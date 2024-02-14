Key dates for the 2024 NFL offseason

February
- Feb. 19: HBCU Combine, Ochsner Sports Performance Center, New Orleans, Louisiana.
- Feb. 20: Beginning on this date through March 5 at 4 p.m. ET, clubs may designate franchise of transition tags.
- Feb. 24: HBCU Legacy Bowl, Yulman Stadium, Tulane University.
- Feb. 27: Start of NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.
March
The Scouting Combine in Indianapolis
- Feb. 27-March 4: NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana. College Pro Days Begin. Workouts of a school’s Pro Day-eligible players with players outside of the scheduled Pro Day activities are prohibited. Private dinners, meetings, interviews are permitted.
Veteran free agency / the new league year
- March 11-13: During the period beginning at 12:00 noon, New York time, on March 11 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 13, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2023 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 13.
- During the above two-day negotiating period, a prospective UFA who is not represented by an NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor is permitted to communicate directly with a new club’s front office officials (excluding the head coach and other members of the club’s coaching staff) regarding contract negotiations.
- No prospective unrestricted free agent is permitted to execute a contract with a new club until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 13.
- March 13: The 2024 League Year and Free Agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time. The first day of the 2024 League Year will end at 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 13. Clubs will receive a Personnel Notice that will include all transactions submitted to the League office during the period between 4:00 p.m., New York time, and 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 13. Trading period for 2024 begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time, after expiration of all 2023 contracts.
- March 24-27: Annual League Meeting, Orlando, Florida.
April
- April 1: Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2023 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.
- April 15: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
- April 17: Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview or conduct a physical examination with a draft- eligible player at its club facility.
- April 19: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
- April 24: Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to restricted free agents.
- Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview (including video and phone calls) or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at any location.
NFL Draft
- April 25-27: NFL Draft, Detroit, Michigan.
May
- May 2: Deadline for Clubs to exercise Fifth-Year Option for players selected in the first round of the 2021 Draft.
- May 3-6 or May 10-13: Clubs may elect to hold one of their three-day post-draft rookie minicamps from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday on one of the two weekends following the Draft.
- May 13: Rookie Football Development Programs begin.
- May 22-24: Spring League Meeting.
Loading comments...