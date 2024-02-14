All aTwitter: 14 February 2024 - Kliff Kingsbury reunites with new Commanders TE coach; Bobby Engram stays on as WR coach

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Bucs lose another member of their offensive staff in David Raih (sounds like "rye"). Washington putting together a nice staff. https://t.co/ChWhHbVW8Q— Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 13, 2024
Washington hired former Tampa Bay senior offensive analyst David Raih as TEs coach, source confirmed.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) February 13, 2024
Raih played QB at Iowa from 1999 to 2002. He worked with Kliff Kingsbury at Texas Tech and Arizona, with some years in Green Bay in the middle.
-Per league source:— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 12, 2024
former Chargers & Raiders defensive coordinator John Pagano will join the Washington Commanders staff.
Pagano, a former Broncos assistant under Vic Fangio, was a hot name this cycle, had multiple teams interested.@KOAColorado
New Commanders hire John Pogano— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) February 12, 2024
- Most recently Broncos OLB coach from 2020-21
- Former Chargers and Raiders defensive coordinator
- 20+ years of NFL coaching experience
Another experience hire from Dan Quinn. Pagano was wanted by a lot of teams #HTTC pic.twitter.com/uksOg4hNtU
Former #Raiders and #Seahawks defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. is joining the #Commanders as their linebackers coach, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 12, 2024
A former All-Pro LB, Norton most recently coached the position at UCLA. Now he reunites with former Seattle colleague Dan Quinn in Washington. pic.twitter.com/ir2MYOgPCH
The defensive crew Dan Quinn and the Commanders are putting together is outstanding.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 12, 2024
Ken Norton Jr. coaching up the linebackers is going to be a massive addition. Quinn/ Whitt/ Simmons/ Norton is a night and day improvement from the assistants on the staff a year ago.
Washington Commanders 2024 coaching staff (NEW UPDATE)— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 13, 2024
HC - Quinn
OC - Kingsbury
DC - Joe Whitt Jr
STC - Izzo
OL - Bobby Johnson
QBs - Tavita Pritchard
TEs - David Raih
LBs - Ken Norton Jr.
DPGC - Jason Simmons
PRS- Ryan Kerrigan
SDA - John Pagano
TBD - Brian Johnson
The Commanders are keeping Bobby Engram as their WRs coach, per sources.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 13, 2024
Like Tavita Pritchard, Engram was well-liked by players and did draw interest from other teams.
I believe this is where we currently stand with the Commanders coaching staff pic.twitter.com/jYlkiRCEJ2— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 13, 2024
Two more staff updates confirmed:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 13, 2024
* WR coach Bobby Engram is staying in that role. He had other options, but sticking around
*Sharriff Floyd follows Dan Quinn as Washington's assistant DL coach. The 2013 1st-round pick was assistant DL/defensive quality control coach in Dallas
Jahan Dotson is happy that fellow former Penn State WR Bobby Engram is staying in DC https://t.co/ikhnCuCPsU— Colin Crissey (@ColinPat3) February 14, 2024
This also probably means they know who the DL coach will be https://t.co/i5spwsxSd1— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) February 13, 2024
I wonder if Jeff Zgonina will continue to be the DL coach.— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) February 13, 2024
Today’s new #Commanders coaches Bobby Johnson, John Pagano and Ken Norton Jr. all have something in common.— T M (@reshmanuel) February 12, 2024
They were on the Raiders staff under head coach…Jack Del Rio pic.twitter.com/WK4EXCqz7t
Found a coaching clinic video of Commanders new OL coach Bobby Johnson. Within the first 10 mins, he talks about having an aligned vision with the OC. Aligned vision is something Dan Quinn and Adam Peters have been stressing.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 13, 2024
Full video: https://t.co/22qdFDWTdC pic.twitter.com/SDMx7xN8jO
A reunion with Kirk Cousins? New odds from @bookies have the Washington Commanders as the new favorites to sign Captain Kirk in free agency. pic.twitter.com/1JQvnP3gVD— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) February 13, 2024
Haason Reddick has reportedly been given permission to seek a trade by the Eagles.— Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) February 12, 2024
What exactly does that mean?
Ross Report™️ presented by https://t.co/GjZPuVpwo4 pic.twitter.com/LYs08ucEBW
@MoveTheSticks— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 12, 2024
A negative evaluation of Caleb Williams made news from Las Vegas last week, so we had to get our #NFLDraft expert’s thoughts on the Heisman Trophy winner:#NFL #DaBears pic.twitter.com/wQkzABFq1g
Commanders fans,— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 13, 2024
Start doing your research on Jayden Daniels.
The Heisman Trophy winning quarterback is the hot name linked to Washington at number 2 in the NFL Draft.
I spoke with @nfldraftscout on what he would do with the Commanders pick.
pic.twitter.com/fh4fb1uWuw
Overtime. Was it the right call or the wrong one? I love this take by @MaioccoNBCS on tonight’s episode of#TheNFLReport! It makes a lot of sense. pic.twitter.com/SMMmLUJwN9— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 14, 2024
#Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti, who started Super Bowl LVIII in place All-Pro Joe Thuney, played all 79 snaps despite suffering a torn UCL in his elbow in the second quarter, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 13, 2024
An MRI today revealed the full tear. Few are tougher than Allegretti, now a three-time champ. pic.twitter.com/Y4CZYgDWy8
The @Chiefs’ play call to win #SBLVIII?— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2024
"Trips right bunch f shuttle, Tom and Jerry right yellow.” (via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/NWHqLQNszr
Cleveland and KC were willing to play man coverage vs. SF. Man eliminates the layups (WR screens) and forces the QB to make tight window throws. Most coaches are scared off by the motions and shifts, but opting for sticky coverage w/some pressure makes life tougher for the play… https://t.co/dJgYQ6u6fB— Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) February 13, 2024
Here is the starting RB for each Super Bowl winning team since 2009 + their cap % pic.twitter.com/ZOhihtHAEp— Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) February 12, 2024
When Brian ran sims of the new playoff OT the difference between ball first and ball second was outrageously close. https://t.co/QWatQ1P5Oh— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) February 12, 2024
INSANE: The #Chiefs faced four of the top six offenses in the playoffs, which combined for 28.6 PPG this season.— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 12, 2024
Spagnuolo and Kansas City's defense held them to 12.5 PPG.
(Via @danorlovsky7) pic.twitter.com/t6MYikNaRD
The longest made field goals in Super Bowl history.— Pro Football Reference (@pfref) February 12, 2024
Three of the top five happened last night. #NFL | #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/sM35pKxYSR
Be careful on this story that the VA stadium for Wiz/Caps is “dead.” Virginia legislature is complicated. At least two more paths available for passage.— michael phillips (@michaelpinRVA) February 13, 2024
Will Las Vegas be in the rotation for future Super Bowls?— Sportico (@Sportico) February 12, 2024
Our @epjackson talked to President of the @Raiders, @SDMraiders1 and asked
Full interview: https://t.co/2EpBABfVG6 pic.twitter.com/V0LwwuTmPE
#SBLVIII MVP @PatrickMahomes at @Disneyland! pic.twitter.com/LiMVRXXYwr— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2024
Dire Straits performing their classic "Walk Of Life" in Rotterdam, 1992.— Rock History (@historyrock_) February 12, 2024
One of the band's most legendary performances!#DireStraits pic.twitter.com/szYuGjgOy6
