All aTwitter: 12 February 2024 - Kansas City Chiefs win in overtime to repeat as Super Bowl champions

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.

Patrick Mahomes finds Mecole Hardman for a 3-yard touchdown in the final seconds of overtime.



The @Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII.#SuperBowlLVIII | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/g6NJyLA2nR — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 12, 2024

Andy Reid. Pretty impressive for a retread — T M (@reshmanuel) February 12, 2024

Sources: #Eagles All-Pro edge rusher Haason Reddick has received permission to seek a trade following another disruptive season featuring double digit sacks. The 29-year old with 27 sacks over two seasons in Philly could land elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/WxIGTac24M — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 11, 2024

The Bears chairman came up and visited with the Chicago fan of the year. Looked at my shirt and said, “boy am I glad you guys have new ownership!”



I said, “one more thing, we get Caleb.” He laughed and said send us a “historic offer.” pic.twitter.com/HrggzW5CL0 — Marshall (@MarshW_7) February 11, 2024

Brock Purdy completed 12 of his 19 attempts against the blitz for 131 yards and a touchdown while getting sacked once in Super Bowl LVIII.



The Chiefs defense blitzed on 51.2% of dropbacks, their 4th-highest rate in a game under DC Steve Spagnuolo.#SuperBowlLVIII | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/pnEIQRX1Cw — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 12, 2024

The Chiefs defense generated a season-high 9 unblocked pressures in Super Bowl LVIII, all of which came on blitzes.#SuperBowlLVIII | #ChiefsKingdom — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 12, 2024

Chiefs DT Chris Jones generated a team-high 6 pressures on 35 pass rushes, 3 of which occurred in under 2.5 seconds.



Jones pressured Brock Purdy on the 3rd & 4 of the 49ers’ opening OT drive, causing an incompletion and forcing a field goal.#SuperBowlLVII | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/DVgKUspNqK — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 12, 2024

Kyle Shanahan has blown a 10+ point lead in all three Super Bowls he's coached in. #49ers — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) February 12, 2024

The 49ers have made it to 8 conference championship games since 1995, ties for third most in the NFL.



They haven’t won a Super Bowl during that stretch which is pretty crazy. The other 5 teams to make 6+ CCGs have all won at least two SB. — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) February 12, 2024

#49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said they elected to take the ball to start overtime so they would be assured the ball should the game have been tied after the first two possessions. By that point, it would've be sudden death. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 12, 2024

Mahomes becomes the 1st QB in NFL History to win a Super Bowl while carrying the largest cap hit.



Unreal — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) February 12, 2024

Nick Bosa generated 10 pressures on 48 pass rushes (20.8% pressure rate) in Super Bowl LVIII, tied for the 3rd-most in a playoff game since 2018.



Bosa finishes the season with 114 pressures, tied for the most in a single season since 2018.#SuperBowlLVIII | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/E4ATcJcX3z — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 12, 2024

WHAT A SPEECH pic.twitter.com/buFiyqX0Q8 — New Heights (@newheightshow) February 12, 2024

