you turn the volume down, you just see how fast and physical and aggressive you are on both sides of the ball, finishers,” Peters said. “That type of style is what you’re looking for. And whether it’s 4-3, 3-4, however you want to talk, Wide Zone, any type of offense, it’s finding those types of guys that...we want to bring in the building and people that love football who are going to give it all for us on the field.”

Brett Veach’s masterclass on revamping a Chiefs’ roster should be adopted by Adam Peters.

There is a famous Tony Robbins quote that says, “Success leaves clues. People who succeed at the highest level are doing something differently than everyone else does.” Well, what better example and blueprint to follow than what Brett Veach has done with the Kansas City Chiefs?

Since Veach took over in 2017, the Chiefs have made the playoffs every year, went to the Super Bowl four times, and won the three Vince Lombardi trophies. If that is not the blueprint for a dynasty, I don’t know what is.

Commanders should follow the Chiefs’ model to prosperity

Veach’s scenario is slightly different than Adam Peters’ as he was with the Chiefs in multiple roles before being promoted to general manager. Regardless, there are clues that he can garner from Kansas City’s success and pull over to the Washington Commanders.

Like Veach, it seems that Peters looks at a lot of different data points and leverages analytics to make his decisions. Has he been following a quarterback for the last few years - Caleb Williams or Drake Maye? Who knows, but one thing is for sure, the first thing that he will need to identify is the franchise quarterback.

With an abundance of draft picks and the most salary cap space of any team, Peters will have an opportunity to [overhaul] the Commanders’ roster. The cupboard is fairly dry, but don’t be surprised if he makes some moves that infuriate fans, as Veach had to do.

[T]here was no Ashburn Syndrome in Kansas City. No overvaluation of the players on the current roster.

So, what does Peters need to do to revamp the Commanders? Let’s break it down:

1. Identify your franchise quarterback

2. Revamp your offensive line through the draft and bring in 1-2 key free agents

3. Continue to get value for key players in trades

4. Nobody is untradeable. If the Chiefs could trade Hill, who isn’t available on the Commanders’ current roster?

5. Never get complacent with the players you have on your roster and avoid getting infected by Ashburn Syndrome.

[O]n Tuesday, they hired David Raih as their tight ends coach. Raih, 43, was a senior offensive assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

Raih is the first Washington assistant thus far with experience working with new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Raih’s first full-time coaching job came in 2013 with Kingsbury at Texas Tech as the assistant quarterback coach and outside receivers coach. Kingsbury was in his first season as head coach of Texas Tech.

Raih, who played collegiately at Iowa, moved to the NFL with the Green Bay Packers in 2014. He spent five years with the Packers, working with the wide receivers and offensive line.

In 2019, Raih went to Arizona, reuniting with Kingsbury as his wide receivers coach for two seasons. In 2021, Raih returned to the college game, landing with Vanderbilt as the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

He resigned after one year at Vanderbilt before joining Tampa Bay in 2023.

Floyd becomes the second assistant to follow Quinn from Dallas to Washington. The 32-year-old Floyd began his coaching career with the Cowboys last year as an assistant defensive line coach/defensive quality control coach.

Floyd, who played defensive tackle, was the 23rd overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings. A first-team All-American at Florida, Floyd played four NFL seasons — all with the Vikings — before a nerve injury ended his playing career.

Quinn was Floyd’s defensive coordinator for his final two seasons at Florida from 2011-12.

Former NFL player and veteran coach Bobby Engram will return next season as Washington’s wide receivers coach, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. Engram was hired by Eric Bieniemy last offseason and joins quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard coaches who’ll be on Quinn’s staff.

In his 13-year coaching career, Engram has had stops with the 49ers (2011), Pitt Panthers (2012-13), Baltimore Ravens (2014-21) and Wisconsin (2022) before coming to Washington in 2023.

Engram, Pritchard and Ryan Kerrigan will all return in 2024, with Kerrigan taking on the role of outside linebackers coach/pass rush specialist.

The only position offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury must fill on his staff now is running backs coach. Former running backs coach Randy Jordan is now in Tennessee.

At USC, Norton helped develop some tremendous linebackers, such as Brian Cushing, Clay Matthews Jr. and Rey Maualuga. When he went to the Seahawks, he was the position coach for Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright. It was with the Seahawks that Norton first met Quinn.

In 2015, he received his first chance as a defensive coordinator with the Raiders. His head coach? Jack Del Rio. After three seasons with the Raiders, Norton returned to Seattle as Carroll’s defensive coordinator, reuniting with Wagner and Wright.

In Washington, Jamin Davis could certainly use a coach with Norton’s pedigree and experience.

The Washington Commanders face a defining offseason and with the superb cards they have been dealt, can’t afford to mess it up.

After years of being irrelevant in the NFC East, the Commanders could be about to ascend. With a new owner (Josh Harris), general manager (Adam Peters), and head coach (Dan Quinn) they are making the right moves.

Depending on which sports talk show you listen to, either Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels could be seen as “the guy” so the Commanders will have their choice at No. 2.

General manager Adam Peters stated that they would build through the draft and look for some good value free agents to complement their draft haul. That feels like a good plan.

