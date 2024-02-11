Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Who is the best team in the NFL? Today’s Super Bowl will answer that question for the 2023-24 season. This year’s game will feature the best teams from the AFC and NFC going head to head to crown the undisputed champions.
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game to earn their ticket to the Super Bowl. They were the #1 seed in the NFC, and started their playoff run by defeating the Green Bay Packers in a game they were losing until the 4th quarter. It wasn’t an easy game against the Lions either, and the 49ers will have to start quicker against the defending champions.
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game in another very good road game. The Chiefs started their playoff run with a win over the Miami Dolphins, their last home game of the season. They started their road journey to the Super Bowl by traveling to Buffalo to defeat the Bills. They’re looking to win their third Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes at QB, and another one for Head Coach Andy Reid.
Who: San Francisco 49ers (14-5) vs Kansas City Chiefs (14-6)
Where: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV
When: February 11, 2024, 6:30 p.m.
TV: CBS
Jim Nantz (play-by-play)
Tony Romo (analyst)
Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)
Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)
Jay Feely (sideline reporter)
RADIO:
Sirius XM NFL
San Francisco - Sirius 81, XM/SXM 225, Internet 827
Kansas City - Sirius 82, XM/SXM 226, Internet 815
National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Westwood One Sports
Kevin Harlan (play-by-play)
Boomer Esiason (analyst)
Mark Malone (sideline reporter)
James Lofton (sideline reporter)
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV, Paramount+
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: San Francisco -2, 47.5 O/U
Prediction: 49ers 27 - Chiefs 24
SB Nation: Niners Nation | Arrowhead Pride
