Washington Commanders Coaching Tracker: Bobby Johnson hired as new OL coach

Managing partner Josh Harris introduced Adam Peters as the Washington Commanders new GM on Tuesday, January 9th, and he spent the rest of the month searching for his new head coach. That list was slimmed down to 4 candidates after the two youngest OCs on the list decided to stay with their current teams. Cowboys DC Dan Quinn has been hired as the Commanders next head coach, and he has assessed the previous coaching staff, and started to fill out his new staff. The offensive and defensive coordinator positions were filled yesterday by Kliff Kingsbury and Joe Whitt Jr respectively. And he’ll also have to decide if special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor can survive another change at head coach.

Quinn’s first reported hire for his coaching staff was former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury for offensive coordinator. Kingsbury spent last season at USC, working with this year’s expected 1st overall pick, QB Caleb Williams. Washington is expected to draft a QB, and there are three currently in the discussion for their #2 overall pick. Kingsbury will have a highly drafted QB, and last year’s starter, Sam Howell, to work with in his first year with Washington. He is reportedly working on filling his staff, but no names have been reported.

Dan Quinn’s second hire was one that was reported as likely as soon as he was linked to the Washington job. Dallas Cowboys pass game coordinator/secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. will follow Quinn to Washington, and run his defense here. Whitt was considered a candidate to replace Quinn in Dallas, but he chose to follow his boss. Dallas is reportedly interviewing former Commanders HC Ron Rivera for their open DC job.

Washington has been working to fill out their new coaching staff. They made several requests to the Dallas Cowboys after poaching two of their coaches. Dallas denied most of them, but did allow two of their defensive assistants to interview with Washington. The Commanders also made requests for assistants from the Raiders and Giants.

Washington reportedly made their first big hire under OC Kliff Kingsbury. The Commanders interviewed former Philadelphia Eagles OC Brian Johnson for their OC job, before going with Kingsbury. Johnson will still be joining Dan Quinn’s coach staff, but it will be in a “prominent offensive staff role” according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. There has been speculation that he will be the QB coach and possibly have the pass game coordinator title.

Washington also signed former Las Vegas Raiders defensive pass-game coordinator Jason Simmons to the same role with the Commanders. He will also be the DBs coach, and will work with ne DC Joe Whitt Jr. who had that same job with Dan Quinn on the Dallas Cowboys. Washington’s secondary was a mess last year, and the only coach fired along with DC Jack Del Rio during the season was DBs coach Brent Vieselmeyer.

It was reported on Friday afternoon that Washington has hired their new special teams coordinator, replacing Nate Kaczor who has been with the team since 2019. Larry Izzo has been the Seattle Seahawks ST Coordinator since 2018, and has had some highly rated teams over the last few years.

Several coaches are reportedly not coming back to Dan Quinn’s new coaching staff. Randy Jordan to the RB coaching job with the Tennessee Titans. Run game coordinator Juan Castillo, OL coach Travelle Wharton, and TEs coach Todd Storm are also not returning. Ryan Kerrigan is returning to help coach the LBs/DL. Washington also made a hire for OL coah, but it’s raised a lot of questions. Bobby Johnson was fired by the Giants on Black Monday after his team allowed the second-most sacks in NFL history(85). Washington interviewed Texans assistant OL coach Cole Popovich, but have reportedly hired Johnson.

Rumors and reported interest and interviews

Ryan Kerrigan is sticking around

* Ryan Kerrigan is back as assistant LBs/Pass Rush specialist



* TE coach Todd Storm, OL coaches Travelle Wharton and Juan Castillo are not expected to return — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 12, 2024

Bobby Johnson hired as OL coach:

Washington is hiring Bobby Johnson as the OL coach as @TomPelissero reported. Coached Buffalo OL from 2019-21 and NYG the last two years. Was fired after this past season. Has also coached TEs at various stops. — John Keim (@john_keim) February 12, 2024

Randy Jordan joins the Titans:

#Titans are hiring long-time Washington running backs coach Randy Jordan to the same position, per source. Jordan, who played nine years in the NFL, spent 11 seasons as a Commanders assistant.



Tennessee’s running game experience between OL coach Bill Callahan and Jordan. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 10, 2024

Larry Izzo replaces Nate Kaczor as special teams coordinator:

The Washington Commanders are hiring Larry Izzo as their special teams coordinator, per source.



* Seattle's special teams coordinator since 2018

* 3-time SB champ as a player

* Grew up in NoVa (Ashburn's Broad Run HS) — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 9, 2024

The #Commanders' new special-teams coordinator, Larry Izzo, was Seattle's special-teams coordinator for the last three seasons.



The Seahawks' ranking in special-teams DVOA for each season:

***2021 - No. 5

***2022 - No. 4

***2023 - No. 8



Dan Quinn is slaying it with this staff. — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) February 9, 2024

Tavita Pritchard will stay as the QB coach:

More than a few teams had called about him. When Pritchard joined the staff last year, idea was to develop and eventually elevate. https://t.co/R9Me71uJPl — John Keim (@john_keim) February 9, 2024

Washington hires Jason Simmons as their DBs coach and defensive pass-game coordinator:

#Commanders are hiring #Raiders defensive pass-game coordinator Jason Simmons for the same role, per source.



Simmons has helped develop young corners Jaire Alexander, Donte Jackson and Jack Jones over the years. Raiders ranked ninth in scoring defense last year. pic.twitter.com/2d3gpWMAya — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 8, 2024

The Commanders are hiring Jason Simmons as DBs coach and defensive pass game coordinator, source confirmed (1st by @JFowlerESPN). — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 8, 2024

Brian Johnson hired for a prominent offensive staff role:

This will likely be as a pass-game coordinator role and should be done soon, I’m told.



Big get for Dan Quinn. Johnson is good with quarterbacks and Philly finished top-eight in total offense and points last year. https://t.co/XK1o6B6Tt8 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 8, 2024

Former Eagles OC Brian Johnson will join the Commanders offensive staff, per sources. (@JFowlerESPN 1st)

Johnson was a hot name after the Eagles moved on from him. He met with the Browns, Bucs, Saints, along with talks with several other teams. He lands on Dan Quinn’s staff. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) February 8, 2024

Head of Football Operations

49ers AGM Adam Peters - Hired as GM, 5-year contract

Washington Commanders Coaching Staff

Head Coach - Dan Quinn

Offensive Coordinator - Kliff Kingsbury

Offensive assistant(Title unkown) - Brian Johnson

QB Coach - Tavita Pritchard

OL Coach - Bobby Johnson

Defensive Coordinator - Joe Whitt Jr

DBs coach and Defensive Pass-game Coordinator - Jason Simmons

Assistant LBs/Pass Rush specialist - Ryan Kerrigan

Special teams coordinator- Larry Izzo