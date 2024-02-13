All aTwitter: 13 February 2024 - It appears that Ryan Kerrigan will remain on the Commanders coaching staff

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Former #Giants OL coach Bobby Johnson finds new landing spot and stays in division. Giants had allowed the second-most sacks (85) in NFL history this season. https://t.co/g0ujEaPIZf— Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) February 12, 2024
Other staff moves, per sources:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 12, 2024
* Ryan Kerrigan is back as assistant LBs/Pass Rush specialist
* TE coach Todd Storm, OL coaches Travelle Wharton and Juan Castillo are not expected to return
Among those NOT returning, per sources: TEs coach Todd Storm, run game coordinator Juan Castillo, OL coach Travelle Wharton, senior defensive assistant/safeties coach Richard Rodgers.https://t.co/oWRiAqQDBi— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 12, 2024
Washington Commanders 2024 coaching staff (UPDATED)— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 12, 2024
HC - Dan Quinn
OC - Kliff Kingsbury
DC - Joe Whitt Jr
STC - Larry Izzo
OL - Bobby Johnson
QBs - Tavita Pritchard
DPGC - Jason Simmons
Pass Rush specialist - Ryan Kerrigan
TBD - Brian Johnson
Thoughts?
This Bobby Johnson hire is odd. Dan Quinn’s defense totalled 20 sacks over the 4 games he coached against Johnson’s Giants OL in the last 2 years. Now as Sam Howell proved this year, sacks aren’t necessarily reflective of OL performance, but still concerning— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 12, 2024
The Giants did run the ball 97 times for 476 yards at 4.9 yards per carry over those four games, for whatever that’s worth.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 12, 2024
OL coach is a critical hire on any staff but especially this one. Kingsbury known for passing, needs OL coach to help coordinate run game & mesh run/pass
I understand most #Commanders fans are not happy with the Bobby Johnson hire but in Quinn's defense he needed to hire someone with connections to the Giants to complete his NFC East bingo card#HTTC— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) February 12, 2024
Giants OL coach Bobby Johnson on his coaching style and what he expects from his players #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/Hw4K1PPmGd— WBG84 (@WBG84) February 1, 2022
Garafolo: “I’m told (Washington) also communicated to Kingsbury, We’ll do as much as we can to get the quarterback that you want.” pic.twitter.com/F1eSOMYnCB— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) February 11, 2024
"There were offensive coordinator jobs that Eric Bieniemy was very quietly involved with that he didn't end up getting ..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 12, 2024
He was in play with the Seahawks and a few other teams" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/MfSQmfgCjV
Commanders posted a couple of analytics openings:https://t.co/LGCvGKQNoFhttps://t.co/XX3rrwpQMd— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) February 12, 2024
I’m not trying to be rude or anything, but I do not work for the @Commanders organization or am I an agent, so we will all probably find out together what their plan are for resigning players. I get asked 10 x’s a day every day! @MagicJohnson hasn’t hit me yet !— Greg Curl (@CoachGCurl) February 11, 2024
Osi took the National football league and made it the international football league ❤️ this is only the beginning of his legacy there’s a whole generation of athletes to come and their dreams began with him @OsiUmenyiora https://t.co/xq9F0ewF6s— Efe Obada (@EfeObadaUK) February 12, 2024
The #Steelers and QB Mitchell Trubisky have decided to mutually part ways, sources say. The sides spoke to assess the situation and Trubisky, 29, gets a fresh start just over a month ahead of the start of the league year and free agency. pic.twitter.com/FqEFhqcuei— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 12, 2024
This has to be one of the most unfortunate and unlucky injuries ever. You tore your Achilles coming onto the field IN the Super Bowl. Devastating. pic.twitter.com/luSI1WXcBe— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 12, 2024
How on earth was Chris Jones unblocked in OT?— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 12, 2024
Listen to @MikeGolicJr explain what he believes went wrong--and marvel at how the most random things in a SB (like, say, a back-up guard coming in) can swing a game.
Pod: https://t.co/25po4Tj9rF
YouTube: https://t.co/uRsAEjforA pic.twitter.com/6Uy8pNUN6Z
Imagine if this was Stefon Diggs. Pretty outrageous moment for Travis Kelce. pic.twitter.com/ZQph4TAMZ3— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 12, 2024
Andy Reid on his interaction with Travis Kelce on the sideline pic.twitter.com/V9qEArYVA5— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 12, 2024
Defensive Pressure Leaders— Doug Analytics (@Doug_Analytics) February 12, 2024
(via @NextGenStats)
• SF
Nick Bosa: 10❗️
Javon Hargrave: 3
Arik Armstead
Logan Ryan: 3
Chase Young: 2
• KC
Chris Jones: 6
George Karlaftis: 5
McDuffie/Chenal/Bolton/Wharton: 2
Andy Reid breaks down the play that won him the Super Bowl.— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 12, 2024
( NFL) pic.twitter.com/Dt7l52sld7
Multiple #49ers players said after the game that they were not aware of the new overtime rules. The #Chiefs, on the other hand, have been planning for this scenario, and DT Chris Jones said they were going to go for two had San Francisco scored a TD, per @bylindsayhjones.… https://t.co/3p7XzVx6rJ pic.twitter.com/DHe3pn1TwQ— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 12, 2024
#49ers players saying they didn’t know/were not informed/were not prepared to execute a strategy regarding the playoff overtime rules is blowing my mind…— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) February 12, 2024
oh https://t.co/r8Ezm9Em5j pic.twitter.com/AEnGaRjTAS— Arif Hasan, but NFL (@ArifHasanNFL) February 12, 2024
: #Chiefs HC Andy Reid officially confirms that he will be returning to the team in 2024, per @RapSheet— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 12, 2024
Three-peat incoming? pic.twitter.com/RPUj8UqgOU
Craziest part of the KC year- they just won the whole thing without paying the price of organizational attrition. Both OC/DC's back. (in fact, they might bring back EB). Front office returns in full. Meanwhile, Baltimore lost a bunch of key people and didn't win it.— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) February 12, 2024
Andy Reid is building a case for greatest coach of all-time.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 12, 2024
He is one of only four HCs with three or more rings (Gibbs, Noll, Belichick), but out of that group he’s the only one to make Super Bowls with multiple teams while in the free agency era.
One more ring might do it tbh
(Forgot Walsh but point still stands)— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 12, 2024
Now we wait for 206 long days. pic.twitter.com/biRo0Ycg1F— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 12, 2024
SUPER BOWL IS OVER. BEER SNAKE SZN IS ON. pic.twitter.com/e1zsL2f05X— Barstool DMV (@Barstooldmv) February 12, 2024
These teams are set to control the draft.— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) February 12, 2024
Cardinals - 7 picks in top 104
Commanders - 6 picks in top 102
Packers - 5 picks in top 100
Bears - 2 picks in top 10
HUGE news from Richmond. Senate version of bill to fund new Capitals/Wizards arena in Alexandria dead. Senate Finance has no plans to move forward over concerns about taxpayer money, Gov Youngkin refusal to negotiate. House bill still alive but Senate Dems plan to vote it down https://t.co/C0cMnabn1a— Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) February 12, 2024
Looks like Ted Leonsis has to spend his own money for a new Virginia arena. Taxpayers have finally wised up to not subsidizing billionaires. Leonsis Land will get done, but not easily, quickly or cheaply.— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) February 12, 2024
Dunkin just won the best Super Bowl ad.— Jack Appleby (@jappleby) February 12, 2024
It’s hysterical, has big name celebs, has cameos that actually add to the ad, and is ridiculously memorable. Perfect in every way.pic.twitter.com/w9OMF6TzHN
