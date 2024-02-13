Mark Tyler’s 2024 Washington Commanders Free Agent Targets

With the start of the new league year a month away, I wanted to look at some potential free agent targets Washington could entertain if they do indeed hit the open market.

The Commanders should have close to $80M in cap space, which leads the NFL. They can create even more room with some strategic cuts - Chares Leno, Andrew Wylie (Post June 1) and Logan Thomas.

Here are some free agent targets that could be a fit for the new-look Commanders.

OT:

Mike Onwenu (NE) 26 - Onwenu can play right tackle or guard and would be an upgrade to Andrew Wylie.

Jonah Williams (CIN) 26 - The former first round pick who started his career at left tackle, played better when moved to the right side. He could be a nice reclamation project on a team-friendly deal.

Mehki Becton (NYJ) 25 - Injuries have derailed the career of Becton so far, but when healthy, he’s very talented. He managed to start 16 games in 2023, however any team signing him won’t want to commit long-term until they see if the injuries are behind him. He won’t turn 25 until April, so his ceiling remains very high.

G/C:

Lloyd Cushenberry (DEN) 26 - Cushenberry has been a staple at center for the Broncos since he was drafted in 2020, starting every game he’s appeared in.

Tyler Biadasz (DAL) 26 - Biadasz has been a three-year starter at center for Dallas and has missed just two games over that stretch.

Connor Williams (MIA) 27 - Williams offers guard/center versatility and will turn 27 in May. He did end 2023 with a torn ACL so that will have to be monitored and factored in to any potential contract.

Kevin Dotson (LAR) 27 - Dotson started all 17 games at left guard for the Steelers in 2022 before coming over to the Rams and started 14 games at the same position in LA.

Jonah Jackson (DET) 27 - Jackson has started all 57 of the games he’s appeared in at left guard since entering the league in 2020.

Ezra Cleveland (JAX) 26 - Cleveland has seen time at both right and left guard, but seems more natural on the left side of the line.

WR:

Tee Higgins (CIN) 24 - One can dream...

Michael Pittman (IND) 26 - It’s unlikely the Colts will let Pittman walk, however there is always a chance...

Gabe Davis (BUF) 24 - Davis is a vertical threat who would fit very nicely into Washington’s new Air-Raid offense and would be a great compliment on the outside to Terry Mclaurin. At 6’2” 225, he has the size and speed NFL teams value.

Marquise Brown (ARI) 26 - Hollywood Brown would make a lot of sense in Washington under new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury who was his head coach in Arizona during the 2022 season.

TE:

Noah Fant (SEA) 26 - At just 26 years old, Fant has some very good football left in him. Seattle ranked 31st in the NFL in tight end usage in 2023, and subsequently Fant had his worst year as a pro after being traded to the Pacific Northwest.

Harrison Bryant (CLE) 26 - Bryant has played his carer behind David Njoku in Cleveland. He’s not going to be a feature guy, but he’s a good blocker and excellent after the catch.

EDGE:

Josh Allen (JAX) 26 - It’s hard to imagine Jacksonville letting Allen leave via free agency, but stranger things have happened...

Bryce Huff (NYJ) 25 - At just 25 and coming off a 10-sack season, Huff wants to go somewhere where he can be “the guy”. Dan Quinn’s defense could be the perfect fit for the athletic pass-rusher.

Josh Uche (NE) 25 - An undersized pass rusher, Uche had his best season in 2022, where he recorded 11.5 sacks and nine tackles for a loss.

Dorrance Armstrong (DAL) 27 - Armstrong spent his six-year career in Dallas and had his best production under Dan Quinn. He’s a logical and maybe even needed signing for Washington.

Danielle Hunter (MIN) 30 - Hunter is a bit older than the others on this list (he’ll turn 30 in October), but he’s coming off his most productive season (16.5 sacks, 23 TFL), and could be the veteran presence Quinn is looking for on the edge.

LB:

Willie Gay (KC) 26 - The Chiefs would like to retain the uber-athletic Gay, but rumor is that he will be allowed to test the market. He and Jamin Davis would make for one heck of an athletic tandem.

Patrick Queen (BAL) 24 - Baltimore likely won’t offer Queen a massive contract, as they already are paying Smith a ton of money. A move down I95 would be logical for both the Commanders and Queen.

Devin White (TB) 25 - White has fallen out of favor in Tampa Bay. At just 25, he’s still in his prime and may be a great reclamation project for Ken Norton.

Josey Jewell (DEN) 29 - The Broncos will likely be sitting out the first wave of free agency, meaning Jewell should be allowed to hit the open market. He’s a bit longer in the tooth, but he remains highly productive.

Isaiah Simmons (NYG) 26 - Simmons is not a traditional inside linebacker, but seeing the way Dan Quinn used Micah Parsons in Dallas, I think he could find a creative way to deploy a player with Simmons’ skillset.

CB:

La’Jarius Sneed (KC) 26 - Sneed is coming off his best season as a pro, and he’ll want to be paid accordingly. If Washington does make a splash in free agency, I wouldn’t mind Sneed being that cannonball.

Sean Murphy Bunting (TEN) 26 - At 6’0” 195, Murphy-Bunting should be a priority signing at corner for teams looking for an upgrade.

Jeff Okudah (ATL) 25 - At just 25, Okudah still has a ton of upside. He’s at his best in a cover 3 or man scheme, and that is what Dan Quinn is known for.

S:

Antoine Winfield (TB) 25 - Winfield is one of the prized free agents of this cycle. I know Tampa Bay will want him back, but that will depend on how contract negotiations go with Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and Lavonte David.

Geno Stone (BAL) 24 - The 24-year-old Stone is coming off a career year (68 total tackles and seven interceptions) with the Ravens and will be looking to get paid.

Kyle Dugger (NE) 27 - I’d like to see Washington re-sign Kam Curl, however if he leaves via free agency, Dugger, who is a tackling machine and boasts nine career interceptions, may be a nice replacement.

My Free Agent Plan:

Cuts:

Charles Leno: $7.25M savings

Andrew Wylie (post June 1): $4.25M savings

Logan Thomas: $6.5M savings

*96M in cap space

Re-sign:

Kam Curl - 4yr deal

Free Agent Signings: