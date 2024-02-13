Washington Commanders NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye or J.J. McCarthy?

The 2023-24 season officially ended on Sunday, and the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the second year in a row, and the third time in the last five years. The Washington Commanders are not close to thinking about a dynasty, let alone a Super Bowl appearance, but they have hope for the first time in a long time. Dan Snyder sold the team to a new ownership group led by managing partner Josh Harris. Ron Rivera, the team’s head coach, and head of football operations was fired after another disappointing season, Former San Francisco 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters was hired as Washington’s new GM, and former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is the new head coach.

Peters and his new head coach will likely have their choice of at least two of the top three QBs in the draft. There is also the option to trade up with the Chicago Bears to #1 overall to get their guy. Caleb Williams has been projected by many as the top QB in this draft, and we have a few more mocks that makes that trade up a reality. Kliff Kingsbury was hired as the Commanders new OC, and he spent last year working with Williams. The rumors will be flying about this trade up until Chicago makes their pick...or their trade.

Drake Maye is still the most popular option for mock drafters trying to predict the draft, but Jayden Daniels is definitely catching up in popularity at #2. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. linked him to the Commanders last month, and his stock has risen in a lot of other mocks. There are a lot of questions to be answered about the top 3 QBs, and we still have Pro Days and the NFL Scouting Combine to get a few more answers. Two names that were added to the roundup this week are Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison, Jr. and Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy.

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

The Commanders have a new coach in Dan Quinn and are likely zeroing in on quarterback prospects at No. 2 after Sam Howell posted matching touchdown and interception totals (21 apiece) in 2023. Maye received rave reviews in a recent conversation with an NFC quarterbacks coach who has studied his film: “He’s Josh Allen, Justin Herbert ... and I think his arm is comparable to C.J. Stroud.” Those comparisons are high praise and would be tough for new general manager Adam Peters to ignore. Maye’s arm talent and mobility at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds perfectly fit the modern quarterback profile. Round 2: Chris Braswell, DE, Alabama Braswell moved into a full-time starter role in 2023 and thrived opposite Dallas Turner with 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks. The Commanders traded away pass-rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young at the deadline in October, and after addressing quarterback in Round 1 of this mock draft, they can fill that edge rush void here. Round 2: Chop Robinson, DE, Penn State The edge-rushing cupboard is bare in Washington, so even though we just got the Commanders a defensive end at No. 36, we’re going back to that well at No. 40 — and using the pick that Washington got from Chicago in the Montez Sweat deal. Robinson, a speedy pass-rusher at 250 pounds, would pair nicely with the power of Braswell. He posted just four sacks in 2023 while dealing with some nagging injuries, but Robinson has rumored 4.4 speed, and his stock could skyrocket after the combine.

Had Sam Howell played cleaner football this past season, perhaps this pick could have been flipped for a haul. But here, Howell must watch his former understudy at UNC essentially replace him. Maye wouldn’t need to be rushed into the lineup, but I doubt the Commanders would delay his ascension too long, given his highly appealing toolkit.

There’s a lot of work in front of first-year GM Adam Peters, and this is a great place to start. Washington really hasn’t had a consistent, full-time starting quarterback presence that’s lasted more than three straight years since Mark Rypien left in 1993. Maye, a big-armed, big-bodied (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) passer, has the arm to threaten the whole field and could be the guy to stop that trend. Round 2: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU Round 2: Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State Round 3: Calen Bullock, S, USC

If Josh Harris wants to get a jumpstart on power washing this franchise’s reputation, the first course of action is paying whatever it takes to bring in Ben Johnson as head coach. Next would be to add Maye and reap the benefits of an excellent head coach-quarterback pairing. Johnson has adopted pieces of Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay’s system, patching it over Joe Philbin’s more traditional West Coast offense. Maye would be right at home in an offense that wants to attack the middle of the field, but Washington will need to build its offensive line aggressively.

It was awkward when Maye and Sam Howell showed up to watch the North Carolina-Duke game together, wasn’t it? Anyway, I like Maye a lot. He has Justin Herbert’s build with Josh Allen’s aggressiveness downfield. He’s also an intelligent runner when it’s time to eject from the pocket. However, while he fires lasers across the field, most of North Carolina’s offense is built around deep throws. Maye needs to improve accuracy and touch on some of the shorter timing routes. All that said, he and Williams are on a tier far above any other QB in this class on my board.

Don’t go overboard in connecting dots between the hire of Kliff Kingsbury and a potential trade for Caleb Williams, the former pupil of Washington’s new offensive coordinator. Dealing up in the draft still seems like a long shot for an ownership group seemingly inclined to build slowly and carefully, and it makes little sense to construct a coaching staff on such a hypothetical. Maye has more than enough playmaking ability and deep-passing prowess to unlock the key facets of Kingsbury’s attack.

With Dan Quinn named head coach, there were some rumors flying that the Washington Commanders could look to take a defensive player at No. 2., However, quarterback is and should be the pick. Drake Maye is my QB1 in the draft and gives the Commanders their first high-end QB1 in a long time. Round 2: Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama Round 2: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU Round 3: Payton Wilson, LB, NC State

Washington has a young quarterback of their own in Sam Howell, but much like the Bears, the likely scenario sees them opting for a new franchise passer at this spot. Maye had plenty of ups and downs himself last season, but he’s got the poise and arm talent to be a star at the next level. Round 2: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston Round 2: Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama Round 3: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

I certainly thought, after landing a big-fish GM in Adam Peters two weeks ago, I would be able to speak on Washington’s new head coach on this week’s mock. After Ben Johnson decided to stay in Detroit, there seems to be a feeling of panic amongst Burgundy & Gold faithful. Let me reassure you; if Johnson wasn’t going to be all-in on a head coaching position, Josh Harris and Peters likely dodged a bullet here. Whomever is going to be the face of this franchise on the sidelines needs to be all-in on a long-term rebuild. It’s also possible-if not likely-that Washington was not all that impressed by something about Johnson in the team’s initial interview. The words ‘leader of men’ have been used constantly during January press conferences by Harris and Peters, and it’s been reported that the two alphas in Detroit are unequivocally Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn. If a full-on change in football culture is going to take place in Ashburn, this franchise needs the alpha of alphas. I am willing to be patient and let the first group of adults in three decades attempt to restore this franchise. Whether it’s Aaron Glenn at the helm or someone else, a decision between Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels looms. I flip-flop back and forth on this one, but this week I’m sticking with Maye’s higher floor and physical attributes. If I had to put money on it, though, I think the tremendous athletic tools and leadership ability of Daniels will help him jump Maye (and maybe even Caleb Williams) in the draft process. Round 2: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia Round 2: Jackson Powers-Johnson, OC, Oregon

Sam Howell showed signs of improvement last year, but is it enough to keep him around in Washington? In this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, the answer is emphatically no. The former Tar Heels passer finds himself as a mentor for the man who replaced him in Chapel Hill. Drake Maye can sling it. It’s easy to watch him at North Carolina and get the sense he’ll be a special player. It’s a big reason why he’s a top-two pick. Maye can make any throw on the field and brings underrated athleticism to an offense that could be one of the best in the league.

The Commanders must leave the draft with an answer at the QB position. Luckily, there is a pretty good option sitting at No. 2 overall. Drake Maye has developed year after year, and his combination of arm strength, decision-making, and underappreciated athleticism makes him a quality option in the capital. Round 2: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma In 2023, Sam Howell was sacked a near-record amount of times. They can’t treat Drake Maye the same. At 6’7” and 326 pounds, Tyler Guyton has the size, but he’s also one of the most athletic offensive linemen in the draft. After testing, he could move into first-round discussion simply because of his athletic traits, even though he still needs to develop his run blocking. Round 2: Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama Chris Braswell is a name that is trending upwards. He had the best year of his career in 2023 on the opposite side to Dallas Turner, and his speed-to-power conversion caused all sorts of issues for offensive linemen. Braswell has a good foundation of run-defending and pass-rushing skills while still improving.

Drake Maye takes the starting job from fellow Tar Heel alum, Sam Howell. Maye’s accuracy, mobility, and arm talent make him an ideal QB to build around for the foreseeable future.

The run on quarterbacks start here with the most pro-ready of the bunch in Drake Maye. Round 2: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington Round 2: Graham Barton, OT, Duke Round 3: Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest

It isn’t Caleb Williams, but the Washington Commanders can still land a franchise-caliber quarterback in Drake Maye. He doesn’t have Williams’ athleticism and Maye had some bad habits last season, but his physical tools are off the charts and he does offer the prototypical size you want from a quarterback, unlike Williams. He might not be Kliff Kingsbury’s guy yet, but Washington’s play-caller will warm up quickly to Maye.

I think Washington will be incredibly active in trying to move up to first overall to select Caleb Williams, but right now, I’m just not sure they will meet the Bears’ asking price. Whether it’s Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels, the Commanders will take their top quarterback left on the board and reset the most important position in the game for their new head coach and offensive coordinator.

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Some prognosticators have locked North Carolina’s Drake Maye into this spot, but Maye flashed while Daniels sustained in 2023. I like the draft’s top dual-threat QB here.

Washington’s beginning again at quarterback, banking on Daniels to lead the team. New Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury might appreciate Daniels as much as he did Kyler Murray’s dual-threat ability when he was head coach of the Cardinals. Round 2: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington Round 2: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas Round 3: Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri

To this point, I think everyone’s assumption has been that Drake Maye is going to be taken second once Caleb Williams is gone. While I do believe that is the most likely outcome, it would be naïve not to acknowledge that other possibilities exist. Jayden Daniels had a better season in 2023 than Maye.

No player did more for their draft stock in the fall than Jayden Daniels, who went from possible Day 3 pick to first-round prospect. He reminds me of Lamar Jackson, and it’s not crazy to think that, five years from now, we’ll look back and say that Daniels was the best player in this class.

Although reuniting new OC Kingsbury with Caleb Williams seems ideal for the Commanders, they can still get a dynamic, exciting upgrade from Sam Howell with another dual-threat Heisman Trophy winner. Daniels has tremendous zip as a downfield passer on top of being an explosive runner. He can fit well with Kingsbury, too, as the mobile Kyler Murray once did as the No. 1 overall pick in Arizona.

New owner Josh Harris is going to have a hard time passing on the value Jayden Daniels provides with his arms and his legs.

Daniels enjoyed quite the rise up draft boards thanks to his Heisman-winning 2023. He might not be the second-best prospect in this class, but his dual-threat ability will ignite this fan base and provide a new face of the franchise. He’s someone owner Josh Harris and head coach Dan Quinn can build around.

This QB group may not be as foolproof as many believed early in the cycle, but when you take a look at the 2025 class, you understand why all the top signal-callers will go high in the 2024 NFL Draft. But Jayden Daniels isn’t just a product of future-proofing at the position. He’s a dynamic athlete, able to create with both his legs and his arm. Daniels can lock on to his first read a bit too much, but his deep ball should be hung in the Louvre. Round 2: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington Listed at 6’4″ and 274 pounds, Bralen Trice is on the bigger side of EDGEs. That, of course, zaps at his ability to bend under and around tackles, but he makes up for it with active hands, punishing power, and a relentless motor. Round 2: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU Length, athleticism, bend — you name the physical trait you want in an OT, and Kingsley Suamataia likely has it. The only issues on his draft profile are consistency and shading in the finer points of his craft. Second-year OL coach Travelle Wharton would have the chance to make his mark with this selection.

What’s better than having one North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback on your roster? According to the MDS, having two. The Washington Commanders swoop into Chapel Hill to snag Drake Maye to compete with Sam Howell for the starting quarterback role in 2024. The PFN QB1 of the class — albeit by a slim margin — Maye has the size and arm talent to be an immediate NFL force.

The new Washington regime can start fresh with their own quarterback. Considering Kliff Kingsbury has been hired as the offensive coordinator, I could see the Commanders preferring Jayden Daniels over Drake Maye. Daniels completed 72 percent of his passes in 2023 for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions. He notched 10 rushing touchdowns as well. Daniels is a dual-threat quarterback who showed improvement as a passer throughout the 2022 season with LSU. He has a quality arm and is a dangerous runner with shocking speed. While he has plenty of room for growth, he became more consistent with pocket-passing accuracy and reading the field as he gained experience. Team sources said they feel that Brian Kelly did a nice job of developing Daniels. Daniels completed 69 percent of his passes in 2022 for 2,913 yards, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also went for 885 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. While playing for Arizona State in 2021, Daniels completed 65 percent of his passes for 2,380 yards, 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was impressive in 2019, showing playmaking ability as a passer and runner while producing points for the Sun Devils, but he did not look as good in the short 2020 season. Round 2: Graham Barton, OT/G, Duke The Commanders need a lot of help on the offensive line. Here’s a plug-and-play upgrade who could help them at tackle, guard or center. Barton played left tackle for Duke, where he was a consistent run blocker and pass protector. Pro evaluators like how Barton is physical, nasty and strong in the ground game. Some NFL sources, however, said their teams are projecting Barton to move inside to guard in the pros, and some scouts noted they think Barton could be an elite center. Sources highlighted Barton’s short arms and his body type as aspects that make him a fit better on the inside. The 6-foot-5, 314-pounder could a superb guard or center in the NFL. Round 2: Darius Robinson, DT, Missouri The Commanders need multiple additions on the edge of the defensive line to replace Montez Sweat and Chase Young. Robinson (6-5, 296) was a really solid football player for the Tigers in 2023, recording 43 tackles, 8.5 sacks and a forced fumbles. With good height, length, weight, and strong Robinson offers the flexibility to play some defensive end or tackle at the pro level. He could be a power base end who moves inside to defensive tackle in the sub package. Robinson is a good player who would be a first-rounder if he had speed and more juice. The lack of explosion had teams grading Robinson on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft. Round 3: Jonah Eliss, DE, Utah The Commanders could use some defensive end talent to replace Montez Sweat and Chase Young. Elliss was one of the most dangerous pass rushers in college football in 2023, making a big impact for the Utes. He recorded 12 sacks, 37 tackles and a forced fumble on the year, plus produced steady pressure on the quarterback. Elliss (6-2, 246) is undersized for edge rusher in the NFL given his lack of height and length. However, Elliss plays low to dip under blockers while also having some functional strength. He will have to play some linebacker in the base defense and move to edge rusher in the sub package as a pro.

The Redskins had major blocking issues that weren’t giving Sam Howell much of a chance. Howell, however, was benched twice, so the experiment might be over. The Redskins will strongly consider a new franchise quarterback with this pick. Jayden Daniels is an accurate passer and a dangerous runner who possesses a quality arm. Round 2: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas The Redskins should find an upgrade over Logan Thomas sometime soon. Ja’Tavion Sanders has mismatch athleticism and speed. Round 2: Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame The Redskins can use the pick they obtained for Montez Sweat to bolster their weak linebacking corps, which has been a problem for a long time. Marist Liufau is an extremely athletic and fast linebacker. Round 3: Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri Emmanuel Forbes looks like a bust thus far, but he still has time to develop. Nevertheless, the Redskins need help for their putrid secondary. Kris Abrams-Draine has plus athleticism, but needs to get stronger for the NFL.

Some would argue there isn’t much space between Williams and Maye in the battle for QB1. Kliff Kingsbury’s overall record as a head coach might not blow you away, but the new offensive coordinator has an excellent track record in quarterback development. He could have another elite talent to work with in Maye - a young passer with an outstanding skill set that could thrive at the professional level.

Some folks have Drake Maye as QB1 in this year’s NFL Draft class. Some people view Jayden Daniels as the superior overall prospect. I think the Washington Commanders are in a pretty good position here. They won’t likely get Caleb Williams, but they’ll be able to choose either Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels to lead their franchise forward. Daniels won the Heisman this past year and Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN gives a pretty good justification of taking him over Drake Maye right here. Round 2: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State After trading away both Montez Sweat and Chase Young at last year’s deadline, the Commanders need to reload in the pass rush department. Round 2: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston If you get a franchise QB in the first round, you’ve got to find ways to protect him. The Commanders actually have Patrick Paul’s brother already on their roster and he provides them another lengthy option at tackle.

Daniels has been getting buzz about going ahead of Drake Maye, who has been commonly mocked as the number two quarterback. Daniels will be able to showcase his athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine. He has a real shot of pulling away from Drake Maye for the number two spot for good.

Washington just hired Kliff Kingsbury as their OC and I’m thinking they’re leaning the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in Jayden Daniels. Daniels is super versatile and represents the most excitement the Franchise has had at QB since 2012.

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Williams’ reunion with his former USC coach, Kliff Kingsbury (now Washington’s OC), makes this a higher-upside match than it would have been a week ago (before Kingsbury was hired). I am not sure about the gap other people see between the QBs in this year’s draft, but my evaluation comes down to refinements between styles, opponents, team infrastructure, etc. for the top two, and potentially the top three.

Commanders get: No. 1 overall, No. 122 overall (fourth round), and a 2025 fourth-round pick Bears get: No. 2 overall, No. 43 overall (second-round pick), No. 79 overall (third-round pick), 2025 first-round pick, 2026 third-round pick The Commanders make the bold ascension to pair Williams with Kliff Kingsbury in the nation’s capital. New owner Josh Harris puts his stamp on his team.

Currently, the Commanders just found its “commander-in-chief” at the head coaching position, hiring former Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. It’s possible new ownership wants to create enormous buzz for the 2024 season. Targeting an exceptional talent like Williams (2022 Heisman Trophy), who is also a native of the D.C. area, Washington could put together a trade package with Chicago that generates insane levels of fan enthusiasm. Washington’s trade offer might include its second overall pick, along with the 67th (3rd), 100th (3rd), and next year’s second-round pick. In exchange, Chicago surrenders the number one pick, positioning themselves with options to either draft a quarterback, select a different position, or make another trade.

Trade: Chicago receives No. 2 overall and first-round picks in 2025 and 2026; Washington receives No. 1 overall The hiring of Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator makes this a move that should be made by the Washington Commanders. Caleb Williams has the potential to be the next great quarterback, having all the mechanics to be a future NFL star.

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Trade down to #12 Commanders receive: A 2024 first-round pick (No. 12), a 2025 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 first-round pick. Broncos receive: A 2024 first-round pick (No. 2). Trade up to #10 Commanders receive: A 2024 first-round pick (No. 10), a 2024 third-round pick (No. 73) Jets receive: A 2024 first-round pick (No. 12), a 2024 second-round pick (No. 40) There’s a bit of added wheelin’ and dealin’ here for the Commanders, as they move from No. 2 to No. 12 and then use some of their extra Day 2 ammo to jump the Vikings for a talented developmental quarterback in Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy. Round 2: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

Marvin Harrison, Jr., WR, Ohio State

There are rumblings that new Commanders head coach Dan Quinn may lean in another direction than QB here with pick No. 2. If that’s the case, go out and get a baller. Marvin Harrison Jr. is an instant upgrade to any offense, and regardless of who is throwing him the football, he is going to be able to make plays.