All aTwitter: 11 February 2024 - The Chicago Bears would need an historic haul to trade the #1 draft pick

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Bears want "historic compensation" for the No. 1 overall pick. https://t.co/P78Nub9aNK— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 10, 2024
From Super Bowl Live: It would take a historical haul to move the #Bears off No. 1… while the #Seahawks hired OC Ryan Grubb. pic.twitter.com/OGZQhXybIJ— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2024
If the Bears are set on taking a QB at 1, why would they even say anything at all about what they want in a trade?— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 10, 2024
If they’re talking about what it would cost, then it means they are open to a trade.
But who knows where this info is coming from. Could be outside the team
"Chicago would need a historic haul of draft picks and overall compensation to move off the first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, sources say. In the words of one source, it would have to be "crazy."' https://t.co/UbmENXkmMn— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) February 10, 2024
I think the “historic haul” is meant for only one team to hear: the Washington Commanders. To move up one spot will take everything - more than the Panthers traded last year. #Bears— Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) February 10, 2024
The only coach to win three Super Bowls with three different starting QBs @VHCHealth | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ZbFIDHqWPL— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 10, 2024
Commanders RB coach Randy Jordan is joining the Titans for the same role, per source (@JFowlerESPN 1st).— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 10, 2024
Jordan was a holdover from the Jay Gruden staff kept by Ron Rivera.
Jordan also interviewed with New Orleans. Energetic, upbeat coach. https://t.co/ANVgrWa9ls— John Keim (@john_keim) February 10, 2024
"Everything's on the table."— Monumental Sports Network (@MonSportsNet) February 10, 2024
With Kliff Kingsbury named as the @Commanders OC, what can be expected of the offense next season
Head to MNMT as @BeltwayFootball dives into some possibilities pic.twitter.com/w8inVlePb3
Merril Hoge cautions the #Bears on taking Caleb Williams— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 9, 2024
(via @NBCSBears) pic.twitter.com/2H7r1wJ4jy
I believe we'll see 4-5 teams look into moving up for a QB over the next few months. Teams aren't excited about next year's QB class.— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) February 10, 2024
I expect JJ McCarthy to be drafted somewhere in the top-12 picks.— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 11, 2024
Too early to rule anything out. https://t.co/i0YPiA1KjO
Through 3 games of J.J. McCarthy. Can see why others have said that Shanahan tree guys would love him. Would be such a good fit in that type of system. Could see Kevin O'Connell loving him for the Vikings, would be a great fit for Ben Johnson if he had left Detroit.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 10, 2024
It's not to say he'd be a bad fit with the Kingsbury offense, but the Michigan offense was stylistically quite similar to the Shanahan tree guys. Much easier to project him into that system as a result— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 10, 2024
Learned that from his father at Redskins Park. https://t.co/TiHaiuQofG— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) February 10, 2024
Aaron Schatz was the only MVP voter to vote against Lamar Jackson for the award, putting Josh Allen and Dak Prescott ahead of him— Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) February 10, 2024
He explained why on @lockedonravens
"Lamar Jackson did not perform as well as some other quarterbacks this year, and it's not that it was close" pic.twitter.com/k8XwIScPPq
It wasn’t supposed to be like this. pic.twitter.com/gfczsVZ6Zb— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) February 10, 2024
"You turn into that villain. You turn into that team that everybody doesn't want to win. You have to embrace that in order to be great."— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024
Patrick Mahomes tells @nateburleson that he is ready to cement a dynasty for the Kansas City Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/39W6VKkSWr
The logistics of flying #TaylorSwift across the planet to a football game is quite a production.— Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) February 10, 2024
I’m told @vistajet didn’t just have mechanics at HND in case anything broke, it had a whole second jet there on standby. Basically a private Air Force One. https://t.co/60XVOX2P3R pic.twitter.com/QnYo5kYD2a
Taylor Swift is currently on a 12-hour flight from Japan to Las Vegas to get to the Super Bowl.— Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 10, 2024
So, we pretended we were picking her up from the airport to see how people would react. pic.twitter.com/h2UDJjGq78
#BREAKING: Taylor Swift has just landed in LAX California after returning from her show in Japan, ahead of schedule for tomorrow's Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/7AglEy3PvD— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 10, 2024
All 57 Super Bowl Rings on @SphereVegas— NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2024
[THREAD] pic.twitter.com/49a0cOvTZf
.@JoeFlacco was named #NFL Comeback Player of the Year and @richeisen says, while obviously deserving, recognizing what @HamlinIsland returned from is a must – it's time to re-name the award:#NFLHonors #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/CaoxK067dG— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 9, 2024
Jason Wright on potential new stadium:— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) February 10, 2024
“We have a unique opportunity in the Nations Capital to do an Iconic stadium that’s technologically advanced that creates home field advantage and that gets us back to the spirit of a championship legacy we’ve had in this organization.”
FWIW Jason Wright is on NFL Network and has referred at least twice to questions from the host about the future #commanders stadium as being in “the Nation’s Capital.” Maybe he’s using the term loosely as at one point he mentioned great relationships with DC, MD, VA.— Alex Parker (@ParkerSports) February 10, 2024
#Eagles center Jason Kelce has met with Amazon, ESPN and FOX about potential broadcasting opportunities, per @FOS.https://t.co/CKbaRqIneL pic.twitter.com/7ptBuNtiIx— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 11, 2024
Darth Vader toothpick dispenserpic.twitter.com/IrpwhKgUaf— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 10, 2024
